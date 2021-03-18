Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 NCAA Women’s Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

Comments: 21

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Update: A Tornado Warning in Greensboro has delayed the start of finals until 6:30 Eastern.

This morning, we saw Virginia hold on to top seeds in all three individual events. Kate Douglass snapped the ACC record and Greensboro Aquatic Center pool record in the 50 free, while Paige Madden and freshman Alex Walsh looked smooth in the 500 free and 200 IM, respectively.

In the team race, UVA is set-up to extend their lead, while NC State and Cal each had strong mornings, too. Minnesota’s Sarah Bacon looks primed to defend her 2019 NCAA title in this event, while the 200 free relay and 400 medley relay timed finals will also run tonight. These are not prelims-finals relays, as COVID-19 changes have led to all five relays running in timed finals format at night.

200 FREE RELAY TIMED FINALS

  • NCAA Record: Cal (Murphy, McLaughlin, Bilquist, Weitzeil), 1:24.55 — 2019
  • American Record: Cal (Murphy, McLaughlin, Bilquist, Weitzeil), 1:24.55 — 2019
  • US Open Record: Cal (Murphy, McLaughlin, Bilquist, Weitzeil), 1:24.55 — 2019
  • Meet Record: Cal (Murphy, McLaughlin, Bilquist, Weitzeil), 1:24.55 — 2019
  • 2019 Champion: Cal (Murphy, McLaughlin, Bilquist, Weitzeil), 1:24.55
  • 2020 Top Performer: Auburn (Meynen, Fisch, Kutsch, Clevenger), 1:25.41

 

500 FREE FINALS

  • NCAA Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 4:24.06 – 2017
  • American Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 4:24.06 – 2017
  • U.S. Open Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 4:24.06 – 2017
  • Meet Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 4:24.06 – 2017
  • 2019 Champion: Brooke Forde (Stanford), 4:31.34
  • 2020 Top Performer: Emma Nordin (Arizona State), 4:33.74

 

200 IM FINALS

 

50 FREE FINALS

  • NCAA Record: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 20.90 – 2019
  • American Record: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 20.90 – 2019
  • U.S. Open Record: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 20.90 – 2019
  • Meet Record: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 21.02 – 2019
  • 2019 Champion: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 21.02
  • 2020 Top Performer: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 20.90

 

1-METER DIVING FINALS

  • Meet Record: 363.20, Sarah Bacon (Minnesota) – 2019
  • 2019 Champion: Sarah Bacon (Minnesota), 363.20

 

400 MEDLEY RELAY TIMED FINALS

  • NCAA Record: Stanford (Howe, Williams, Hu, Manuel), 3:25.09 – 2018
  • American Record: Stanford (Howe, Williams, Hu, Manuel), 3:25.09 – 2018
  • U.S. Open Record: Stanford (Howe, Williams, Hu, Manuel), 3:25.09 – 2018
  • Meet Record: Stanford (Howe, Williams, Hu, Manuel), 3:25.09 – 2018
  • 2019 Champion: Cal (Bilquist, Raijc, McLaughlin, Weitzeil), 3:25.24
  • 2020 Top Performer: NC State (Berkoff, Hansson, Alons, Perry), 3:27.22

In This Story

21
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
21 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
covid protocol
1 hour ago

Postponed??????

0
-3
Reply
No X please
Reply to  covid protocol
38 minutes ago

Delayed, tornado warnings

2
0
Reply
Snarky
Reply to  No X please
25 minutes ago

Kind of dumb. Weather moves southwest to northeast and the warnings are all to the north and east of Greensboro.

0
-8
Reply
swimapologist
Reply to  Snarky
23 minutes ago

Ay we got a weather expert over here.

Except that the storm was first seen over High Point….which is southwest of Greensboro. Did you even read the article?

18
-1
Reply
Steve Nolan
Reply to  covid protocol
29 minutes ago

So I should mute this “YOUR EVENT IS ABOUT TO BEGIN” screen that ESPN has up??

It loops every 5 seconds and is the most annoying waiting room I’ve ever seen.

28
0
Reply
Snarky
Reply to  Steve Nolan
26 minutes ago

It could be worse. It could be Rowdy talking in loops!

24
-2
Reply
200 SIDESTROKE B CUT
Reply to  Snarky
22 minutes ago

Sounds like the perfect plot line for a horror movie.

5
0
Reply
Steve Nolan
Reply to  Snarky
12 minutes ago

“She’s breathing to the other side so she can’t see her!!”

I think you could make a Rowdy drinking game that would kill you by the third event.

6
0
Reply
So confused
Reply to  Steve Nolan
9 minutes ago

Even my dogs have left the room annoyed by the sounds.

0
0
Reply
ITSYABOI
48 minutes ago

Yo does anyone know if there’s some way to watch this without paying for espn+?

0
0
Reply
Jackman
Reply to  ITSYABOI
33 minutes ago

If you have an on-campus VPN you get free espn3 viewing.

1
0
Reply
Rafael
46 minutes ago

Off topic but olympic related
Another top Brass from JPN organization falls
https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/17/asia/tokyo-olympics-hiroshi-sasak-intl-hnk/index.html

Last edited 46 minutes ago by Rafael
3
0
Reply

About Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon studied sociology at Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT, graduating in May of 2018. He began swimming on a club team in first grade and swam four years for Wesleyan.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!