1246 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

LARKEY SHARKS SWIM TEAM COACH

The Larkey Sharks Swim team is looking for an Asst Coach for their 2018 swim season. The season runs from April till August and you will be working with swimmers between the ages of 4-18 years old. The team is made up of roughly 200+ swimmers. The Sharks are a very social organization and we believe in having fun while learning how to swim. The Larkey Sharks are located in Walnut Creek and are part of the Walnut Creek Swim Conference. The Sharks have won the conference championship 5 out of the last 7 years and are looking to continue to develop our swimmers into Champions.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR (PROSPECT PARK YMCA)

The YMCA of Greater New York is here for all New Yorkers — to empower youth, improve health, and strengthen community. Founded in 1852, today the Y serves a diverse population of more than half a million New Yorkers who learn, grow, and thrive through programs and services at our 24 branches. Community is the cornerstone of the Y. Together, we connect active, engaged New Yorkers to build stronger communities.

HEAD SWIM COACH AT THE BRITISH SCHOOL JAKARTA, INDONESIA

The swimming programme at the British School Jakarta is an integral part both of the School’s competitive sports programme and the after school activities offered to students. It has 700+ students participating at all levels, from Learn to Swim, recreational and competitive squad swimmers. Our teams compete successfully at local, national and international competitions throughout the year. The Head Coach would manage a team of 6 full time swim coaches who work both in the swim programme (early mornings and after school) and also in the delivery of aquatics across the curriculum from Foundation stage to Year 13.

ASSISTANT COACH

Assistant Coaching position with the Foothills Swim Team in Lakewood, Colorado Foothills Swim Team is actively seeking a highly motivated and committed coach to fill the role of Assistant Coach to begin in the spring of 2019. Foothills Swim Team is a year-round competitive swimming program offering instruction, training, and competition for young people ages 5 and up. We have over 180 USA registered swimmers and practice at three locations: Carmody Recreation center (50 meters by 25 yards), Lilley Gulch recreation center (6-lane 25 Meter), and Ridge Recreation Center (10-lane 25 yards).

AGE GROUP COACH/ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH: PALM DESERT SWIM CLUB

The Palm Desert Swim Club, a year-round swim club of 130 swimmers, located in Palm Desert, CA is seeking an Age Group Coach and Assistant Age Group Coach for our intermediate and developmental level groups. The ideal candidate will have a passion for coaching, teaching and be able to work with children of all ages. Applicants should have at least 1-2 yrs experience as a swim coach and/or as a competitive swimmer and the desire to continue to learn and progress as a coach and professional. This is a position with significant growth potential, beginning with on deck coaching duties of 90-mins to 2hrs per weekday evenings and about one weekend meet per month. Generous salary for the qualified applicant. The Palm Desert Swim Club has an overwhelmingly positive club culture that will make any new coach feel welcome from day one.

HEAD COACH & PROGRAM DIRECTOR: NORTHEASTERN SWIM TEAM

NST, founded in 2014, is an established swim club in the beautiful community of Decorah, Iowa. With constant growth over the last four years, NST has an average of 90 swimmers per season. Swimmers have achieved over 700 state qualifying times as well as AAA and AAAA time standards. NST has had numerous state champions, 14 swimmers qualify for Midwest All Stars, and 12 swimmers qualify for Central Regional Zones.

SBSC HEAD COACH POSITION

The Santa Barbara Swim Club (SBSC) is searching for an enthusiastic Head Coach who will define, influence and lead the overall direction of the club program. We are a non-profit, board-governed, coach-led swim team in Santa Barbara, California operating out of the Los Banos and UCSB pool facilities. The Head Coach will be responsible for all aspects of operating a year-round competitive swim and Master’s program.

AQUATICS SUPERVISOR

Join our aquatics team at the beautiful Evelyn Kirrane Aquatics Center in Brookline boasting three pools and space for athletics, health, wellness and camp activities for the public. The Aquatics Supervisor, under the direction of the Aquatics Director and Assistant Director, will act as Head Lifeguard and supervisor on deck, responsible for the day to day supervision of the part-time aquatics staff including skills assessments, staff orientations, substitute staffing, in-service training and ongoing safety skill drills.

