2024 World Championships: Day 7 Pick ‘Em Contest Scoring Update

With just one day of the 2024 World Championships remaining, let’s check in on our Pick ‘Em standings through six nights of competition in Doha, Qatar.

“Troyy” took over the top spot in the leaderboard with 259 points, just ahead of BairnOwl’s 258. “Bromine Zaddy” fell to 3rd, only nine points behind “Troyy,” after leading through six days.

“VicMaster” and “Swimbasemom3” tied for the Day 7 win with 46 points apiece on Saturday.

Four people picked the women’s 800-meter freestyle perfectly — “NoBreathBrad,” “Wyatt D,” “m41d4r,” and “Robbo” — the most of any event so far. Two people also picked the women’s 50 butterfly perfectly: “NotASwimmer” and “James SwimSwam.”

Nobody picked surprise 50 freestyle champion Vladyslav Bukhov to upset the past two world champions, Cam McEvoy and Ben Proud.

Day 7 Finals Results

Women’s 50 Fly Final:

Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) — 24.63 Melanie Henique (FRA) — 25.44 Farida Osman (EGY) — 25.67 Erin Gallagher (RSA) — 25.69 Angelina Kohler (GER) — 25.71 Alexandria Perkins (AUS) — 25.85 Anna Ntountounaki (GRE) — 25.89 Brianna Throssell (AUS) — 25.96

Men’s 50 Free Final:

Women’s 200 Back Final:

Claire Curzan (USA) — 2:05.77 Jaclyn Barclay (AUS) — 2:07.03 Anastasia Shkurdai (NIA) — 2:09.08 Eszter Szabo-Feltothy (HUN) — 2:09.76 Laura Bernat (POL) — 2:09.92 Gabriela Georgieva (BUL) — 2:10.11 Dora Molnar (HUN) — 2:11.01 Freya Colbert (GBR) — 2:11.22

Men’s 100 Fly Final:

Women’s 800 Free Final:

Mixed 4×100 Free Relay Final:

China (Pan, Wang, Li, Yu) — 3:21.18 Australia (Taylor, Cartwright, Jack, Throssell) — 3:21.78 United States (Armstrong, King, Curzan, Douglass) — 3:22.28 Canada — 3:23.79 Italy — 3:24.40 Netherlands — 3:25.14 Slovakia — 3:29.88 Hong Kong — 3:31.13

2024 Worlds Pick ‘Em Standings – Day 7