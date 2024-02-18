Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen Swims 14:34.07 1500 Free To Move Up To #5 All-Time

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE — FINAL

World Record: 14:31.02 — Sun Yang, China (2012)

Championship Record: 14:31.54 — Ahmed Hafnaoui , Tunisia (2023)

, Tunisia (2023) World Junior Record: 14:46.09 — Franko Grgic, Croatia (2019)

2023 World Champion: 14:31.54 — Ahmed Hafnaoui , Tunisia

, Tunisia Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 15:00.99 , Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 15:05.49

Final:

Daniel Wiffen (IRL) — 14:34.07 Florian Wellbrock (GER) — 14:44.61 David Aubry (FRA) — 14:44.85 David Betlehem (HUN) — 14:46.44 Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR) — 14:47.54 Sven Schwarz (GER) — 14:47.89 Fei Liwei (CHN) — 14:50.51 Kuzey Tuncelli (TUR) — 14:59.76

Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen became the 5th fastest performer ever in the men’s 1500 freestyle as he won gold in a 14:34.07 on the final day of competition in Doha. Wiffen was in front of the rest of tonight’s final for much of the race and he went on to win by over ten seconds.

All-Time Top 6 Performers, Men’s 1500 Free:

Sun Yang, China — 14:31.02 (2012) Ahmed Hafnaoui, Tunisia — 14:31.54 (2023) Bobby Finke, United States — 14:31.59 (2023) Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy — 14:32.80 (2022) Daniel Wiffen, Ireland – 14:34.07, 2024 Grant Hackett, Australia — 14:34.56 (2001)

Wiffen came into the meet sitting at #7 all-time as he swam a 14:34.91 in April 2023 at the Malmsten Swim Open.

Wiffen has made history in Doha. Earlier in the meet, Wiffen captured gold in the 800 freestyle. That became Ireland’s first World Championship gold medal. Now, Wiffen captured their 2nd gold medal with his win tonight.

Notably, Ahmed Hafnaoui and Bobby Finke swam the #2 and #3 fastest times ever at last summer’s World Championships.

Wiffen began the meet in Doha with a 7th place finish in the 400 free before going on to win gold in the 80o free by two seconds. His win tonight was by over ten seconds.