SPORT DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR – MISSOURI VALLEY SWIMMING

The sports development director will be responsible for developing and implementing a comprehensive program to improve the competitive results of all age groups in the LSC and LSC representation at championship meets beyond the LSC. The sports development director will be responsible for the development and implementation of a program to promote and grow swim programs across the LSC.

DEL AMIGO SWIM TEAM – ASSISTANT COACH POSITION

Del Amigo Swim Team is a recreational swim team based in Danville. Our roster includes 250 athletes, ages 4-18. We have an open Assistant Coaching position for the 2019 season, April thru mid August. Our focus is on development of proper techniques and skills for each age group levels. The right candidate will have good people and organizational skills; enjoy mentoring youth; have enthusiasm for the sport; strong knowledge about swim and stroke development with a focus on fostering character and sportsmanship.

ASSISTANT HEAD COACH

Johnson Ranch Sports Club, located in Roseville, is looking for an assistant coach to join the coaching staff of their Recreational Summer Swim Team, Johnson Ranch Barracudas. The Barracudas are seeking an energetic and passionate coach to be an Assistant. The team is about 290 kids (ages 5-18), ranging of all different skill levels. We want to develop swimmers to their fullest capabilities while also teaching life balance, sportsmanship and dedication to the rewarding sport of competitive swimming.

PART TIME LIFEGUARD

Duties include, but are not limited to working and communicating effectively with children, the general public and other staff members; promote a positive, friendly and energetic attitude; follow oral and written instructions; have the ability to assist and protect the life and well-being of each and every patron by implementing the latest safety procedures, policies, rules, regulations and ordinances set forth by both the American Red Cross and City of El Segundo.

HEAD COACH – ROCK ISLAND COUNTY SWIM CLUB

The Rock Island County Orcas Swim Club is seeking an experienced Head Coach. We are a USA Swimming sanctioned, year-round competitive swim team. We practice at Rock Island High School – 1400 25th Avenue, Rock Island, IL – and act as a feeder program for the Rock Island High School swim teams. As we work to rebuild our swim club, we are looking for a highly driven, high-energy individual to lead approximately 30 swimmers of all ability levels and increase its numbers. The Head Coach will provide direct leadership, instruction, and motivation for all swim team members. He/She will manage the Rock Island County Orca Swim Club in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Illinois Swimming LSC and USA Swimming.

ELITE SWIM COACH (AGE GROUP COACH)

The YMCA of the North Shore SHARKS is a YMCA/USA Swim Team located on the North Shore of Boston. We are a 6 site team with over 400 competitive swimmers from age 5 -18 of varying levels. We are currently seeking a FULL TIME Age Group Coach. Candidates should have 2-5 years of experience, be a well-organized, energetic age group coach with a great understanding of swimmer development and stroke technique, a “self-starter” with a strong work ethic / moral values, a team player with excellent oral and written communication skills.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

We are looking to fill an assistant coaching position for the 2019 season which runs from April thru August, with some additional strategic meetings and planning that may need to occur outside those periods. The right candidate will have good people and organizational skills; enjoy mentoring youth; have enthusiasm for the sport; strong knowledge about swim and stroke techniques with a focus on developing character and sportsmanship.

SWIM INSTRUCTORS / SWIM COACHES / COLLEGE STUDENTS, GRADS – SUMMER POSITION

Our camp motto “There’s no place like it.” — every area of camp, staff member, administrator are held to that tag line. The lanyard instructor, swim instructor, soccer coach, “gameologist” specialist should all think there area is the best in camp and prepare each day to teach with that level of passion and energy.

POOL SUPERVISOR / POOL DIRECTOR – SUMMER POSITION

RECREATION COORDINATOR – AQUATICS

This position performs a variety of professional aquatic duties including safeguarding the activities of the patrons of the Avon Recreation Center and assisting the Aquatics Supervisor with managing the aquatics division

PRE-COMPETITIVE HEAD COACH

The Metro Atlanta Aquatic Club, LLC (MAAC) is looking for an hourly head coach for our pre-competitive level group. The pre-competitive group is divided into 2 levels – pre-competitive 1 and pre-competitive 2. Both of these groups consist of swimmers between ages 5-10 who are newer to the sport of swimming. Our swimmers are learning the basics of competition strokes – butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle – and are working on swimming basics like starts, turns, streamline, kicking, etc.

HEAD COACH – CARLILE SWIMMING TEAM

Carlile Swimming provides swimming programs for all ages, from babies to Olympians. We have been pioneering new teaching and training methods for more than half a century and we are recognised worldwide as a leader in all aspects of aquatic education. Carlile Swimming employs over 600 staff across 9 swim schools and 4 competitive training sites. Every week we help 25,000+ kids become safer and more confident in and around the water.

HEAD COACH – NORTH WHIDBEY AQUATIC CLUB

North Whidbey Aquatic Club (NWAC) is a parent-governed, coach-run year-round competitive swim team located in Oak Harbor, WA. Our members include swimmers of all abilities and ages.

CAYMAN ISLANDS – ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

HUNTSVILLE SWIM ASSOCIATION SITE DIRECTOR AND SENIOR ASSISTANT

Huntsville Swim Association (HSA) in Huntsville, Alabama, is looking to fill the position of Site Director and Senior Assistant Coach. The position is a full-time, salaried position that also offers Health, Dental, Vision, Life, and Retirement benefits. The ideal candidate will have at least a bachelor’s degree, strong administrative skills, a passion for developing swimmers of all levels, a positive approach to coaching, and a strong desire to grow and learn professionally. Previous coaching experience is highly preferred.

ASSISTANT COACH- RALEIGH SWIMMING ASSOCIATION

Raleigh Swimming Association is seeking an Assistant Coach to work on a part-time basis, primarily with our 10 & under athletes. This is an hourly position; compensation is commensurate with experience. Opportunities are available to work between 5 and 9 pm on weekdays and 11 am and 1 pm on Saturdays.

YMCA AQUATICS DIRECTOR

At the La Crosse Area Family YMCA, we believe that every child should know the life-saving skills of swimming and that every community resident should have the opportunity to experience the joy and well-being that water activities can bring. To accomplish this, our Aquatics Director will work side-by-side with their staff, their colleagues and our community to create a welcoming pool environment for all; develop high-quality programming; and establish partnerships with other area organizations with a focus on water safety and education.

HEAD COACH – AGE GROUP ELITE – NEW POOL ON THE WAY!

Trident Aquatics, located near Tulsa, Oklahoma, is searching for a full time head coach to lead our athletes towards greatness. Trident is a relatively small club and deliberately roster-capped to provide very individualized attention to our swimmers. We embrace a continuously learning culture and take advantage of emerging technology in our sport. We are coach-owned, and empower coaches to create the culture and standards within our program. Our athletes range in age from 12 to 19, and we have placed swimmers at Sectionals, Futures, Jr. National, National and the Olympic Trials.

BLUE TIDE AQUATICS HEAD COACH

Blue Tide Aquatics has an opening for a positive, experienced, enthusiastic head coach for our year-round competitive swim team. We are a non-profit, board-governed, coach charged swim team located in Kingwood, Texas operating out of the Humble ISD natatoriums. Blue Tide Aquatics goal is to compete at the highest state levels in our age group program and at a Regional/National level with our High School swimming program.

CAYMAN ISLANDS – ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina is looking for you to join our coaching staff on Cape Fear Aquatic Club in Wilmington, North Carolina. Cape Fear Aquatic Club is seeking a strong and energetic leader to serve as an Assistant Coach for our growing USA swim team. Cape Fear Aquatic Club’s current membership is comprised of about 90 athletes (ages 6-18), spanning all competitive levels. Cape Fear Aquatic Club’s Mission is to develop swimmers to their fullest capabilities while also teaching life balance, sportsmanship and dedication to the rewarding sport of competitive swimming.

BRAND MANAGER – RYTE SPORT

As the Brand Manager you will be involved in multiple facets of the company as they pertain to customer service, social media, marketing, ambassador/influencer program development, and web merchandising. This position has an operational piece along with business development piece.

