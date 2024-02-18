2024 World Championships: Day 8 Pick ‘Em Contest Update + Final Scores

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 11th – February 18th, 2024
- Doha, Qatar
- LCM (50m)
- Day 1 Prelims Recap | Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap | Day 2 Finals Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Recap | Day 3 Finals Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Recap | Day 4 Finals Recap
- Day 5 Prelims Recap | Day 5 Finals Recap
- Day 6 Prelims Recap | Day 6 Finals Recap
- Day 7 Prelims Recap | Day 7 Finals Recap
- Day 8 Prelims Recap | Day 8 Finals Recap
The 2024 World Championships have officially wrapped up in Doha, Qatar, which means it’s time to check in on our Pick ‘Em Contest to see who won the grand prize.
“Troyy” had a clutch final day with 72 points to surge past “BairnOwl” (332) by just two points in the overall standings. It was the second consecutive runner-up finish for “BairnOwl” in the Worlds Pick ‘Em Contest, but luckily for them, “Troyy” is not eligible for prizes. That means “BairnOwl” will be the recipient of the grand prize, a Speedo Tech Suit.
JLES tallied the most points on Day 8 with 74, but they are also not eligible for prizes. That left the daily prize of VANQUISHER 2.0 goggles and a Speedo shirt to _.Niki._ and Splash, who tied with 73 points apiece on Sunday.
Day 8 Results
Men’s 50 Back Final:
- Isaac Cooper (AUS) — 24.13
- Hunter Armstrong (USA) — 24.33
- Ksawery Masiuk (POL) — 24.44
- Pieter Coetze (RSA) — 24.59
- Ole Braunschweig (GER) — 24.74
- Hugo Gonzalez (ESP) — 24.77
- Michele Lamberti (ITA) — 24.82
- Michael Andrew (USA) — 24.86
Women’s 50 Breast Final:
- Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) — 29.40
- Tang Qianting (CHN) — 29.51
- Benedetta Pilato (ITA) — 30.01
- Lara van Niekerk (RSA) — 30.47
- Ida Hulkko (FIN) — 30.60
- Piper Enge (USA) — 30.69
- Veera Kivirinta (FIN) — 30.73
- Mona McSharry (IRL) — 30.96
Men’s 1500 Free Final:
- Daniel Wiffen (IRL) — 14:34.07
- Florian Wellbrock (GER) — 14:44.61
- David Aubry (FRA) — 14:44.85
- David Betlehem (HUN) — 14:46.44
- Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR) — 14:47.54
- Sven Schwarz (GER) — 14:47.89
- Fei Liwei (CHN) — 14:50.51
- Kuzey Tuncelli (TUR) — 14:59.76
Women’s 50 Free Final:
- Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) — 23.69
- Kate Douglass (USA) — 23.91
- Kasia Wasick (POL) — 23.95
- Shayna Jack (AUS) — 24.27
- Taylor Ruck (CAN) — 24.50
- Anna Hopkin (GBR) — 24.51
- Kornelia Fiedkiewicz (POL) — 24.69
- Michelle Coleman (SWE) — 24.79
Men’s 400 IM Final:
- Lewis Clareburt (NZL) — 4:09.72
- Max Litchfield (GBR) — 4:10.40
- Daiya Seto (JPN) — 4:12.51
- Carson Foster (USA) — 4:12.62
- David Johnston (USA) / Alberto Razzetti (ITA) — 4:13.05
- (tie)
- Lorne Wigginton (CAN) — 4:14.98
- Balasz Hollo (HUN) — 4:19.66
Women’s 400 IM Final:
- Freya Colbert (GBR) — 4:37.14
- Anastasia Gorbenko (ISR) — 4:37.36
- Sara Franceschi (ITA) — 4:37.86
- Anja Crevar (SRB) — 4:38.93
- Boglarka Kapas (HUN) — 4:39.78
- Cyrielle Duhamel (FRA) — 4:41.95
- Tess Cieplucha (CAN) — 4:43.02
- Ichika Kajimoto (JPN) — 4:43.61
Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay Final:
- United States (Armstrong, Fink, Harting, King) — 3:29.80
- Netherlands (van Westering, Kamminga, Korstanje, Pijnenburg) — 3:31.23
- Italy (Lamberti, Martinenghi, Sansone, Miressi) — 3:31.59
- Canada — 3:32.89
- Spain — 3:33.20
- Austria — 3:34.62
- Ireland — 3:35.28
Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay Final:
- Australia (Anderson, Harkin, Throssell, Jack) — 3:55.98
- Sweden (L. Hansson, S. Hansson, Sjostrom, Coleman) — 3:56.35
- Canada (Wilm, Angus, Smith, Ruck) — 3:56.43
- China — 3:59.16
- Netherlands — 4:00.24
- Italy — 4:00.34
- Poland — 4:01.73
- Hong Kong — 4:03.15
Note: If there are discrepancies in the scoring from past days, it’s probably because Day 5 was updated to reflect a missing event.
