Kate Douglass Breaks Simone Manuel’s American Record With 23.91 50 Freestyle

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 8 Finals Heat Sheet

Day 8 Finals Live Recap

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — FINAL

World Record: 23.61 — Sarah Sjostrom , Sweden (2023)

, Sweden (2023) Championship Record: 23.61 — Sarah Sjostrom , Sweden (2023)

, Sweden (2023) World Junior Record: 24.17 — Claire Curzan , United States (2021)

, United States (2021) 2023 World Champion: 23.62 — Sarah Sjostrom , Sweden

, Sweden Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 24.70, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 24.82

Final:

Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) — 23.69 Kate Douglass (USA) — 23.91 Kasia Wasick (POL) — 23.95 Shayna Jack (AUS) — 24.27 Taylor Ruck (CAN) — 24.50 Anna Hopkin (GBR) — 24.51 Kornelia Fiedkiewicz (POL) — 24.69 Michelle Coleman (SWE) — 24.79

Kate Douglass set a new American Record on the final night of competition in Doha as she touched in a 23.91 in the women’s 50 freestyle.

Douglass’s swim broke Simone Manuel‘s American Record of a 23.97 that Manuel swam to win bronze at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

No other American besides Manuel had ever been under the 24-second mark until Douglass did so today. Coming into the meet, Douglass had a personal best time of a 24.40 that she swam in May 2023. That swim made her the #9 American all-time. Douglass moved up to the 5th fastest American all-time with her time of a 24.19 from prelims.

Douglass’s swim also moved her up to the 8th fastest swimmer in the event all-time.

All-Time Top Women’s 50 Free Performers

Sarah Sjostrom, 23.61 Sweden Britta Steffen, 23.72 Germany Pernille Blume, 23.75 Denmark Cate Campbell, 23.78 Australia Emma McKeon, 23.81 Australia Ranomi Kromowidjojo, 23.85 Netherlands Therese Alshammar, 23.88 Sweden Kate Douglass, 23.91 USA

Tonight’s swim was notably Douglass’s first time ever competing in the 50 free at a major international meet. Douglass had a packed schedule in Doha as she also swam the individual 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 IM. This swim marks Douglass’s second LCM American Record as she set the 200 breast record at a 2:19.30 just last month.