ALTO SWIM CLUB – AGE GROUP COACH

Alto Swim Club is seeking an age group coach to work with swimmers ages 12 & younger. Alto trains at multiple facilities in the Palo Alto area, including the Avery Aquatic Center on the Stanford University campus. The team’s mission is to offer the best developmental and high performance programs in the country.

LOCAL SWIM COACH

Dragon Star is actively seeking a competitive and reliable part-time local swim coach for Age Group swimmers. Ideal candidates will have a strong technical knowledge of the sport and possess skills in teaching and motivating swimmers.

HEAD SWIM COACH

Dragon Star is actively seeking a competitive and reliable coach ti fill the role of Head Swim Coach for Age Group swimmers. Ideal candidates will have a strong technical knowledge of the sport and possess skills in teaching and motivating swimmers.

CAYMAN ISLANDS – ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

ASSISTANT COACHES

Cascade Swim Club, located in Seattle, WA, is seeking experienced coaches to serve as part-time Assistant Coaches and potential Lead Site Coaches. Qualified candidates should have experience working with swimmers of all levels and possess a deep understanding of developing age groupers. Lead Site candidates should have experience working with parents and team leadership to successfully implement strategic team goals. Ideal candidates should be positive team players, excellent teachers and stroke technicians.

CA, ROCKLIN (20 MI NE OF SACRAMENTO) HEAD COACH ROCKLIN SWIM TEAM

The Rocklin Swim Team Head Coach is an experienced full-time swim professional that is inspired by our mission and enthusiastic about working with a growing program in Rocklin, California. We are dedicated to the wholesome development of the aquatics skills for every swimmer that is appropriate to their level of experience and ability.

FULL TIME CEO/HEAD COACH

We are searching for an energetic head coach/CEO to develop our swimmers and continue to grow our program and carry IST’s core value: Dedication, Integrity, Perseverance, Teamwork, Loyalty, Culture, Honesty, Education, Health

YMCA WESTSIDE SILVER FINS HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The YMCA Westside Silver Fins is seeking a Head Age Group Coach who demonstrates leadership and responsibility for the administration of all aspects relating to the age group programs of the club. The Head Age Group Coach will be involved in all aspects of the YWSF program, including (but not limited to) scheduling, seasonal planning, training, performance, and safety.

ASSISTANT COACH

Calvert Aquatics Club is the fastest growing USA Swimming Team in south of Maryland Maryland and is looking to further support our mission by hiring 2 additional coaches for our Pre-competitive Groups.

This role calls for an energetic, fun-loving person who is a team player and enjoys providing excellent customer service—and has the natural ability to put a smile on the faces of children & parents. The primary coaching responsibility for this position will be preparing the 6 to 12 year old swimmers for the Age group program.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The primary coaching responsibility for this position will be preparing the 10 to 13 year old swimmers for the senior and high performance groups. Swimmers will need to be introduced to and begin implementing complex training concepts. The pre-senior ‘Gold Group’ has six 2 hour swimming sessions per week and three 30 min dryland sessions per week. The position will require the coach to plan and guide all 9 session

NEBRASKA AQUATICS: ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Nebraska Aquatics (NA) in Lincoln, Nebraska is seeking a strong and energetic leader to serve as an Assistant Coach for our growing USA swim team. NA’s current membership is comprised of about 70 athletes (ages 6-18), spanning all competitive levels. NA’s Mission is to develop swimmers to their fullest capabilities while also teaching life balance, sportsmanship and dedication to the rewarding sport of competitive swimming.

LIFEGUARDS

Do you have a strong work ethic and excellent communication skills? Do you enjoy being responsible and are you certified in Lifeguarding and able to provide supervision and safety of all in a pool environment? Is having the ability to help a child/adult overcome obstacles and grow important to you? If so, The YMCA of Central Massachusetts, Boroughs Family Branch is looking for you to join our amazing Aquatics Team! Hours available are Mondays –Fridays 8:00am-3:00pm, and Fridays 3pm- close, starting immediately.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

We are seeking an experienced Head Age Group Coach to join the program for at least the spring and summer seasons. This role will help lead the age group coaching for the team in the pool, during dry land training and at swim meets. They will work closely with the Aquatics Director/Head Coach to deliver high quality practices, dry land training, private lessons, and ensure the swimmers are prepared for the meets.

