2021 NCSA Spring Invite: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2021 NCSA SPRING INVITE
- March 16-20, 2021
- Rosen Aquatic and Fitness Center, Orlando, FL
- Short Course Yards (SCY)
- Psych Sheets
- Meet Information
- Meet Site
- Live Stream
- Results on Meet Mobile
- Prelims Recap
THURSDAY FINALS HEAT SHEETS
Tonight in Orlando will be the finals of the women’s and men’s 200 free, 400 IM, 100 back, and 200 free relay. The individual events will feature E, D, bonus, consolation, and championship finals while the relays will be timed finals, with the top two-fastest seeded heats swimming tonight.
Women’s 200 Free Finals
Top 3:
- Claire Tuggle (SMSC)- 1:45.86
- Zoe Skirboll (RXA)- 1:46.50
- Ella Bathurst (TEAM)- 1:47.03
What about Hafner’s Hero’s in the 400 IM showdown? They 3 amigos who went 1,2 & 2 in the mile on Tuesday evening.