Commonwealth Games Champion Lewis Clareburt Changes Training Home Ahead Of Paris 2024

With under one year to go until the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, IM dynamo Lewis Clareburt of New Zealand has pulled up roots, parting with his Wellington community facility and longtime coach Gary Hollywood.

The 24-year-old Commonwealth Games champion has cited inconsistencies in pool time as a major factor for his move to the city of Auckland in his lead-up to the next Games.

“I decided in the last couple of weeks that, if I would like to keep that dream alive, I need to be in an environment that is really supportive of high-performance athletes and they understand the process of what it takes to get there.

“I’ve decided to head up to Auckland to finish that journey to Paris,” Clareburt told The New Zeland Herald recently.

Clareburt and Hollywood have been together as athlete and coach for more than 7 years, culminating in Clareburt’s 400m IM bronze at the 2019 World Championships. Clareburt followed that performance up with double gold in the 200m fly and 400m IM at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Clareburt has yet to name his new head coach, although Hollywood expressed via social media, “I thought we could create a model to retain our best and brightest Wellingtonians in Wellington, sadly I don’t believe that is now possible with the current environment. It’s telling when Lewis is the Wellington region’s only Olympian across all codes, making myself its only Olympic coach

“It’s been a tough life lesson. ‘So close, yet so far away’.”

For his part, Clareburt relayed, “I spent six years trying to build an environment that nurtures high performance. And it is a tough one, especially working out of a community facility. That was the main reason why I decided to step away. It is a community facility.

“The environment wasn’t positive.”

Per Stuff.Co.NZ, Swimming New Zealand confirmed Hollywood’s statement saying, “Words cannot fully express how sad I feel about Lewis feeling he has to leave Wellington now just nine months out from the Olympics knowing things could have been so different if we’d had access to a more positive training environment.”