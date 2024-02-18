2024 World Championships: Day 8 Pick ‘Em Contest Update + Final Scores

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 World Championships have officially wrapped up in Doha, Qatar, which means it’s time to check in on our Pick ‘Em Contest to see who won the grand prize.

“Troyy” had a clutch final day with 72 points to surge past “BairnOwl” (332) by just two points in the overall standings. It was the second consecutive runner-up finish for “BairnOwl” in the Worlds Pick ‘Em Contest, but luckily for them, “Troyy” is not eligible for prizes. That means “BairnOwl” will be the recipient of the grand prize, a Speedo Tech Suit.

JLES tallied the most points on Day 8 with 74, but they are also not eligible for prizes. That left the daily prize of VANQUISHER 2.0 goggles and a Speedo shirt to _.Niki._ and Splash, who tied with 73 points apiece on Sunday.

Day 8 Results

Men’s 50 Back Final:

Women’s 50 Breast Final:

Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) — 29.40 Tang Qianting (CHN) — 29.51 Benedetta Pilato (ITA) — 30.01 Lara van Niekerk (RSA) — 30.47 Ida Hulkko (FIN) — 30.60 Piper Enge (USA) — 30.69 Veera Kivirinta (FIN) — 30.73 Mona McSharry (IRL) — 30.96

Men’s 1500 Free Final:

Women’s 50 Free Final:

Men’s 400 IM Final:

Women’s 400 IM Final:

Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay Final:

United States (Armstrong, Fink, Harting, King) — 3:29.80 Netherlands (van Westering, Kamminga, Korstanje, Pijnenburg) — 3:31.23 Italy (Lamberti, Martinenghi, Sansone, Miressi) — 3:31.59 Canada — 3:32.89 Spain — 3:33.20 Austria — 3:34.62 Ireland — 3:35.28

Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay Final:

Australia (Anderson, Harkin, Throssell, Jack) — 3:55.98 Sweden (L. Hansson, S. Hansson, Sjostrom, Coleman) — 3:56.35 Canada (Wilm, Angus, Smith, Ruck) — 3:56.43 China — 3:59.16 Netherlands — 4:00.24 Italy — 4:00.34 Poland — 4:01.73 Hong Kong — 4:03.15

Note: If there are discrepancies in the scoring from past days, it’s probably because Day 5 was updated to reflect a missing event.