FITTER & FASTER SWIM TOUR SEEKS SALES REPRESENTATIVE

As a Sales Representative for Fitter & Faster, you will be responsible for identifying and lead generation of New Clinic Locations and Hosts. You will be responsible for identifying new potential clinics as well as scheduling clinics with prior hosts. You will present and promote pertinent information to generate new clinics in a geographical location that will promote lucrative clinics. You will use SalesForce as a CRM tool.

GOLDEN WEST SWIM CLUB: AGE GROUP/ASSISTANT COACH

The Golden West Swim Club (GWSC) trains in a word-class 50-meter swim complex in Huntington Beach, CA (Surf City USA). The GWSC has an immediate opening for a part-time Age Group/Assistant Coach. This position requires both on deck coaching (~20-30 hours a week) and 1-2 weekend meets per month.

VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

Duke University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer committed to providing employment opportunity without regard to an individual’s race, color, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, genetic information, veteran status, or disability. Duke Athletics has a strong commitment to Affirmative Action and is actively seeking to increase the racial and ethnic diversity of our staff.

AQUATICS SUPERVISOR

The Aquatics Supervisor is responsible for the planning, coordinating and supervision of all aquatics operations for both the indoor and outdoor aquatic facilities and associated programs including, but not limited to, employee training, special events, scheduling, aquatics programming, cash handling, budgeting, record keeping, purchasing, concessions, splash parties, rentals, groups and facility operations.

EAGLE SWIMMING ASSOCIATION HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Eagle Swimming Association was established in August 2006 with the goal of building a swimming community in the southern half of Humble School District. It is a non-profit organization that features a competitive age group and senior swim team that offers swimmers in the Humble area an opportunity to excel in the sport of swimming.

HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH

The Benbrook Community Center YMCA is looking for a new leader to coach the 170 participant Benbrook Barracuda Swim Team and provide general support to the aquatics department. This leader will drive the participant experience by leading the coaching staff and creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for swimmers and their families. The ideal candidate must possess a mix of relationship-building skills with technical knowledge needed to lead the swim team. This leader will need the ability to relate effectively to diverse groups of people from all social and economic segments of the community while articulating the Y’s purpose, mission, and demonstrating the Y’s character values.

GULLIVER SWIM SCHOOL – INSTRUCTOR

Gulliver Schools is currently looking for Part-Time Swim Lesson Instructors. The candidate must have current certifications in CPR for the Professional Rescuer, AED, and First Aid. Swim America experience is preferred. Candidate must be able to follow correct teaching methods as directed by the Site Supervisor and Swim School Director and assist in the set-up of the facility for daily classes. Provide a fun and positive atmosphere while teaching. Maintain a high level of awareness to ensure your students safety during lesson time and communicate appropriately and positively with all students and their guardians. The position will be at the Academy Campus, which has a 6 lane 25 yard pool and a separate 3 lane teaching pool. Hours are 2-6pm Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Wednesdays 1:30-6pm and Saturdays 9am-12noon.

HEAD SITE COACH – LIFE TIME SWIM DALLAS

The Head Site Coach is in charge all training, assistant coaches and site-specific admin at their home site (1 of 8 location in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex). They develop positive relationships with swimmers and members, promote the program in order to generate participation and coordinate all swim team activities to work cooperatively with the rest of the team.

AGE GROUP COACH/SENIOR COACH

Tollefson Swimming is looking for a motivated, dedicated coach to join our coaching staff. Please inquire further to learn more about the age group coach position and the senior coach position. Coaching responsibilities include preparing and administering all practices, attending monthly meets as well as championship meets, communicating effectively with swimmers and parents, and administrative responsibilities, including preparing meet entries and planning for practices, meets and social activities. The coach should share Tollefson Swimming’s passion for a strong technical foundation and individual attention while also bringing fresh and new ideas to the team.

