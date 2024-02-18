Tang Qianting Breaks Own 50 Breast Asian Record With 29.51 To Win Silver

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 11th – February 18th, 2024
- Doha, Qatar
- LCM (50m)
WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE — FINAL
- World Record: 29.16 — Ruta Meilutyte, Lithuania (2023)
- Championship Record: 29.16 — Ruta Meilutyte, Lithuania (2023)
- World Junior Record: 29.30 — Benedetta Pilato, Italy (2021)
- 2023 World Champion: 29.16 — Ruta Meilutyte, Lithuania
Final:
- Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) — 29.40
- Tang Qianting (CHN) — 29.51
- Benedetta Pilato (ITA) — 30.01
- Lara van Niekerk (RSA) — 30.47
- Ida Hulkko (FIN) — 30.60
- Piper Enge (USA) — 30.69
- Veera Kivirinta (FIN) — 30.73
- Mona McSharry (IRL) — 30.96
After breaking her own Asian Record swimming a 29.80 in semifinals, China’s Tang Qianting swam even faster in tonight’s final she touched in a 29.51.
She came into the meet with the Asian Record as that stood at a 29.92 from the Asian Games last September. Before breaking the record, her best time stood at a 30.08 which she swam in prelims of the 2023 World Championships. She went on to finish 6th in the final at 2023 Worlds as she swam a 30.20 then. Notably, her time from tonight would have won silver at 2023 Worlds in Fukuoka.
Top 10 Women’s LCM 50 Breast Performers All-Time
- Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 29.16
- Benedetta Pilato (ITA) – 29.30
- Lilly King (USA) – 29.40, 2017
- Tang Qianting (CHN) – 29.51, 2024
- Yuliya Efimova (RUS) – 29.52 2013
- Molly Hannis (USA) – 29.71, 2018
- Lara van Niekerk (RSA) – 29.72, 2022
- Jessica Hardy (USA) – 29.80 2009
- –
- Lydia Jacoby (USA) – 29.81, 2023
- Arianna Castiglioni (ITA) – 29.86, 2022
Her swim moves her up from being tied for 7th all-time to now sit as the 4th fastest performer of all-time. Notably, Ruta Meilutyte won gold tonight for Luthuania touching 0.11 seconds ahead of Tang Qianting in a 29.40.
Tang Qianting won the 100 breast earlier in the meet at Doha and now added silver to her collection.