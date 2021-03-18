2021 NCAA Women’s Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Defending champion: Stanford (3x) – 2019 results
- Streaming: ESPN3
Update: A Tornado Warning in Greensboro has delayed the start of finals until 6:30 Eastern.
This morning, we saw Virginia hold on to top seeds in all three individual events. Kate Douglass snapped the ACC record and Greensboro Aquatic Center pool record in the 50 free, while Paige Madden and freshman Alex Walsh looked smooth in the 500 free and 200 IM, respectively.
In the team race, UVA is set-up to extend their lead, while NC State and Cal each had strong mornings, too. Minnesota’s Sarah Bacon looks primed to defend her 2019 NCAA title in this event, while the 200 free relay and 400 medley relay timed finals will also run tonight. These are not prelims-finals relays, as COVID-19 changes have led to all five relays running in timed finals format at night.
200 FREE RELAY TIMED FINALS
- NCAA Record: Cal (Murphy, McLaughlin, Bilquist, Weitzeil), 1:24.55 — 2019
- American Record: Cal (Murphy, McLaughlin, Bilquist, Weitzeil), 1:24.55 — 2019
- US Open Record: Cal (Murphy, McLaughlin, Bilquist, Weitzeil), 1:24.55 — 2019
- Meet Record: Cal (Murphy, McLaughlin, Bilquist, Weitzeil), 1:24.55 — 2019
- 2019 Champion: Cal (Murphy, McLaughlin, Bilquist, Weitzeil), 1:24.55
- 2020 Top Performer: Auburn (Meynen, Fisch, Kutsch, Clevenger), 1:25.41
500 FREE FINALS
- NCAA Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 4:24.06 – 2017
- American Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 4:24.06 – 2017
- U.S. Open Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 4:24.06 – 2017
- Meet Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 4:24.06 – 2017
- 2019 Champion: Brooke Forde (Stanford), 4:31.34
- 2020 Top Performer: Emma Nordin (Arizona State), 4:33.74
200 IM FINALS
- NCAA Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 1:50.67 — 2018
- American Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 1:50.67 — 2018
- US Open Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 1:50.67 — 2018
- Meet Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 1:50.67 — 2018
- 2019 Champion: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 1:50.79
- 2020 Top Performer: Kate Douglass (Virginia), 1:51.36
50 FREE FINALS
- NCAA Record: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 20.90 – 2019
- American Record: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 20.90 – 2019
- U.S. Open Record: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 20.90 – 2019
- Meet Record: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 21.02 – 2019
- 2019 Champion: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 21.02
- 2020 Top Performer: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 20.90
1-METER DIVING FINALS
- Meet Record: 363.20, Sarah Bacon (Minnesota) – 2019
- 2019 Champion: Sarah Bacon (Minnesota), 363.20
400 MEDLEY RELAY TIMED FINALS
- NCAA Record: Stanford (Howe, Williams, Hu, Manuel), 3:25.09 – 2018
- American Record: Stanford (Howe, Williams, Hu, Manuel), 3:25.09 – 2018
- U.S. Open Record: Stanford (Howe, Williams, Hu, Manuel), 3:25.09 – 2018
- Meet Record: Stanford (Howe, Williams, Hu, Manuel), 3:25.09 – 2018
- 2019 Champion: Cal (Bilquist, Raijc, McLaughlin, Weitzeil), 3:25.24
- 2020 Top Performer: NC State (Berkoff, Hansson, Alons, Perry), 3:27.22