2024 Worlds Pick ‘Em Contest: Final Scores

Screen Name Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Day 6 Day 7 Day 8 Total Troyy 29 36 60 39 31 27 40 72 334 BairnOwl 35 32 51 37 34 38 41 64 332 VicMaster 32 35 40 46 21 21 46 68 309 _.Niki._ 23 25 35 54 26 32 39 73 307 H2OSLUG 33 30 32 55 27 39 30 59 305 Mag 31 29 46 49 34 35 26 55 305 Bromine Zaddy 38 28 54 43 26 36 28 51 304 JBB 33 28 50 39 26 33 32 59 300 Miro 29 32 45 41 29 23 29 72 300 SC 26 33 48 40 33 38 31 50 299 Zach 31 25 44 39 32 40 24 64 299 UBear 32 40 26 36 30 31 32 71 298 Tencor7144 25 29 43 45 28 27 39 62 298 memesupreme 42 30 44 40 32 26 38 45 297 TSweeney12 23 36 37 39 39 33 32 56 295 Jack Ellison 30 30 32 37 29 36 44 56 294 backstrokebro 24 41 43 46 21 25 32 59 291 Splash 30 41 30 35 27 24 31 73 291 Ben 35 30 46 34 26 34 30 55 290 der Hahn 31 23 41 37 30 28 29 69 288 Mark SwimSwam 31 43 37 36 22 23 31 65 288 Ethebanger 42 32 41 45 25 26 25 51 287 Gigante 32 40 31 45 31 27 23 57 286 Scuncan Dott v2 33 20 32 51 29 34 31 56 286 Jamesss 36 38 39 39 22 37 20 55 286 AsianAussieAmerican 28 26 47 45 25 31 30 53 285 James SwimSwam 27 23 29 30 41 33 34 68 285 Jahiegel 31 20 41 40 40 34 24 55 285 LL_SWE 33 23 39 45 29 16 36 63 284 Cadelovesswimming! 31 20 42 41 31 30 34 55 284 oxyswim 28 26 41 33 26 28 35 66 283 perc.olator 23 24 38 51 26 33 30 58 283 ISU2004 32 22 38 41 28 35 27 60 283 Gilaine 33 27 48 34 32 29 26 54 283 whoisthis (go uindy) 32 21 44 40 37 32 24 52 282 Sydney Bean 32 46 18 40 29 23 34 59 281 NMJ96 21 29 27 44 24 42 26 67 280 emoney543 27 26 45 37 30 28 33 54 280 SwimFan33 21 28 38 50 30 30 32 50 279 DrSwammer 24 17 41 53 27 31 27 59 279 reesierose118 27 20 35 49 30 25 28 65 279 Mads 38 29 30 39 24 40 33 46 279 Amyadele111 30 23 44 50 22 25 28 56 278 ryanjnoyes 22 21 46 45 38 31 19 56 278 Swimbasemom3 31 33 46 42 21 17 46 42 278 AlexE 27 26 38 42 23 29 31 61 277 OrangeSwimmer 30 44 35 38 26 23 37 44 277 Benjamin’sButtons 30 18 49 24 29 31 36 59 276 bigfriendlyswimpodcast 21 24 40 51 27 34 26 52 275 Jimmy DeSnuts 26 22 52 25 21 29 32 68 275 Jacob Tindall 26 26 43 37 20 31 26 66 275 BstrokeDevil 33 40 49 23 30 27 26 47 275 bella sims bellyflop 41 21 42 37 30 16 28 60 275 Samboys 21 24 33 41 39 27 34 56 275 Timmy Cheng 30 30 35 30 27 29 32 62 275 Pigpen 32 25 45 36 20 23 43 51 275 bstswmch 28 30 36 42 16 37 20 65 274 Jules 23 24 41 41 23 34 28 60 274 Dory Fish 29 44 36 41 32 18 25 49 274 Akows 29 25 43 38 22 22 31 64 274 SWIM SAM 24 28 37 39 25 21 38 61 273 JQHS 29 44 37 39 25 34 33 32 273 I miss the ISL 27 40 45 35 27 22 30 47 273 lane11 38 22 46 37 29 22 34 45 273 Jamesandthegiantpeach 29 25 46 32 26 22 37 55 272 Ajansz 17 38 43 44 29 23 34 44 272 Jp 😁🔥👍 33 29 36 29 26 26 39 53 271 JLES 32 24 37 45 21 13 25 74 271 Phil_Ha 28 33 43 41 20 29 22 55 271 Boomer 24 28 35 45 23 28 32 55 270 Glorious king 28 20 36 33 33 30 28 62 270 TheRealSam 29 24 31 32 34 30 28 62 270 Talkin Bobby 35 27 37 43 30 27 