Thank you to everyone who competed in the Pick ‘Ems. For those of you who won prizes, you will be receiving email correspondence on how to claim your prizes in the near future.
For some bonus stats, here’s a look at how predictable each event was (a perfectly picked event would be 19 points, for reference). The women’s 400 free was the easiest event to predict with an average of 12.9 points, though nobody picked it perfectly. Meanwhile, the men’s 100 fly was the toughest with just 1.8 points per entry. The men’s 50 free average was 4.1 points, but no single entrant did better than 9 points. Big shoutout to Barry Revzin for the numbers.
|Event
|Average
|Zeros
|Perfects
|Min
|Max
|W 400 Free
|12.9
|0
|0
|2
|16
|W 50 Fly
|11.8
|0
|2
|1
|19
|W 50 Free
|10.9
|0
|4
|2
|19
|W 200 IM
|10.8
|0
|2
|3
|19
|W 1500 Free
|9.6
|0
|0
|1
|16
|W 50 Breast
|9.5
|0
|0
|2
|14
|W 100 Back
|9.0
|0
|4
|2
|19
|W 200 Free
|8.9
|0
|0
|1
|16
|W 800 Free
|8.2
|0
|4
|1
|19
|M 200 Fly
|7.8
|0
|0
|1
|15
|M 200 Free
|7.6
|0
|2
|1
|19
|M 100 Free
|7.5
|0
|0
|1
|16
|M 100 Back
|7.2
|0
|0
|1
|12
|M 200 Breast
|7.0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|W 400 IM
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|16
|X 4×100 MR
|6.6
|0
|0
|1
|16
|W 4×100 MR
|6.5
|0
|2
|1
|19
|M 100 Breast
|6.1
|0
|0
|1
|16
|M 4×100 MR
|6.1
|2
|0
|0
|11
|M 50 Breast
|5.8
|0
|1
|1
|19
|M 4×100 FR
|5.5
|0
|0
|1
|12
|W 100 Free
|5.4
|0
|0
|2
|12
|M 4×200 FR
|5.2
|0
|0
|1
|11
|M 800 Free
|5.2
|0
|0
|1
|15
|W 100 Fly
|5.2
|0
|1
|1
|19
|W 200 Fly
|5.1
|0
|0
|2
|16
|M 50 Back
|5.0
|0
|4
|1
|19
|M 1500 Free
|4.8
|0
|0
|1
|12
|M 50 Fly
|4.8
|0
|1
|1
|19
|M 400 Free
|4.6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|W 200 Breast
|4.5
|0
|0
|1
|16
|X 4×100 FR
|4.4
|0
|0
|1
|16
|M 200 IM
|4.3
|0
|0
|1
|12
|M 50 Free
|4.1
|0
|0
|1
|9
|M 200 Back
|3.8
|3
|0
|0
|12
|W 50 Back
|3.6
|0
|0
|1
|14
|W 4×200 FR
|3.3
|0
|0
|1
|13
|W 4×100 FR
|2.9
|0
|0
|1
|10
|M 400 IM
|2.8
|0
|0
|1
|12
|W 100 Breast
|2.7
|21
|0
|0
|9
|M 100 Fly
|1.8
|3
|0
|0
|8
Wow, 2nd again!! 🥈 So delighted to win a prize this time. I’m not a competitive swimmer but I’m still excited for the swimsuit.
Congrats to Troyy for the win! You’re one of the most astute commentators on this platform in my opinion. Your win is well-deserved.