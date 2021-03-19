Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Karol Ostrowski Clocks 1st Sub-19 50 Free in NCAA D2; Goes 18.92 to Set Record

Comments: 2

2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Men’s 50 Yard Freestyle – Finals

  • NCAA DII Record: 08 – Karol Ostrowski, Drury (2020)
  • Meet Record: 18 – Serghei Golban, Lindenwood (2016)

Drury’s Karol Ostrowski lowered his own NCAA Division II Record, and his newly-minted NCAA Division II Meet record, in the 50 free leading off the Drury 200 free relay on Thursday night.

First, in the final of the 50 free earlier in the day, Ostrowski came within .04 of his best time coming into the meet (19.08), established earlier this season, to take down the meet record with his winning 19.12. Ostrowski held a slight lead over the first 25 and flipped first at 9.2, but it was his underwater that put him well ahead of the field. He powered home in 9.89 and for the fastest second half. His teammate Alex Bowen was second in 19.40.

Next, on the leadoff leg of the Drury 200 free relay, Ostrowski became the first Division II swimmer to break the 19-second barrier when he hit the wall with 18.92. This time he was out in 9.09 and home with 9.83.

50 Free final 3/18/2021 200 Free Relay leadoff 3/18/2021
1st 25 9.23 9.09
2nd 25 9.89 9.83
50 free 19.12 18.92

 

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
2 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
MS
20 minutes ago

🇵🇱 🔥 Congrats Karol !:)

1
0
Reply
DEAN IS GOD
15 minutes ago

HISTORY

1
0
Reply

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swim/swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!