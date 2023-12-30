SwimSwam’s Most-Commented Articles of 2023

Earlier this week, we revealed the most-read SwimSwam articles of 2023 – the stories that got you clicking.

Below is the list of the most-commented on SwimSwam articles of 2023 – the stories that got you talking.

As usual, the list is dominated by live recaps, including the World Championships. People were much-more engaged in 2023, as people emerged from the fatigue of a chaotic 2022 post-COVID scramble. The first live recap of the 2023 World Championships received 1,744 comments, which is more than double day 1 of the 2022 meet.

In fact, all but Day 2 of the 2023 World Championships got more comments than last year’s top comment-receiving article.

The most-commented on non-recap article of the year was Cate Campbell‘s cross-Pacific barbs at the Americans. The revival of the Australian-US rivalry was one of the hottest topics in swimming this year and the hottest topic in the SwimSwam comments (repeatedly). Campbell’s controversial interview, interestingly, was only the 150th most-read article, in spite of being the 16th most-commented on article.

Other highly-discussed news topics included Claire Curzan‘s transfer from Stanford to Virginia (which accounted for the #38 and #41 items on this list), Michael Andrew missing the World Championship team, and World Record swims from Kaylee McKeown, Summer McIntosh, and Evgeniia Chikunova.

Most-Commented SwimSwam Articles of 2023