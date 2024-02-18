2024 Doha, Final Day Asian Recap: Seto Earns 7th Consecutive Worlds Medal

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 World Championships came to a close from Doha, Qatar tonight but not before Japan’s Daiya Seto captured his one and only medal of the competition.

Racing in the men’s 400m IM this evening, 29-year-old Seto bagged the bronze in the men’s 400m IM, registering at time of 4:12.51.

Taking the gold was New Zealand’s Lewis Clareburt who pulled off the mild upset in 4:09.72 while Great Britain’s Max Litchfield, representing his nation for the first time since Tokyo, scored silver in 4:10.40.

Seto’s medal marked the man’s 7th consecutive medal at a long-course World Championships. You’d have to go back to 2011 in Shanghai to find a Worlds without this Olympic medalist.

Daiya Seto‘s Long Course World Championships Medals

2013 Barcelona – gold in 400m IM

2015 Kazan – gold in 400m IM

2017 Budapest – bronze in 200m fly, bronze in 400m IM

2019 Gwangju – gold in 200m IM, gold in 400m IM, silver in 200m fly

2022 Budapest – bronze in 200m IM

2023 Fukuoka – bronze in 400m IM

2024 Doha – bronze in 400m IM

Although Seto missed the podium in the 200m IM and earned the bronze in the 400m IM, his fans can take heart in the fact that the Japanese Olympic Trials are taking place just next month. That means Seto is not in his best form here in Doha, awaiting the sole competition that will determine his Olympic berth fate.

National/Continental Records Through Day 8:

China Men’s 100m free – Pan Zhanle , 46.80 *WORLD RECORD Women’s 100m breast – Tang Qianting , 1:05.27 Men’s 4x200m free relay – 7:01.84 Women’s 50m breast – Tang Qianting, 29.51 *Asian Record Mixed 4x100m free relay – 3:21.18 *Asian Record

Hong Kong Women’s 100m breast – Siobhan Haughey , 1:05.92 Men’s 50m free – Ian Ho, 21.83 Mixed 4x100m free relay – 3:32.19

Singapore Women’s 4x100m medley relay – 4:02.88

Thailand Men’s 800m free – Ratthawit Thammanantachot, 8:06.82



Medal Table (Asia) Through Day 7: