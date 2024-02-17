Tang Qianting Puts Up 29.80 Asian Record In 50 Breast Semi-Final

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The semi-finals of the women’s 50m breaststroke unfolded tonight at the World Championships and Tang Qianting of China made her presence known in record-setting fashion.

Racing in semi #1, 19-year-old Tang ripped a new personal best and Asian record of 29.80.

Tang’s time overtook her own previous unofficial Asian record of 29.92 notched at the Asian Games.

Entering those Games in Hangzhou, Tang’s career-quickest rested at the 30.08 she logged in the prelims of the event at the 2023 World Championships. There in Fukuoka, she ultimately placed 6th in a final result of 30.22.

Tang’s 29.80 PB now bumps her up the all-time performers ranking to take over slot #7, tied with retired American Jessica Hardy.

Top 10 Women’s LCM 50 Breast Performers All-Time

Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 29.16 Benedetta Pilato (ITA) – 29.30 Lilly King (USA) – 29.40, 2017 Yuliya Efimova (RUS) – 29.52 2013 Molly Hannis (USA) – 29.71, 2018 Lara van Niekerk (RSA) – 29.72, 2022 Tang Qianting (CHN) – 29.80, 2024 & Jessica Hardy (USA) – 29.80 2009 – Lydia Jacoby (USA) – 29.81, 2023 Arianna Castiglioni (ITA) – 29.86, 2022

However, Tang, who already took 100m breaststroke gold earlier in these World Championships, has her work cut out for her to try to land atop the podium.

Lithuanian world record holder Ruta Meilutyte fired off a semi swim of 29.42 while Italy’s Benedetta Pilato lurks as the 3rd-seeded swimmer in 29.91.