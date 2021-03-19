WATCH: UVA’s Madden, Walsh, And Douglass Earn Titles More From Night Two

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 Finals Recap

After a whirlwind of a year, the first two days of the 2021 NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships are now in the books. The evening kicked off with the 200 free relay timed finals, followed by the consolation and championship finals of the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free and capping off with the 400 medley relay. Peeking at the team scores, Virginia (184) holds a 60-point lead over NC State (124). Rounding out the top three teams are Texas (119), Cal (114), and Ohio State (101.5).

During the final heat of the 200 free relay timed finals, NC State, Cal, and Virginia were all within two-tenths of each other heading into the anchor legs. Then, Cal sprinter Izzy Ivey anchored the Bears with a 21.22 to upset Virginia and NC State for the title (1:25.78). Followed by that, Virginia’s Paige Madden (4:33.61) built momentum for the Cavaliers with her dominant win in the 500 free, followed by Texas’ Evie Pfeifer and defending champion Stanford’s Brooke Forde.

After Madden’s victory, Cavalier teammate Alex Walsh dominated the 200 IM final with a 1:51.87, with Georgia sophomore Zoie Hartman and Cal junior Alicia Wilson rounding out the top three. Into the 50 free, Virginia sophomore Kate Douglass (21.13) touched out Michigan junior Maggie MacNeil by four one-hundredths, followed by Mizzou’s Sarah Thompson taking the bronze. The NC State Wolfpack closed the evening out with an NCAA and U.S. Open record in the 400 medley relay (3:24.59), contributed by Katharine Berkoff (50.07), Sophie Hansson (57.01), Kylee Alons (49.29), and Julia Poole (48.22).

200 FREE RELAY TIMED FINALS

  • NCAA Record: Cal (Murphy, McLaughlin, Bilquist, Weitzeil), 1:24.55 — 2019
  • American Record: Cal (Murphy, McLaughlin, Bilquist, Weitzeil), 1:24.55 — 2019
  • US Open Record: Cal (Murphy, McLaughlin, Bilquist, Weitzeil), 1:24.55 — 2019
  • Meet Record: Cal (Murphy, McLaughlin, Bilquist, Weitzeil), 1:24.55 — 2019
  • 2019 Champion: Cal (Murphy, McLaughlin, Bilquist, Weitzeil), 1:24.55
  • 2020 Top Performer: Auburn (Meynen, Fisch, Kutsch, Clevenger), 1:25.41

Top 3

  1. Cal – 1:25.78
  2. Virginia – 1:25.97
  3. NC State – 1:26.27

500 FREE FINALS

  • NCAA Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 4:24.06 – 2017
  • American Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 4:24.06 – 2017
  • U.S. Open Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 4:24.06 – 2017
  • Meet Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 4:24.06 – 2017
  • 2019 Champion: Brooke Forde (Stanford), 4:31.34
  • 2020 Top Performer: Emma Nordin (Arizona State), 4:33.74

Top 3

  1. Paige Madden (Virginia) – 4:33.61
  2. Evie Pfeifer (Texas) – 4:35.02
  3. Brooke Forde (Stanford) – 4:35.22

200 IM FINALS

Top 3

  1. Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 1:51.87
  2. Zoie Hartman (Georgia) – 1:53.34
  3. Alicia Wilson (Cal) – 1:54.51

50 FREE FINALS

  • NCAA Record: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 20.90 – 2019
  • American Record: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 20.90 – 2019
  • U.S. Open Record: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 20.90 – 2019
  • Meet Record: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 21.02 – 2019
  • 2019 Champion: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 21.02
  • 2020 Top Performer: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 20.90

Top 3

  1. Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 21.13
  2. Maggie MacNeil (Michigan) – 21.17
  3. Sarah Thompson (Mizzou) – 21.42

400 MEDLEY RELAY TIMED FINALS

  • NCAA Record: Stanford (Howe, Williams, Hu, Manuel), 3:25.09 – 2018
  • American Record: Stanford (Howe, Williams, Hu, Manuel), 3:25.09 – 2018
  • U.S. Open Record: Stanford (Howe, Williams, Hu, Manuel), 3:25.09 – 2018
  • Meet Record: Stanford (Howe, Williams, Hu, Manuel), 3:25.09 – 2018
  • 2019 Champion: Cal (Bilquist, Raijc, McLaughlin, Weitzeil), 3:25.24
  • 2020 Top Performer: NC State (Berkoff, Hansson, Alons, Perry), 3:27.22

Top 3

  1. NC State – 3:24.59 – NCAA/U.S. OPEN RECORD
  2. Virginia – 3:25.13
  3. Texas – 3:27.83

TEAM SCORES (THROUGH 400 MEDLEY RELAY)

  1. Virginia 184
  2. NC State 124
  3. Texas 119
  4. California 114
  5. Ohio St 101.5
  6. Alabama 90
  7. Georgia 85ph
  8. Stanford 84
  9. Michigan 78
  10. Kentucky 65
  11. Louisville 62
  12. UNC 61
  13. Mizzou 55
  14. Florida 53.5
  15. Tennessee 51
  16. Indiana/Texas A&M 30
  18. Northwestern 28
  19. Wisconsin 23
  20. USC 21
  21. Minnesota/Miami 20
  23. Arkansas 16
  24. Arizona 15
  25. Virginia Tech 11
  26. Nebraska/Akron 3
  28. Duke 2
  29. Houston 1