24 47 270 Loresfelii 31 17 41 41 23 33 36 47 269 Golden Shnek Excellence Club 26 32 39 40 23 28 25 56 269 Wmodge426$$$$$$$$$$$$ 24 32 39 34 25 28 42 45 269 Mason1347 31 29 17 42 29 40 33 48 269 Suren Cat 27 24 35 44 26 22 26 65 269 Robbie 20 22 47 39 21 27 33 59 268 Wade 23 35 35 36 15 21 43 60 268 DK99 31 24 28 37 22 35 31 60 268 CoachMike 27 39 36 40 18 25 28 55 268 M_brown08 25 22 47 41 27 32 27 47 268 UWO-SC-Coach 27 31 42 34 21 26 28 58 267 Logs the Dog 27 23 24 38 23 32 32 67 266 swimbrim 23 31 32 39 26 25 31 59 266 puffi7126 23 36 44 29 25 25 37 47 266 Talking Bobby 33 23 42 44 26 18 24 55 265 NotASwimmer 30 33 30 26 22 34 37 53 265 holla back gurl 31 29 39 25 38 22 26 55 265 PhillyMark 24 29 32 32 37 24 39 48 265 RMS 36 37 43 28 21 24 33 43 265 retiredJet 30 27 36 41 24 35 31 41 265 CANADA >>>> 38 33 27 35 27 33 32 39 264 NAZ92 19 21 35 32 34 17 34 72 264 Captain Salmon 23 33 37 35 32 32 24 48 264 Carnellstomper 26 24 36 36 27 35 28 52 264 flyohwhy 35 25 44 37 21 27 26 48 263 Gazon2003 24 17 47 38 21 25 27 64 263 heyheyhey 16 28 39 44 28 34 30 44 263 hrandriaga 26 29 37 39 18 14 37 63 263 ORRDU1 27 26 32 40 29 13 34 62 263 Misty 29 27 37 34 17 33 37 48 262 Shaggy 23 36 33 26 18 22 38 66 262 Tree man 33 36 41 40 22 25 26 39 262 TeamCan 25 30 35 36 18 26 30 62 262 Bob1235 33 16 41 43 17 24 36 52 262 Bob1 23 25 40 42 31 20 28 52 261 Taylor2000 34 29 32 30 25 25 27 59 261 Irrelevant Swim Productions 27 34 45 38 25 15 30 47 261 Bionic Man 26 28 29 39 22 21 36 60 261 Jocelyn (swimswim48) 35 30 30 36 32 20 27 51 261 KCSunshine 34 29 39 18 26 30 33 51 260 swimbradford03 26 26 36 41 24 24 24 59 260 Noah 20 29 42 33 14 39 34 49 260 Sports Lover 20 32 42 43 16 19 30 58 260 Gilrad Xyvers 23 22 35 38 35 22 31 54 260 Swimmer24 30 29 36 35 23 29 30 47 259 Matt DB 27 27 34 24 30 34 33 50 259 JaySock 27 34 34 48 23 30 23 40 259 Ham S&D 30 21 41 28 22 26 38 53 259 Joel 37 25 36 36 19 26 31 49 259 MIKE IN DALLAS 29 32 34 34 18 14 43 54 258 AquaNerd 31 42 38 30 22 10 23 62 258 Amunnn 27 27 40 36 19 29 32 48 258 Russn90 32 24 32 38 24 26 28 54 258 swimsns98 26 23 42 31 25 18 40 53 258 Jeff 36 30 38 28 28 18 32 48 258 #1 Raider 17 25 45 32 20 22 38 58 257 Yoshi swimming 24 31 47 36 13 22 32 51 256 sarahsjostromsnumber1fan 31 22 33 38 20 25 34 53 256 m41d4r 19 32 33 40 19 22 38 53 256 em18 35 34 32 26 25 20 33 51 256 avery 26 25 39 31 32 22 29 51 255 ageeroms 26 30 27 38 30 23 29 52 255 Fireflash9 33 34 33 38 20 34 22 41 255 mclovineta 22 28 33 35 22 30 31 54 255 Circle swim 37 22 39 32 35 21 25 44 255 If you’re first you’re last maybe not I don’t know 23 39 36 31 17 21 37 51 255 CJE 31 25 35 31 16 34 35 47 254 Olli L. 29 30 34 32 17 27 22 63 254 mikedowd 21 25 37 31 25 18 29 68 254 Alex Walsh’s Enamel 23 28 43 28 26 21 34 51 254 B R I A N !!!!!!!!! 23 26 50 27 19 24 29 56 254 HOO love 31 22 30 33 23 29 28 57 253 satay 20 28 23 38 26 33 30 55 253 Seeliger’s Saddle 18 26 32 30 33 27 32 55 253 LoveClaireCurzan 28 33 34 30 19 20 28 61 253 Epically Failing 20 20 39 40 30 27 32 45 253 CraigH 30 20 30 36 27 28 29 52 252 Gluey 16 26 27 35 24 30 35 59 252 Quokka 27 30 43 22 25 29 28 48 252 mford332 22 19 29 44 23 21 35 59 252 Baguette 33 16 27 46 23 31 25 51 252 Spotted Zebra 20 36 34 30 24 28 36 44 252 2fly67 26 32 42 28 14 28 25 56 251 Kelsey 28 23 32 31 27 40 26 44 251 PandaPants 18 26 42 39 20 25 22 58 250 Bumboclaat 21 25 43 34 15 25 37 50 250 mspann97 32 32 24 33 26 15 32 56 250 DragonSwim 27 23 29 30 19 30 23 69 250 Zeus 20 32 37 31 14 18 30 68 250 &jh2O 19 26 36 34 20 19 35 61 250 maestro 31 23 39 38 14 22 31 52 250 Andrew Iverson 21 26 42 30 23 26 30 51 249 Willswim 24 17 34 36 30 19 26 63 249 chickenlamp 12 47 30 30 24 29 24 53 249 hrandria 26 18 39 29 26 21 32 58 249 borachow 27 27 41 22 32 27 33 39 248 ThePrestressedSpaz 34 19 50 24 23 27 27 44 248 RealSlimThomas 20 27 29 48 24 24 24 52 248 pilkka777 26 22 37 36 20 26 34 47 248 Hanser Fan 14 30 29 36 28 28 26 57 248 FLASHCT2950 23 27 36 28 30 18 29 57 248 A Summer in Paris 39 19 38 26 17 27 27 55 248 Lightning 32 18 39 30 22 24 33 49 247 Emile 23 26 41 36 23 18 32 47 246 Swimkap 27 20 37 34 22 23 35 48 246 Badgerpoke 22 22 35 28 21 24 37 57 246 Oscar 27 22 36 33 24 22 32 50 246 FixCanada’sBreaststroke 27 30 24 43 28 21 27 46 246 BEARCATS2010 37 19 41 28 18 22 28 52 245 lizzie020 26 39 36 17 25 28 33 41 245 flylikeabyrd 23 26 31 26 22 38 28 51 245 Sei wild und liebevoll! 26 30 31 29 20 24 37 48 245 Great City of Ann Arbor 22 20 38 35 18 34 32 46 245 Aquamann22 19 25 32 38 28 25 35 42 244 granite 28 25 23 26 28 24 34 56 244 MSSAStingray 22 28 31 27 18 40 29 49 244 forsomereason 15 24 34 35 29 23 26 58 244 Nick the biased Aussie 33 20 33 29 18 18 40 52 243 Dean19 23 27 32 30 19 31 21 59 242 DMSWIM 26 29 41 31 19 17 25 54 242 balls 25 30 35 35 25 17 23 51 241 PesciDetails 24 30 17 37 25 22 25 61 241 Swing93 15 36 41 33 21 25 24 46 241 MadsHansen 20 19 38 33 14 25 32 60 241 ikkin 25 28 19 37 20 25 28 58 240 NoBreathBrad 25 22 31 27 19 29 40 47 240 Hudson Murrell 11 26 38 44 25 31 35 30 240 Jared Rayman 30 27 31 36 22 19 29 46 240 maxlatshaw 24 26 40 30 28 21 32 39 240 IdahoFanToni 23 27 39 34 30 21 26 40 240 SnakeEyes 29 21 47 23 22 11 37 50 240 Caveman 27 21 38 28 21 24 33 47 239 Sherry Hicks 25 24 22 26 25 27 39 51 239 Kittykate 18 30 24 42 19 26 27 53 239 Coop D 26 30 46 28 28 25 23 33 239 HenryJ552 28 31 32 25 21 21 25 56 239 Just Guys Being Dudes 19 28 38 36 16 24 29 49 239 Tanner-Garapick-Oleksiak-McIntosh 24 21 34 28 19 29 36 48 239 jaxjax 25 26 39 24 22 27 29 46 238 TennisFan 27 27 35 27 20 28 41 33 238 a_bag_of_juice 19 24 32 36 17 24 41 44 237 Kareem The Backstroker 15 28 41 27 18 21 40 47 237 Swim junkie 79 14 22 46 24 21 23 36 51 237 MDS 19 20 36 34 13 34 26 55 237 Miss M 31 25 27 27 22 25 24 56 237 SwimTeach 26 15 36 25 26 21 27 61 237 Wyatt D 20 26 29 25 22 27 44 43 236 Emma 16 19 36 29 27 23 25 60 235 WSCoach 20 23 30 27 41 21 24 49 235 Koob 22 27 41 33 17 16 26 53 235 DavidGoggins 29 16 25 35 24 21 18 66 234 Tommm 25 26 25 30 24 32 21 51 234 Grean Choco 16 27 12 43 16 36 20 64 234 PFA has crippling school work piling up but oh well so here’s my picks 24 27 32 34 20 19 26 51 233 Swimpadbear 33 27 31 28 25 21 32 36 233 Joakim 23 23 37 29 29 18 37 37 233 BRD 15 21 38 30 24 35 25 45 233 Cam McEvoy is goated 22 30 32 24 12 37 30 46 233 jclark36 17 27 47 26 21 23 25 47 233 tbearkuo 28 27 38 21 17 31 26 45 233 SaitamaSwim 32 22 30 27 16 33 27 46 233 Bub09 21 28 33 34 17 21 32 46 232 Vessie 16 25 38 23 25 19 24 61 231 Marzipan 17 26 47 31 24 13 23 47 228 Robbo 19 36 30 18 16 26 38 45 228 Sal Paradise 16 19 43 28 18 22 27 55 228 Winnifer67 22 17 39 34 15 16 33 52 228 FST 23 22 21 38 24 27 25 47 227 Splish_Splash_Spring_Flash 16 24 30 33 25 29 29 41 227 Kwazii 21 25 34 36 10 23 29 49 227 Slothmom 30 25 33 28 19 13 23 55 226 Maxiking 26 29 43 27 18 13 26 43 225 IUSwammer 30 18 35 29 17 24 29 41 223 Swim Guru 18 32 16 32 25 23 31 46 223 alphax22 8 21 42 29 22 28 24 48 222 Brozuck 25 22 44 23 15 23 22 48 222 Allits 22 20 44 37 13 20 33 33 222 (G)olden Bear 29 21 33 20 25 29 26 38 221 tayla 35 29 24 20 24 20 24 45 221 hopeshell04 26 29 34 21 33 25 19 33 220 DannyF 15 22 25 36 22 26 27 47 220 Little Miss Sushi Roll 13 27 35 21 18 19 30 56 219 this might end terribly 25 27 34 25 20 14 27 46 218 Abs 27 21 32 11 17 40 27 42 217 Fastfish 22 17 27 28 20 27 29 47 217 Swimmer I.M 26 20 20 40 12 21 21 56 216 Mallie Moo 12 19 33 35 18 22 27 50 216 Emily Se-Bom Lee 21 26 41 33 16 23 13 42 215 Tea rex 8 18 36 24 27 31 23 47 214 🏊‍♂️ swimmer 🏊‍♂️ 22 28 36 25 19 23 23 38 214 cvh123 19 26 31 24 14 21 36 42 213 PVSFree 29 16 32 24 14 28 21 48 212 NJSWIMFAN 17 23 29 31 22 22 29 37 210 Silent Observer 27 19 28 32 24 23 18 37 208 Badeend 19 20 26 25 11 22 25 57 205 Darnel Hopkins 21 25 33 34 21 26 21 23 204 😎 I Love Butterfly! 10 27 27 41 20 19 21 36 201 aznswimmaboi12 22 19 35 21 25 16 16 39 193 Amel 10 23 15 19 19 19 29 47 181 Greccoisdrowning 15 28 19 20 14 29 26 25 176 Maathew 29 42 31 9 0 0 0 0 111 Youngboyfrfr 30 22 39 15 0 0 0 0 106 VegasGold 15 21 22 7 7 11 0 0 83 Michael 10 22 11 8 0 0 0 0 51 EMPCSC 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 4

Thank you to everyone who competed in the Pick ‘Ems. For those of you who won prizes, you will be receiving email correspondence on how to claim your prizes in the near future.

For some bonus stats, here’s a look at how predictable each event was (a perfectly picked event would be 19 points, for reference). The women’s 400 free was the easiest event to predict with an average of 12.9 points, though nobody picked it perfectly. Meanwhile, the men’s 100 fly was the toughest with just 1.8 points per entry. The men’s 50 free average was 4.1 points, but no single entrant did better than 9 points. Big shoutout to Barry Revzin for the numbers.