NC State Women Break Down US Open, NCAA Record-Setting 400 Medley Relay

400 MEDLEY RELAY TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: Stanford (Howe, Williams, Hu, Manuel), 3:25.09 – 2018

American Record: Stanford (Howe, Williams, Hu, Manuel), 3:25.09 – 2018

U.S. Open Record: Stanford (Howe, Williams, Hu, Manuel), 3:25.09 – 2018

Meet Record: Stanford (Howe, Williams, Hu, Manuel), 3:25.09 – 2018

2019 Champion: Cal (Bilquist, Raijc, McLaughlin, Weitzeil), 3:25.24

2020 Top Performer: NC State (Berkoff, Hansson, Alons, Perry), 3:27.22

Top 3

NC State – 3:24.59 – NCAA/U.S. OPEN RECORD Virginia – 3:25.13 Texas – 3:27.83

Katharine Berkoff clocked a 50.07 to give NC State the lead off of the first 100, while Virginia freshman Reilly Tiltmann, who graduated high school early to join the ‘Hoo’s mid-season, was 50.42 for a huge lead-off for them, as they left off Alex Walsh.

But the Wolfpack continued to pour it on, as Sophie Hansson was 57.01, giving way to a massive 49.29 split from Kylee Alons. Senior Julia Poole, not primarily a sprint freestyler, brought it home in 48.22, enough to give NC State the title and a new NCAA and U.S. Open record of 3:24.59.

Virginia got a 57.71 from Alexis Wenger on brast and a 50.62 from Lexi Cuomo, and Kate Douglass pushed with a 46.31 anchor, not quite able to reclaim the lead. UVA still came .04 off of the old NCAA and U.S. Open record, as well as the American record (NC State didn’t get it since Hansson is Swedish).