PVS Day 1 Finals: Torri Huske Drops Lifetime Bests in 100 Fly and 50 Free

2021 PVS SC CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES WAVE II

March 18-21, 2021

Freedom Aquatic & Fitness Center, Manassas, VA

SCY (25y)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2021 PVS Short Course Championships Series Wave II”

U.S. National Team member Torri Huske of Arlington Swim Club kicked off night one of the Potomac Valley Short Course Championship Series by breaking her own 17-18 National Age Group record in the 100 fly. She touched the wall 1st with a time of 49.70, crushing her previous best, which broke the national high school record in February, by .15. In 2nd place on Thursday was Nation’s Capital Swim Club’s Mackenzie McConagha who posted a 53.01, dropping one-third of a second from her lifetime best from February.

Stanford commit Huske then raced the 50 free, clocking the #2 all-time fastest 50 free time in her age group of 21.39. Huske was previously ranked #3 with a time of 21.45, but her performance tonight jumped over U.S. National Team member Gretchen Walsh‘s age group time.

On the boy’s side, Anthony Grimm of Mason Makos Swim Team won both the 100 fly and 50 free with substantial leads. Grimm finished the 100 fly with a new lifetime best of 46.50, taking .06 off his previous best from December and ranking himself #35 out of that all-time fastest 17-18 year-olds to swim the event. He’s tied for #35 with Arizona State’s Cody Bybee.

14-year-old Simon Bermudez of Nation’s Capital Swim Club swam the 8th all-time fastest 100 fly in his age group, touching the wall with a time of 48.88 for 4th place with a time of 48.88 and breaking 50.00 for the first time. Bermudez is now ranked ahead of U.S. National Teamer Luca Urlando and directly below multi-NAG record-holder Daniel Diehl. His previous best, 50.70, was from December. Half-a-second ahead of him was his 16-year-old teammate Landon Gentry who took 2nd place with a time of 47.13, adding about .7 to his lifetime best from December.

3 events later, Grimm won the 50 free time by .76, touching the wall at 19.82. This wasn’t a lifetime best for the Texas commit, as he posted a 19.67 in 2019 when he was 16 and a 19.69 just last month. 16-year-old Mac Marsh of Arlington Aquatic Club claimed 2nd place with a time of 20.58, dropping half-a-second off his lifetime best from February 2020.

Other Event Winners and Notable Swims: