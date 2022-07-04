Do You Love Swimming? See 3,688 Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our swimming family! Go here to see 3,688 Swim Jobs.

LEAD AGE GROUP COACH

SMAC (Shenandoah Marlins Aquatic Club) located in Waynesboro and Crozet; VA is seeking a Lead Age Group Coach. This position has the flexibility to be a part time or full-time position based on the candidate. SMAC has been operating since 1958 and has produced swimmers qualifying for the highest-level meets (Olympic Trials, Senior and Junior Nationals and Y Nationals).

RECRUITING COORDINATOR

The University of La Verne is looking to hire a recruiting coordinator for swimming and diving. The job responsibilities includes; working directly with the Head Coach to implement and develop the recruiting plan; oversee recruit communication; organizing official and unofficial visits; prospect evaluations; recruiting database management, work with our admissions department to help guide recruits through the process and assist with social media responsibilities.

CENTRAL BUCKS AQUATICS HEAD SWIM COACH

Central Bucks School District, Community School Division, is seeking a year-round head program coach to work with our USAS and SAL programs, The Central Bucks Swim Teams.

PRIME AQUATICS- LEAD 10&U COACH

Prime Aquatics, located in Alcoa, TN (just south of Knoxville) is seeking an enthusiastic Lead 10&Under Coach to join our swim family. The lead coach will primarily be responsible for providing our 10&Under (Gold) and Flex Groups with a structured and fun learning environment.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

The assistant coach will help implement and oversee practices of Division I student-athletes. They will focus on technique, physiology and strategy of racing for each stroke and distance. This position will also assist with duties including but not limited to: recruitment of student-athletes, alumni relations, travel planning, (office management), equipment maintenance, and other duties as assigned by the Head Coach.

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH – GATOR SWIM CLUB

Gator Swim Club – Seekonk–based out of Seekonk, Massachusetts and Providence, Rhode Island–is searching for an Associate Head Coach. This coach will be the lead coach for its Gold and Platinum Groups (13 and over swimmers with strong skills and ambitious goals).

ASSISTANT COACH – MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

Southern Illinois University a Division I member of the Missouri Valley Conference, Missouri Valley Football Conference and Mid-America Conference. We are seeking an Assistant Coach for the Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving program.

MSA-AGE GROUP COACH- 12 AND UNDER

Mecklenburg Swim Association (MSA Swim) in the Charlotte, NC area is looking for a coach to assist in our Age Group and Developmental Programs coaching primarily 12 and Under swimmers. More information on the team can be found at msaswim.com

AGE GROUP SWIM COACH

The Guelph Marlin Aquatic Club (GMAC) is seeking a Full Time Age Group Swim Coach. GMAC is a Not for Profit swim club that has between 500-1000 swimmers across our Lessons Program, Pre-Competitive, Competitive, and Masters programs registered throughout the year.

ASSISTANT MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

Frostburg State University (FSU), Athletics Department is accepting applications accepting applications for a full-time contractual Assistant Swimming Coach position to begin August 2022. Hourly rate $12.50 with limited benefits package.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR – BEVERLY YMCA

Are you an experienced manager with the ability to lead and inspire a team? Are you interested in utilizing your experience to ensure the safety and well-being of others by providing access to important programs and services in the community? This may be the opportunity for you?

HEAD COACH – LA GRANDE SWIM CLUB

The La Grande Swim Club (LGSC) is seeking an energetic, engaging, motivated, and highly skilled Head Coach to lead our year-round competitive swim program in the beautiful Grande Ronde Valley. The ideal candidate should provide excellent instruction to swimmers, clear guidance to assistant coaches, and effective collaboration with parents and volunteers.

LYONS AQUATICS – HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

LYONS Aquatics, located in Western Springs and La Grange, Illinois, is seeking an energetic and enthusiastic Head Age Group Coach to join our staff. This Head Age Group Coach will be responsible for the day-to-day coaching and management of our 13&14-3 athletes and assist in the development and growth of our other 14&U groups.

LYONS AQUATICS – SENIOR COACH

LYONS Aquatics, located in Western Springs and La Grange, Illinois, is seeking an energetic and enthusiastic Senior Coach to join our staff. This Senior Coach will be responsible for the day-to-day coaching and management of our Senior 2 athletes and assist in coaching our Senior 3 and 13&14 athletes.

AQUATICS EVENTS MANAGER

SPIRE Institute & Academy (IA) is a comprehensive academic, athletic, personal skills and career development experience located within a world class event and wellness complex. Constructed on nearly 500 acres with more than 750,000 sq. ft. under roof, SPIRE (www.spireinstitute.org) encompasses four divisions: SPIRE Academy, an accredited college preparatory international boarding school and multi-sport/specialty training and development academy for 9-12 graders and a post grad program; SPIRE Institute, the research and development arm studying performance improvement across multiple disciplines; SPIRE Events, a facility and team that hosts local, national and international tournaments and events with the NCAA, the Big East, Big Ten and Atlantic 10 conferences, Olympic trials and world championship qualifiers; and SPIRE Fit, a community membership-based fitness, swim and health center open to the public. Sports currently featured on campus include swimming, track and field, basketball, esports, drone racing, wrestling and lacrosse.

RADNOR AQUATIC CLUB HEAD AGE GROUP/SAL COACH

Radnor Aquatic Club is searching for a candidate to be our Head Age Group & Head SAL Coach. The Head Age Group/SAL Coach will oversee the development of swimmers as they progress through our Varsity groups. The coach will lead practices, create lineups, and work with swimmers and their families to guide them through their swimming journey.

DEVELOPMENTAL LEAD AGE GROUP COACHES – FULL TIME WITH BENEFITS!

We are looking for energetic, enthusiastic, and knowledgeable Swim Coaches to direct and lead some of our developmental swim groups. Swimmers range from B-BB cuts, are aiming to swim the 200 FR and 200 IM for the first time as well as qualify for their first prelim / finals championship meet.

WIMGSA HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Swim GSA of Greensboro, NC, a 501(c) 3 non-profit, is accepting applications for Head Age Group Coach. Since 1946, Swim GSA has been one of the top teams in North Carolina LSC and is a team with high passion and expectations. The team has about 85 to 100 swimmers, ranging from beginners to Junior National qualifiers. The team trains at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT COACH

The Tennessee Volunteers seek and volunteer assistant coach to help with supporting our athletes as people, students, and athletes. The volunteer assistant will support the international and domestic performance objectives of the team, and assist the coaches with the implementation of on-deck and off-deck support.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACHES

San Dimas Aquatics (SDA) is seeking applicants for assistant coaches in San Dimas, CA. San Dimas Aquatics is a new team in Southern California- in its second year as a team. SDA has 160 swimmers and is experiencing exponential growth in numbers as well as performance.

ASSISTANT DIVING COACH (PART TIME)

The University of Southern Indiana seeks applications for Assistant Diving Coach (Part Time). The position will be responsible for assisting the Head Coach in the management and administration of the Diving intercollegiate sports program.

SWIMMING/HOUSING GRADUATE ASSISTANT

This part-time position will assist the Head Swimming Coach and Housing Department with day-to-day operations working 27.5 hours a week. Position located on the Emmetsburg Campus. Applicant must be expected to enroll in a Masters’ Degree Program at their own expense.

SWIM COACH

Assist with the development and implementation of the recreational, competitive and/or learn to swim program under the direction of the assigned program line manager. Maintain records and manage administration as assigned.

Head Coach, Men & Women’s Swimming & Diving

The head swimming and diving coach is responsible for organizing, conducting and supervising all aspects of an NCAA Division I men’s and women’s swimming and diving program.

Swim Coach

Assist with the development and implementation of the recreational, competitive and/or learn to swim program under the direction of the assigned program line manager. Maintain records and manage administration as assigned.

Linn-Mar Swim Team Head Coach and Aquatic Center Assistant Manager

Linn-Mar Swim Team (LMST) is looking for head coach to lead the school district-owned swim team (Linn-Mar School District which is in Cedar Rapids and Marion, Iowa). LMST is a USA Swimming member swim club (Level 2 & Safe Sport recognized) and has 200+ members ages six and older.

Head Swim Coach

The Head Swim Team Coach, following USA Swimming Guidelines, is responsible for leading the Steamboat Springs Swim Team in its mission to provide a safe, encouraging, and positive environment for swimmers to develop as athletes and people.

Site Director / Lead Assistant Coach

Aiken-Augusta Swim League is seeking qualified candidates for a full-time Site Director and Lead Assistant Coach. This coach will take primary responsibility for all ASL operations at our University of South Carolina – Aiken location, as well as lead the Junior and Age Group (JR/AG) squad coaches for both sites.

Head Coach for Boys’ and Girls’ Varsity Swimming

Choate Rosemary Hall is seeking qualified candidates to fill the position of head coach for its varsity swimming teams. Coaching candidates may apply as coach-only or in combination with any open full-time positions listed on our employment page.

ASC- Age Group & Novice Coach

Annapolis Swim Club is seeking assistant coaches to help build our excellent program! We are in need of energetic, experienced, and dedicated coaches to help work with a variety of different swimmers, ranging from our 8 & Unders up to our 18 year olds. Coaches can expect to be on deck between 2-5 days per week, based on individual availability and preferences, as well as at 1 meet per month.

Part-Time Assistant Men’s Swimming and Diving Coach

DePauw is seeking a candidate for a part-time assistant coach. Other employment and subsidized housing are a possibility. The candidate will have responsibility on deck to coach various groups and in the weight room. From the start they will be able to provide input to all parts of the program Please contact me with any questions.

Director of Operations – Swimming and Diving

Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, is seeking a Director of Operations – Swimming and Diving for Rutgers Athletics. The primary role of this position is to provide operational support for the Women’s Swimming and Diving team. This position is under the supervision of the Head Coach and will coordinate and organize all operations of the program on a daily basis.

Assistant Coach – Men’s and Women’s Swimming

We are seeking a men’s and women’s swim team assistant coach for the 2022-2023 season. This individual will assist the Head Coach in the organization, administration and promotion of all aspects of the Concordia University Irvine Swimming and Diving program. It is a part-time, 10-month position. Concordia University Irvine is an NCAA Division II program that competes in the Pacific Collegiate Swim and Dive Conference (PCSC).

Northwestern University Assistant Coach

he Assistant Swimming Coach reports to the Director of Swimming and Diving and assists with the coaching and training of the Swimming and Diving Team.

Lead Age Group Coach

757swim, located in Williamsburg Virginia, is looking for a Lead 10 & Under age group coach. This role is more than just “on deck” hours. You will be part of the leadership team helping to set the direction for our young age group swimmers.

Raleigh Swimming Association Seeking Full-Time Coach at Sonner Location

Interested in working in the dynamic, fast-growing Triangle Area of North Carolina? Passionate about coaching 18 & under swimmers? Are you an energetic coach who loves to learn? Raleigh Swimming Association (RSA) is searching for a coach to work with our Senior and Age Group athletes at our Sonner location in Raleigh.

Head Swim Coach

Ramah Sports Academy (RSA) is a Jewish overnight summer sports camp located on the campus of Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, PA, for children and teens with a passion for athletics and a desire to elevate all aspects of their game. With experienced coaches, caring role models, state-of-the-art athletic facilities, and a wide range of electives, RSA is the perfect mix of elite sports instruction, joyful community, and inspiring Jewish living.

Head Coach

Houston Cougar Aquatic Sports (COOGS) is a coach operated 501(c)(3) non-profit organization located in Houston, Texas. We are currently seeking a highly motivated, experienced, well-organized, and enthusiastic individual to take on leadership responsibilities in developing our team. COOGS is committed to promoting the personal development of every swimmer regardless of ability so that each participant can reach their full potential as well as help them learn valuable life skills. The successful candidate will mainly be working Senior swimmers as well as some masters sessions.

Head Coach Bethel Park Rec Swim Team

The Bethel Park Recreation Swim Team is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Head Swim Coach. Applicants for the head coach position should have a strong background in competitive swimming including technical instruction, advanced training, and coaching.

Retail Sales Associate (Full-time or part-time)

Retail Sales Associates play a meaningful role at Elsmore Swim Shop. The sales associate position provides an opportunity, in a leading retail setting, to excel in a growing, high impact, customer service role, working both independently and as a member of a team of four to eight, to positively impact the lives of others. We are in Glenview, IL at 2305 Willow Road, so high energy is essential for success in this busy role.

Assistant Manager (Full-time or part-time)

Elsmore Swim Shop is looking to hire an Assistant Manager or looking to hire Assistant Managers (AM) to oversee their new location in Glenview, IL at 2305 Willow Road. We are a Minnesota based company with stores in California, Indiana, Iowa, and Wisconsin that supply aquatic apparel and merchandise to teams, clubs, and individuals. Elsmore is family owned and has been in business for 40+ years.

YMCA of NWNC TYDE Head Coach

The Head Coach position will report to the Senior Director of Competitive Swimming and will be a key part of the TYDE Leadership Team and YMCA of NWNC Aquatics department. In accordance with the Association and Branch’s policies and procedures, the Head Coach will be responsible for the general administration of the competitive swim program as assigned by the Sr Director and will be responsible for providing direct leadership, planning, instruction, and motivation for TYDE’s coaching staff and team members with the overall objective of strengthening our swimming community.

Volunteer Assistant Swimming Coach

The University of Michigan Athletic Department is accepting applications for a Volunteer

Assistant Swimming Coach. This position reports directly to the Head Swimming & Diving

Coach and is responsible to perform duties in accordance with University, NCAA and

Conference rules, regulations and policies. Responsibilities include…

Eagle Club Swimming Head Coach – Development, Recreational and Learn to Swim (LTS)

he position of Head Coach – Development, Recreational and LTS is for an energetic and creative person with a positive mindset. This role would suit someone who loves communicating with parents and stakeholders and appreciates how this is essential for building a strong and inclusive sense of community. We need someone who is an effective team leader with a passion for helping others grow and improve while understanding that teams are made up of people with varying skill levels and abilities.

Head Coach – Competitive and High Performance Swimming

Singapore American School is known for an unmistakable culture of excellence, extraordinary care, and possibilities. We nurture in our students a passion for and commitment to deep intellectual and personal exploration. SAS students grow up in a community where every student learns at high levels, every student is known and advocated for, and every student personalizes their learning.

Head Men’s and Women’s Swim Coach

King University is accepting applications for the position of Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach. The successful candidate will be responsible for all aspects of the men’s and women’s swimming programs.

Iron Horse Aquatics – Head Age Group Coach/Safety Coordinator

Iron Horse Aquatics is a new, school district-owned team that started in October of 2021. In just under a year, we have grown to over 150 swimmers with many more expressing interest in joining the team. The team practices at the 2 district owned and operated 50m natatoriums that sit back-to-back to each other. There is plenty of room to grow in an area that is well-known for building excellent swim programs.

Assistant Swim Coach – Full Time

The Westfield Area YMCA Devilfish swim team is a highly competitive program that has produced athletes at a high level for many years. The Devilfish team is extremely competitive at the YMCA state and national level and most recently, having swimmers qualify for national meets and USA Olympic team trials. The Devilfish coaching staff work hard to advance swimmers to reach their full potential no matter where they start from. This is a very tight knit community that loves swimming and supporting each other to advance in the sport.

Associate Head Coach – Competitive Aquatics YMCA of the Northshore

Are you pursuing a career in a leadership capacity as part of a team that will make an impact in your community? Are you a skilled leader with the ability to work in a fast-paced environment with multiple priorities? This may be the role for you…

Sandpipers of Nevada – Senior Coach

Sandpipers of Nevada is seeking an experienced and energized coach to work with a Senior Level training group. We are looking for a Coach who works well with others, is passionate about swimming and a career in coaching, with strong communication and customer service skills, and who is dedicated to developing each athlete into successful swimmers.

FULL TIME Age Group Coach

Long Island Aquatic Club (LIAC) takes pride in developing our athletes and cultivating professional coaches in the sport of Swimming. LIAC is accepting applications from highly motivated individuals to work Full time with our Top 10 National Age Group athletes in both of our locations, East Meadow and Long Beach, NY. Applicants should display positive leadership, initiative, and passion for the sport of swimming.

Assistant Swimming and Diving Coach

The Washington University in St. Louis Department of Student Affairs invites applications for the position of Assistant Coach for Swimming and Diving. This position assists with the coaching, organization, administration and development of a nationally competitive intercollegiate swimming & diving program. The individual will comply with all rules and regulations of the NCAA, the University Athletic Association, Washington University, as well as those of the respective team.

Head Swim Coach – Mt. Baldy Aquatics

Mt. Baldy Aquatics (MBA) is seeking an energetic, engaging, motivated, and knowledgeable Head Coach to lead our year-round competitive swim program on the beautiful Pomona College campus. The ideal candidate should provide excellent instruction to swimmers, clear guidance to assistant coaches, and effective collaboration with parents and volunteers. Our team’s main moto is to have FUN and improve on your personal skills every time you get in the pool!

Director of Competitive Swimming and Head Swim Coach for Memphis Tigers YMCA Swimming

This position supports the work of the Y, a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Under the direction of the Executive Vice President and in collaboration with the Competitive Swim Board, the full-time Director of Competitive Aquatics & Head Coach will guide the Memphis Tigers Y Swim Team (MTYS), year-round competitive swim program by providing leadership, coaching and mentoring for student-athletes in our service area.

Head Assistant Swim Coach

North Hills Aquatics in Pittsburgh, PA is in search of a Head Assistant Swim Coach. The Head Assistant Swim Coach will be responsible for the following areas, including but not limited to…

Swim School Manager

757swim, located in Williamsburg Virginia, is looking for an experienced Swim School Manager to lead and grow our swim lessons program. 757swim owns and manages our own pool, so the opportunities for growth are endless. The Swim School Manager oversees all aspects of 757swim lesson’s operations and programming including safety standards, curriculum, staffing, communication with parents/students, business operations and where required facility upkeep. The Swim School Manager provides strong, effective leadership and guidance to swim lesson instructors, parents, and students. A successful candidate will have a growth mindset and will be motivated by the opportunity to further grow the Swim School business.

Head Swimming Coach – CFYN Tigersharks

The CFYN Tigersharks and Riverfront YMCA are seeking a qualified individual to serve as our new Head Swim Coach. The CFYN Tigersharks is a year round YMCA and USA swim team operating with over 60 years of success. We have approx. 150 swimmers and 10 coaches operating out of the University of Akron and local YMCA branches. We are primarily a YMCA swim team with USA offerings and hopes to continue to grow our USA program. This job is funded by the Cuyahoga Falls Riverfront YMCA and the parent operated Tigershark board.

Director of Competitive Aquatics/ Head Coach Waterloo Swimming

Waterloo Swimming (WLOO), located in Austin, Texas, is looking for an energetic Head Coach to run our Competitive Aquatics (Swim Team and Swim Fit) programs. These groups include over 600 athletes and over 10 staff members. This person will manage the direction of these groups and staff members including running our Elite Group of National athletes. Waterloo is currently a Top 50 VCC USA Swimming Team, Safe Sport Recognized, and a USA Swimming Level 4 Club Recognized Program.

Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swim and Dive Coach/Lecturer

The Departments of Kinesiology in the College of Education and Professional Studies and Intercollegiate Athletics at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater seeks a Lecturer/Assistant Mens and Womens Swim Coach (Lecturer TL020 and Assistant Coach, CC003). This will be a 9 month, 100% FTE, fixed terminal contract appointment.

Assistant Women’s Swim Coach/Recruiting Coordinator

The Assistant Women’s Swim coach will assist in the training, development and retention of athletically talented student-athletes to compete successfully at the Division I level, while ensuring the welfare of student athletes. Other responsibilities include coordinating team recruitment and managing NCAA compliance utilizing the department’s compliance software.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH TEXAS FORD AQUATICS

Texas Ford Aquatics (TFA) is accepting applications for a full time Head Age Group Coach for our USA Swimming Program. TFA is privately owned and operated by professional coaches and located in the northeast quadrant of the DFW Metropolitan Area. Frisco has repeatedly been recognized as one of the best places to live in America

HEAD COACH CITY OF MOBILE SWIM ASSOCIATION

The City of Mobile Swim Association (CMSA), located in Mobile, Alabama, is searching for a Head Coach to lead and direct our year-round USA Swimming Program. CMSA is currently a USA Swimming Bronze Medal Club, an ASCA Top 100 Age Group Program, and has achieved a Level 3 Club Recognition.

SWIMMING HEAD COACH JOB IN KUWAIT

Design and implement swimming programs for introductory level through to competitive levels. Manage a team of senior coaches and instructors.

ASSISTANT COACH POSITIONS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

The Swim Team is seeking full-time assistant coaches in the beautiful Southern California. The Swim Team currently has representatives on both the USA National and USA Junior National teams. We offer an opportunity for all swimmers to learn and grow to become a competitive swimmer.

ASSISTANT DIVING COACH

The University of Southern Indiana seeks applications for Assistant Diving Coach (Part Time). The position will be responsible for assisting the Head Coach in the management and administration of the Diving intercollegiate sports program.

ATHLETIC TRAINER, RUTGERS ATHLETIC DEPARTMENT

RWJ Barnabas Health is currently accepting applications for the position of Athletic Trainer at Rutgers University. The successful candidate will serve as full-time athletic trainer with Rutgers University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, with primary support of the Women s Swimming & Diving and Women s Tennis programs.

NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT COACH AT EVOLUTION RACING CLUB

Evolution Racing Club is a youth-serving, non-profit (501 c3), year-round competitive swim team with a rich history in serving Orange County residents. Our swimmer base consists of swimmers ages 5 – 18 (in general), from novice to Olympic Trial time standard skill level.

NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Northeastern University Assistant Coach, Women’s Swimming & Diving, will work with the head coach in maintaining a highly competitive Division I program to include: practice and game coaching, recruitment of prospective student-athletes, compliance of NCAA and institutional rules, fund raising, off season conditioning, and administrative tasks.

