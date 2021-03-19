WATCH: UVA’s Madden, Walsh, And Douglass Earn Titles More From Night Two

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After a whirlwind of a year, the first two days of the 2021 NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships are now in the books. The evening kicked off with the 200 free relay timed finals, followed by the consolation and championship finals of the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free and capping off with the 400 medley relay. Peeking at the team scores, Virginia (184) holds a 60-point lead over NC State (124). Rounding out the top three teams are Texas (119), Cal (114), and Ohio State (101.5).

During the final heat of the 200 free relay timed finals, NC State, Cal, and Virginia were all within two-tenths of each other heading into the anchor legs. Then, Cal sprinter Izzy Ivey anchored the Bears with a 21.22 to upset Virginia and NC State for the title (1:25.78). Followed by that, Virginia’s Paige Madden (4:33.61) built momentum for the Cavaliers with her dominant win in the 500 free, followed by Texas’ Evie Pfeifer and defending champion Stanford’s Brooke Forde.

After Madden’s victory, Cavalier teammate Alex Walsh dominated the 200 IM final with a 1:51.87, with Georgia sophomore Zoie Hartman and Cal junior Alicia Wilson rounding out the top three. Into the 50 free, Virginia sophomore Kate Douglass (21.13) touched out Michigan junior Maggie MacNeil by four one-hundredths, followed by Mizzou’s Sarah Thompson taking the bronze. The NC State Wolfpack closed the evening out with an NCAA and U.S. Open record in the 400 medley relay (3:24.59), contributed by Katharine Berkoff (50.07), Sophie Hansson (57.01), Kylee Alons (49.29), and Julia Poole (48.22).

200 FREE RELAY TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: Cal (Murphy, McLaughlin, Bilquist, Weitzeil), 1:24.55 — 2019

American Record: Cal (Murphy, McLaughlin, Bilquist, Weitzeil), 1:24.55 — 2019

US Open Record: Cal (Murphy, McLaughlin, Bilquist, Weitzeil), 1:24.55 — 2019

Meet Record: Cal (Murphy, McLaughlin, Bilquist, Weitzeil), 1:24.55 — 2019

2019 Champion: Cal (Murphy, McLaughlin, Bilquist, Weitzeil), 1:24.55

2020 Top Performer: Auburn (Meynen, Fisch, Kutsch, Clevenger), 1:25.41

Top 3

Cal – 1:25.78 Virginia – 1:25.97 NC State – 1:26.27

500 FREE FINALS

Top 3

200 IM FINALS

Top 3

50 FREE FINALS

NCAA Record: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 20.90 – 2019

American Record: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 20.90 – 2019

U.S. Open Record: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 20.90 – 2019

Meet Record: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 21.02 – 2019

2019 Champion: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 21.02

2020 Top Performer: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 20.90

Top 3

400 MEDLEY RELAY TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: Stanford (Howe, Williams, Hu, Manuel), 3:25.09 – 2018

American Record: Stanford (Howe, Williams, Hu, Manuel), 3:25.09 – 2018

U.S. Open Record: Stanford (Howe, Williams, Hu, Manuel), 3:25.09 – 2018

Meet Record: Stanford (Howe, Williams, Hu, Manuel), 3:25.09 – 2018

2019 Champion: Cal (Bilquist, Raijc, McLaughlin, Weitzeil), 3:25.24

2020 Top Performer: NC State (Berkoff, Hansson, Alons, Perry), 3:27.22

Top 3

NC State – 3:24.59 – NCAA/U.S. OPEN RECORD Virginia – 3:25.13 Texas – 3:27.83

Video will be posted once available.

TEAM SCORES (THROUGH 400 MEDLEY RELAY)