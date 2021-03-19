Minimal Scratches And A Sim Showdown In The 100 Fly On Day 4 Of NCSA Invite

2021 NCSA SPRING INVITE

As racing wraps up on day 3 of the 2021 NCSA Spring Invite, swimmers will be preparing for the 4th and second-last day of the meet. There aren’t too many high-seeded scratches to report heading into day 4 but one that sticks out is NOVA swimmer and NC State commit Grace Sheble who has dropped the 500 freestyle in favor of the 100 breast and 100 butterfly later on in the session.

While she has opted out of the distance event, the 500 freestyle was actually Seble’s top-seeded race on day 4 as she was originally the 3rd fastest entrant with a 4:46.79 behind Claire Tuggle‘s 4:41.60 and Claire Dafoe‘s 4:45.53. Sheble will race the 100 breast as 4th seed with a 1:00.73 and the 100 butterfly as 13th seed with a 54.54.

Another top 10 seed in the women’s 500, #7 Mary McKenna also dropped the event but won’t swim any other events on day 4. McKenna was also scratched the 1650 on day 1 as 4th seed and scratched the 400 IM on day 2 as 10th seed.

The only other scratches from the top 24 in any event on day 3 were Chris Ma in the 100 butterfly from 8th seed (48.39) and Joyce Wu in the 100 breast who would have gone in ranked 18th, and Michael Cooper (13th) and Matthew Beehler (18th) in the 500 free.

As day 4 gets underway, Letitia and Levenia Sim will look to add to their medal haul as they both contest the 100 butterfly and Letitia the 100 fly/breast double. Letitia will go in as top seed in both events with a 52.76 in the fly and a 59.01 in the breast. Letitia picked up her first win of the meet on day 2 when she swam the top time of 2:09.50.

Levenia on the other hand will go into the 100 butterfly as fourth seed with a 53.75 behind Letitia, Campbell Stoll (53.01), and Alexis Mulvihill (53.16). 14-year-old Levenia had a successful night on day 3, breaking Regan Smith‘s 13-14 NAG record of 51.95 in the 100 back by winning the event in a 51.03. Levenia also won the 50 backstroke on day 2 with a 24.00 meet record.

On the men’s side, top seeds on day 4 go to Trey Dickey in the 500 free with a 4:23.93, Luke Barr in the 100 back with a 52.81, and Mateo Miceli in the 100 fly with a 47.01.