Kasia Wasick Nails 24.01 In 50 Free Semi For Polish Record

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The women’s 50m free semi-finals took place tonight at these World Championships and we saw Kasia Wasick of Poland put her speed on display with an impressive performance.

Topping the field in the first semi, 31-year-old Wasick produced a blistering effort of 24.01 to get to the wall first.

Wasick’s outing tonight checks in as a personal best and new Polish record, overtaking her previous benchmark of 24.11 put up in the semi-finals at the 2022 World Championships. She’s inching closer and closer to that 24-second barrier, a threshold only a dozen women have been under.

The Pole’s time earned her the 2nd seed heading into tomorrow night’s final, with Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom representing the woman to beat with a swim of 23.90. Sjostrom will be joined by teammate Michelle Coleman just as Wasick’s countrywoman Kornelia Fiedkiewicz will be there.

Wasick now ties Australia’s Shayna Jack as the 14th-swiftest performer in history.