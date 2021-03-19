Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

NC State Women Break Down US Open, NCAA Record-Setting 400 Medley Relay

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

400 MEDLEY RELAY TIMED FINALS

  • NCAA Record: Stanford (Howe, Williams, Hu, Manuel), 3:25.09 – 2018
  • American Record: Stanford (Howe, Williams, Hu, Manuel), 3:25.09 – 2018
  • U.S. Open Record: Stanford (Howe, Williams, Hu, Manuel), 3:25.09 – 2018
  • Meet Record: Stanford (Howe, Williams, Hu, Manuel), 3:25.09 – 2018
  • 2019 Champion: Cal (Bilquist, Raijc, McLaughlin, Weitzeil), 3:25.24
  • 2020 Top Performer: NC State (Berkoff, Hansson, Alons, Perry), 3:27.22

Top 3

  1. NC State – 3:24.59 – NCAA/U.S. OPEN RECORD
  2. Virginia – 3:25.13
  3. Texas – 3:27.83

Katharine Berkoff clocked a 50.07 to give NC State the lead off of the first 100, while Virginia freshman Reilly Tiltmann, who graduated high school early to join the ‘Hoo’s mid-season, was 50.42 for a huge lead-off for them, as they left off Alex Walsh.

But the Wolfpack continued to pour it on, as Sophie Hansson was 57.01, giving way to a massive 49.29 split from Kylee Alons. Senior Julia Poole, not primarily a sprint freestyler, brought it home in 48.22, enough to give NC State the title and a new NCAA and U.S. Open record of 3:24.59.

Virginia got a 57.71 from Alexis Wenger on brast and a 50.62 from Lexi Cuomo, and Kate Douglass pushed with a 46.31 anchor, not quite able to reclaim the lead. UVA still came .04 off of the old NCAA and U.S. Open record, as well as the American record (NC State didn’t get it since Hansson is Swedish).

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS

Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!