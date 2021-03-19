Karol Ostrowski Clocks 1st Sub-19 50 Free in NCAA D2; Goes 18.92 to Set Record

2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Men’s 50 Yard Freestyle – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 08 – Karol Ostrowski, Drury (2020)

Meet Record: 18 – Serghei Golban, Lindenwood (2016)

Drury’s Karol Ostrowski lowered his own NCAA Division II Record, and his newly-minted NCAA Division II Meet record, in the 50 free leading off the Drury 200 free relay on Thursday night.

First, in the final of the 50 free earlier in the day, Ostrowski came within .04 of his best time coming into the meet (19.08), established earlier this season, to take down the meet record with his winning 19.12. Ostrowski held a slight lead over the first 25 and flipped first at 9.2, but it was his underwater that put him well ahead of the field. He powered home in 9.89 and for the fastest second half. His teammate Alex Bowen was second in 19.40.

Next, on the leadoff leg of the Drury 200 free relay, Ostrowski became the first Division II swimmer to break the 19-second barrier when he hit the wall with 18.92. This time he was out in 9.09 and home with 9.83.