Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Tang Qianting Breaks Own 50 Breast Asian Record With 29.51 To Win Silver

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 8 Finals Heat Sheet 

Day 8 Finals Live Recap

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE — FINAL

Final:

  1. Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) — 29.40
  2. Tang Qianting (CHN) — 29.51
  3. Benedetta Pilato (ITA) — 30.01
  4. Lara van Niekerk (RSA) — 30.47
  5. Ida Hulkko (FIN) — 30.60
  6. Piper Enge (USA) — 30.69
  7. Veera Kivirinta (FIN) — 30.73
  8. Mona McSharry (IRL) — 30.96

After breaking her own Asian Record swimming a 29.80 in semifinals, China’s Tang Qianting swam even faster in tonight’s final she touched in a 29.51.

She came into the meet with the Asian Record as that stood at a 29.92 from the Asian Games last September. Before breaking the record, her best time stood at a 30.08 which she swam in prelims of the 2023 World Championships. She went on to finish 6th in the final at 2023 Worlds as she swam a 30.20 then. Notably, her time from tonight would have won silver at 2023 Worlds in Fukuoka.

Top 10 Women’s LCM 50 Breast Performers All-Time

  1. Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 29.16
  2. Benedetta Pilato (ITA) – 29.30
  3. Lilly King (USA) – 29.40, 2017
  4. Tang Qianting (CHN) – 29.51, 2024
  5. Yuliya Efimova (RUS) – 29.52 2013
  6. Molly Hannis (USA) – 29.71, 2018
  7. Lara van Niekerk (RSA) – 29.72, 2022
  8. Jessica Hardy (USA) – 29.80 2009
  10. Lydia Jacoby (USA) – 29.81, 2023
  11. Arianna Castiglioni (ITA) – 29.86, 2022

Her swim moves her up from being tied for 7th all-time to now sit as the 4th fastest performer of all-time. Notably, Ruta Meilutyte won gold tonight for Luthuania touching 0.11 seconds ahead of Tang Qianting in a 29.40.

Tang Qianting won the 100 breast earlier in the meet at Doha and now added silver to her collection.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 and 2023 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Economics and a minor in Government & Law at …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!