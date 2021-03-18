2021 NCAA Women’s Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Update: A Tornado Warning in Greensboro has delayed the start of finals until 6:30 Eastern.

This morning, we saw Virginia hold on to top seeds in all three individual events. Kate Douglass snapped the ACC record and Greensboro Aquatic Center pool record in the 50 free, while Paige Madden and freshman Alex Walsh looked smooth in the 500 free and 200 IM, respectively.

In the team race, UVA is set-up to extend their lead, while NC State and Cal each had strong mornings, too. Minnesota’s Sarah Bacon looks primed to defend her 2019 NCAA title in this event, while the 200 free relay and 400 medley relay timed finals will also run tonight. These are not prelims-finals relays, as COVID-19 changes have led to all five relays running in timed finals format at night.

200 FREE RELAY TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: Cal (Murphy, McLaughlin, Bilquist, Weitzeil), 1:24.55 — 2019

American Record: Cal (Murphy, McLaughlin, Bilquist, Weitzeil), 1:24.55 — 2019

US Open Record: Cal (Murphy, McLaughlin, Bilquist, Weitzeil), 1:24.55 — 2019

Meet Record: Cal (Murphy, McLaughlin, Bilquist, Weitzeil), 1:24.55 — 2019

2019 Champion: Cal (Murphy, McLaughlin, Bilquist, Weitzeil), 1:24.55

2020 Top Performer: Auburn (Meynen, Fisch, Kutsch, Clevenger), 1:25.41

500 FREE FINALS

200 IM FINALS

50 FREE FINALS

NCAA Record: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 20.90 – 2019

American Record: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 20.90 – 2019

U.S. Open Record: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 20.90 – 2019

Meet Record: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 21.02 – 2019

2019 Champion: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 21.02

2020 Top Performer: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 20.90

1-METER DIVING FINALS

Meet Record: 363.20, Sarah Bacon (Minnesota) – 2019

2019 Champion: Sarah Bacon (Minnesota), 363.20

400 MEDLEY RELAY TIMED FINALS