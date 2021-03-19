NC State Women Break Down US Open, NCAA Record-Setting 400 Medley Relay

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Defending champion: Stanford (3x) – 2019 results
- Streaming: ESPN3
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results – Swimming
- Live Results – Diving
Reported by Karl Ortegon.
400 MEDLEY RELAY TIMED FINALS
NCAA Record: Stanford (Howe, Williams, Hu, Manuel), 3:25.09 – 2018
- American Record: Stanford (Howe, Williams, Hu, Manuel), 3:25.09 – 2018
U.S. Open Record: Stanford (Howe, Williams, Hu, Manuel), 3:25.09 – 2018 Meet Record: Stanford (Howe, Williams, Hu, Manuel), 3:25.09 – 2018
- 2019 Champion: Cal (Bilquist, Raijc, McLaughlin, Weitzeil), 3:25.24
- 2020 Top Performer: NC State (Berkoff, Hansson, Alons, Perry), 3:27.22
Top 3
- NC State – 3:24.59 – NCAA/U.S. OPEN RECORD
- Virginia – 3:25.13
- Texas – 3:27.83
Katharine Berkoff clocked a 50.07 to give NC State the lead off of the first 100, while Virginia freshman Reilly Tiltmann, who graduated high school early to join the ‘Hoo’s mid-season, was 50.42 for a huge lead-off for them, as they left off Alex Walsh.
But the Wolfpack continued to pour it on, as Sophie Hansson was 57.01, giving way to a massive 49.29 split from Kylee Alons. Senior Julia Poole, not primarily a sprint freestyler, brought it home in 48.22, enough to give NC State the title and a new NCAA and U.S. Open record of 3:24.59.
Virginia got a 57.71 from Alexis Wenger on brast and a 50.62 from Lexi Cuomo, and Kate Douglass pushed with a 46.31 anchor, not quite able to reclaim the lead. UVA still came .04 off of the old NCAA and U.S. Open record, as well as the American record (NC State didn’t get it since Hansson is Swedish).
SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Spotify
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Podbean
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Google
- Click here to listen and subscribe on YouTube
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Listen Notes
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Stitcher
- Click here to listen and subscribe on iHeartRadio
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Amazon
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Pandora
Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com
RECENT EPISODES
Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.