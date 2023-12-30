Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam’s Most-Commented Articles of 2023

Earlier this week, we revealed the most-read SwimSwam articles of 2023 – the stories that got you clicking.

Below is the list of the most-commented on SwimSwam articles of 2023 – the stories that got you talking.

As usual, the list is dominated by live recaps, including the World Championships. People were much-more engaged in 2023, as people emerged from the fatigue of a chaotic 2022 post-COVID scramble. The first live recap of the 2023 World Championships received 1,744 comments, which is more than double day 1 of the 2022 meet.

In fact, all but Day 2 of the 2023 World Championships got more comments than last year’s top comment-receiving article.

The most-commented on non-recap article of the year was Cate Campbell‘s cross-Pacific barbs at the Americans. The revival of the Australian-US rivalry was one of the hottest topics in swimming this year and the hottest topic in the SwimSwam comments (repeatedly). Campbell’s controversial interview, interestingly, was only the 150th most-read article, in spite of being the 16th most-commented on article.

Other highly-discussed news topics included Claire Curzan‘s transfer from Stanford to Virginia (which accounted for the #38 and #41 items on this list), Michael Andrew missing the World Championship team, and World Record swims from Kaylee McKeownSummer McIntosh, and Evgeniia Chikunova.

Most-Commented SwimSwam Articles of 2023

# Article Comments
1 2023 World Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap 1744
2 2023 World Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap 1603
3 2023 World Championships: Day 8 Finals Live Recap 1492
4 2023 World Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap 1480
5 2023 World Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap 1434
6 2023 World Championships: Day 7 Finals Live Recap 1365
7 2023 World Championships: Day 6 Finals Live Recap 1357
8 2023 World Championships: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap 988
9 2023 World Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap 974
10 2023 World Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap 763
11 2023 U.S. Trials: Day 2 Finals Live Recap 750
12 2023 U.S. Trials: Day 1 Finals Live Recap 739
13 2023 World Championships: Day 6 Prelims Live Recap 738
14 2023 U.S. Trials: Day 5 Finals Live Recap 730
15 2023 U.S. Trials: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap 717
16 Cate Campbell On Aussie World Champs Success: “It Is So Much Sweeter Beating America” 704
17 2023 U.S. Trials: Day 3 Finals Live Recap 673
18 2023 Division I Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap 673
19 2023 Division I Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap 648
20 2023 U.S. Trials: Day 4 Finals Live Recap 643
21 2023 World Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap 623
22 2023 U.S. Trials: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap 606
23 2023 Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap 566
24 2023 World Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap 552
25 2023 World Championships: Day 8 Prelims Live Recap 547
26 2023 U.S. Trials: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap 538
27 2023 Division I Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap 473
28 2023 U.S. Trials: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap 447
29 2023 World Championships: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap 441
30 2023 World Championships: Day 7 Prelims Live Recap 437
31 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap 437
32 2023 Division I Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap 435
33 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Championship: Day 2 Finals Live Recap 404
34 2023 Australian National Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap 396
35 2023 Australian Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap 379
36 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap 370
37 2023 Australian Swimming Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap 369
38 Tokyo Olympic Medalist Claire Curzan Enters NCAA Transfer Portal 369
39 2023 U.S. Trials: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap 369
40 2023 Australian National Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap 337
41 NCAA Champion Claire Curzan Transferring from Stanford to Virginia 333
42 Michael Andrew Misses World Championships Roster By .01 Seconds 325
43 2023 Division I Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap 318
44 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Championship: Day 1 Finals Live Recap 313
45 Kaylee McKeown Crushes 2:03.14 200 Backstroke World Record 304
46 16-Year-Old Summer McIntosh Breaks the World Record in the 400 Free at Canadian Trials 296
47 Russia’s Evgeniia Chikunova Smashes Women’s 200 Breast World Record In 2:17.55 283
48 2023 Australian World Championship Trials: Day 3 Finals Live Recap 252
49 A De-Briefing Of Team USA’s Prospects Headed Into The Paris Olympics 251
50 Swimming Australia Calls McKeown’s DQ “Unjust,” and They Might Have a Point 249

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!