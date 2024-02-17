Sarah Sjostrom Secures LC Worlds 50 Fly Six-Peat, No. 3 Performance All-Time at 24.63

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom has made history by securing a six-peat LC Worlds title in the women’s 50 fly, registering the third-fastest performance of all-time at 24.63. The 2024 Doha podium rounded out with France’s Melanie Henique (25.44) and Egypt’s Farida Osman (25.67). If Sjostrom where to have swum this 24.63 50 fly in the 50 free prelims, she would have placed fifth overall among freestylers.

This marks Sjostrom’s 13th individual LC World title and 23rd career LC World medal. Since 2022, Sjostrom has been both the 50 fly and 50 free World champion. She is set to compete as top seed in the women’s 50 free semi-finals later in the penultimate finals session in Doha.

Sjostrom now holds all top 24 top individual performances in this event, including her No. 10 performance of 24.88 from prelims. This 2024 World title time is just 0.03s off her 2017 Budapest time and only two-tenths off her 2014 world record of 24.43.

China’s Zhang Yufei and Sweden’s Therese Alshammar are the second and third fastest performers of all-time, respectively. Zhang has the 25th-fastest performance of all-time at 25.05 from 2023, with Alshammar claiming the 33rd-fastest performance all-time with her 2009 super suit-aided 25.07.

Top 33 All-Time Performances – LCM Women’s 50 Fly

Originally reported by Sophie Kaufman.

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY — FINAL

Final:

Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) — 24.63 Melanie Henique (FRA) — 25.44 Farida Osman (EGY) — 25.67 Erin Gallagher (RSA) — 25.69 Angelina Kohler (GER) — 25.71 Alexandria Perkins (AUS) — 25.85 Anna Ntountounaki (GRE) — 25.89 Brianna Throssell (AUS) — 25.96

Sarah Sjostrom has done it again. She won gold in the women’s 50 butterfly by .81 seconds, securing her 6th World Championship title in the event. Melanie Henique was with Sjostrom for the first few meters but then Sjostrom powered away and didn’t look back.

She challenged her own 24.60 Championship record that she set back at the 2017 World Championships, coming within three-hundredths of the mark. At 30-years-old, this is her 3rd fastest performance ever behind only her world record and that championship record.

Henique grabbed the silver in 25.44, more than two-tenths ahead of Farida Osman, who climbed back onto the World Championship podium for the first time since 2019.