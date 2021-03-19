WATCH: UVA’s Madden, Walsh, And Douglass Earn Titles More From Night Two

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Defending champion: Stanford (3x) – 2019 results
- Streaming: ESPN3
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results – Swimming
- Live Results – Diving
Day 2 Finals Recap
After a whirlwind of a year, the first two days of the 2021 NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships are now in the books. The evening kicked off with the 200 free relay timed finals, followed by the consolation and championship finals of the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free and capping off with the 400 medley relay. Peeking at the team scores, Virginia (184) holds a 60-point lead over NC State (124). Rounding out the top three teams are Texas (119), Cal (114), and Ohio State (101.5).
During the final heat of the 200 free relay timed finals, NC State, Cal, and Virginia were all within two-tenths of each other heading into the anchor legs. Then, Cal sprinter Izzy Ivey anchored the Bears with a 21.22 to upset Virginia and NC State for the title (1:25.78). Followed by that, Virginia’s Paige Madden (4:33.61) built momentum for the Cavaliers with her dominant win in the 500 free, followed by Texas’ Evie Pfeifer and defending champion Stanford’s Brooke Forde.
After Madden’s victory, Cavalier teammate Alex Walsh dominated the 200 IM final with a 1:51.87, with Georgia sophomore Zoie Hartman and Cal junior Alicia Wilson rounding out the top three. Into the 50 free, Virginia sophomore Kate Douglass (21.13) touched out Michigan junior Maggie MacNeil by four one-hundredths, followed by Mizzou’s Sarah Thompson taking the bronze. The NC State Wolfpack closed the evening out with an NCAA and U.S. Open record in the 400 medley relay (3:24.59), contributed by Katharine Berkoff (50.07), Sophie Hansson (57.01), Kylee Alons (49.29), and Julia Poole (48.22).
200 FREE RELAY TIMED FINALS
- NCAA Record: Cal (Murphy, McLaughlin, Bilquist, Weitzeil), 1:24.55 — 2019
- American Record: Cal (Murphy, McLaughlin, Bilquist, Weitzeil), 1:24.55 — 2019
- US Open Record: Cal (Murphy, McLaughlin, Bilquist, Weitzeil), 1:24.55 — 2019
- Meet Record: Cal (Murphy, McLaughlin, Bilquist, Weitzeil), 1:24.55 — 2019
- 2019 Champion: Cal (Murphy, McLaughlin, Bilquist, Weitzeil), 1:24.55
- 2020 Top Performer: Auburn (Meynen, Fisch, Kutsch, Clevenger), 1:25.41
Top 3
- Cal – 1:25.78
- Virginia – 1:25.97
- NC State – 1:26.27
500 FREE FINALS
- NCAA Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 4:24.06 – 2017
- American Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 4:24.06 – 2017
- U.S. Open Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 4:24.06 – 2017
- Meet Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 4:24.06 – 2017
- 2019 Champion: Brooke Forde (Stanford), 4:31.34
- 2020 Top Performer: Emma Nordin (Arizona State), 4:33.74
Top 3
- Paige Madden (Virginia) – 4:33.61
- Evie Pfeifer (Texas) – 4:35.02
- Brooke Forde (Stanford) – 4:35.22
200 IM FINALS
- NCAA Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 1:50.67 — 2018
- American Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 1:50.67 — 2018
- US Open Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 1:50.67 — 2018
- Meet Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 1:50.67 — 2018
- 2019 Champion: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 1:50.79
- 2020 Top Performer: Kate Douglass (Virginia), 1:51.36
Top 3
- Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 1:51.87
- Zoie Hartman (Georgia) – 1:53.34
- Alicia Wilson (Cal) – 1:54.51
50 FREE FINALS
- NCAA Record: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 20.90 – 2019
- American Record: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 20.90 – 2019
- U.S. Open Record: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 20.90 – 2019
- Meet Record: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 21.02 – 2019
- 2019 Champion: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 21.02
- 2020 Top Performer: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 20.90
Top 3
- Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 21.13
- Maggie MacNeil (Michigan) – 21.17
- Sarah Thompson (Mizzou) – 21.42
400 MEDLEY RELAY TIMED FINALS
NCAA Record: Stanford (Howe, Williams, Hu, Manuel), 3:25.09 – 2018
- American Record: Stanford (Howe, Williams, Hu, Manuel), 3:25.09 – 2018
U.S. Open Record: Stanford (Howe, Williams, Hu, Manuel), 3:25.09 – 2018 Meet Record: Stanford (Howe, Williams, Hu, Manuel), 3:25.09 – 2018
- 2019 Champion: Cal (Bilquist, Raijc, McLaughlin, Weitzeil), 3:25.24
- 2020 Top Performer: NC State (Berkoff, Hansson, Alons, Perry), 3:27.22
Top 3
- NC State – 3:24.59 – NCAA/U.S. OPEN RECORD
- Virginia – 3:25.13
- Texas – 3:27.83
Video will be posted once available.
TEAM SCORES (THROUGH 400 MEDLEY RELAY)
- Virginia 184
- NC State 124
- Texas 119
- California 114
- Ohio St 101.5
- Alabama 90
- Georgia 85ph
- Stanford 84
- Michigan 78
- Kentucky 65
- Louisville 62
- UNC 61
- Mizzou 55
- Florida 53.5
- Tennessee 51
- Indiana/Texas A&M 30
- –
- Northwestern 28
- Wisconsin 23
- USC 21
- Minnesota/Miami 20
- –
- Arkansas 16
- Arizona 15
- Virginia Tech 11
- Nebraska/Akron 3
- –
- Duke 2
- Houston 1
Am I the only one who HAD to pause the 500 video at the start so I could find Sierra Schmidt and watch her dance? I love her.