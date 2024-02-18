Doha 2024, Final Day Oceanian Recap: Lewis Clareburt Makes NZL History

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The men’s 400m IM final took place tonight in Doha with a somewhat surprising result making its way to the surface when all was said and done.

Getting to the wall first was 24-year-old Lewis Clareburt of New Zealand, clocking a time of 4:09.72. His outing represented the only sub-4:10 time of the field, with Great Britain’s Max Litchfield snagging silver in 4:10.40 while Japan’s Daiya Seto earned bronze in 4:12.51.

As for Clareburt, his time was a ways off his best, a benchmark which remains at the 4:08.70 from the 2022 Commonwealth Games. However, it proved enough to get the job done here, giving the Kiwi his first-ever World Championships gold medal.

Additionally, his time dipped under the 4:12.50 World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time needed for this year’s Olympic Games in Paris.

Clareburt’s success tonight is especially impressive given the fact that the 2019 World Championshps bronze medalist recently changed training locations and coach.

As we reported in November of last year, Clareburt parted with his Wellington community facility and longtime coach Gary Hollywood primarily due to inconsistencies in pool time. He wound up moving to Auckland and, based on tonight’s performance, hasn’t missed a beat in his Olympic preparations.

Overall it’s been a successful World Championships for New Zealand, with Clareburt’s teammate Erika Fairweather grabbing gold in the women’s 400m free to kick things off, following up with silver in the 200m free and bronze in the 800m free.

National/Continental Records Through Day 8:

Australia Men’s 50m breaststroke – Sam Williamson , 26.32 *Oceanian Record Men’s 50m backstroke – Isaac Cooper, 24.12 *Oceanian Record

New Zealand Women’s 400m free – Erika Fairweather, 3:59.44 Women’s 4x200m free relay – 7:53.02



Medal Table (Oceania) Through Day 8: