WATCH: Thomas Heilman Adds to Worlds Schedule With 100 Butterfly

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
Although there were no American or US Open records tonight, it was still a fun night in Indianapolis, even after the 30 minute delay. Watch all of the highlights below.
WOMEN’S 400 IM — FINALS
Top 8:
- Katie Grimes (SAND) — 4:33.80
- Alex Walsh (NAC) — 4:35.46
- Leah Hayes (TIDE) — 4:38.45
- Lilla Bognar (TG) — 4:40.97
- Justina Kozan (TROJ) — 4:40.99
- Kayla Han (RMDA) — 4:43.26
- Lucy Bell (ALTO) — 4:44.73
- Zoe Dixon (FLOR) — 4:44.86
Katie Grimes led from the start and was able to fend off a late charge from Alex Walsh. Grimes earned her spot in the pool for Worlds after already qualifying for the Open Water team.
MEN’S 400 IM — FINALS
Top 8:
- Carson Foster (RAYS) — 4:08.14
- Chase Kalisz (SUN) — 4:08.22
- Bobby Finke (SPA) — 4:09.55
- Jay Litherland (SUN) — 4:10.74
- Baylor Nelson (AGS) — 4:15.87
- Owen Lloyd (WOLF) — 4:17.80
- Danny Berlitz (WVU) — 4:18.11
- Sean Grieshop (CAL) — 4:19.84
Carson Foster led from the start and now adds the 400 IM to his schedule for Worlds. Chase Kalisz had a big breaststroke leg helping propel him to a Worlds bid as he was able to hold off Bobby Finke who charged on the freestyle leg.
WOMEN’S 100 FLY — FINALS
Top 8:
- Torri Huske (AAC) — 56.18
- Gretchen Walsh (NAC) — 56.34
- Kate Douglass (NYAC) — 56.43
- Claire Curzan (ALTO) — 56.61
- Kelly Pash (TXLA) — 57.53
- Alex Shackell (CSC) — 57.59
- Olivia Bray (TXLA) — 57.64
- Gabi Albiero (UOFL) — 58.64
American Record holder in the event Torri Huske added to her Worlds lineup after already qualifying for the 4×100 free relay on night 1. Huske won the 100 fly ahead of Gretchen Walsh who led at the 50 mark.
MEN’S 100 FLY — FINALS
Top 8:
- Dare Rose (CAL) — 50.74
- Thomas Heilman (CA-Y) — 51.19
- Shaine Casas (TXLA) — 51.42
- Zach Harting (CARD) — 51.56
- Caeleb Dressel (GSC)/Gabriel Jett (CAL) — 51.66
- (tie)
- Trenton Julian (MVN) — 51.87
- Luke Miller (WOLF) — 52.22
After finishing second in the 50 fly last night, Dare Rose is headed to Japan. Finishing behind Rose was Thomas Heilman who broke his own national age group record that he had set in prelims.
WOMEN’S 50 BREAST — FINALS
Top 8:
- Lilly King (ISC) — 29.77
- Lydia Jacoby (STSC) — 29.81
- Kaitlyn Dobler (TROJ) — 30.36
- Skyler Smith (NCAC) — 30.41
- Hannah Bach (OSU) — 30.76
- Rachel Bernhardt (TEAM) — 30.80
- Miranda Tucker (TFA) — 30.99
- Emma Weber (CA-Y) — 31.02
Lilly King charged to the finish pulling ahead of the rest of the field. Not far behind was Lydia Jacoby.
MEN’S 50 BREAST — FINALS
Top 8:
- Nic Fink (MAAC) — 26.74
- Michael Andrew (MASA) — 26.87
- Noah Nichols (CA-Y) — 27.30
- Mitch Mason (LSU) — 27.42
- Tommy Cope (CW) — 27.71
- Henry Bethel (AU) — 27.72
- Charlie Swanson (NOVA) — 27.79
- Kevin Houseman (NU) — 27.95
Nic Fink and Michael Andrew claimed the top 2 spots as they were the only swimmers under the 27 second mark.
WOMEN’S 50 BACK — FINALS
Top 8:
- Katharine Berkoff (WOLF) — 27.13
- Regan Smith (SUN) — 27.14
- Gretchen Walsh (NAC) — 27.54
- Olivia Smoliga (SUN) — 27.65
- Isabelle Stadden (CAL) — 27.73
- Rhyan White (WOLF) — 27.96
- Amy Fulmer (OSU) — 28.05
- Erika Brown (TNAQ) — 28.28
Katharine Berkoff was only 0.01 seconds off of her American Record. Regan Smith finished only 0.01 seconds behind Berkoff.
MEN’S 50 BACK — FINALS
Top 8:
- Justin Ress (MVN) — 24.10
- Hunter Armstrong (NYAC) — 24.16
- Wyatt Davis (MICH) — 24.62
- Ryan Held (NYAC) — 24.66
- Shaine Casas (TXLA) — 24.70
- Jack Dolan (SUN) — 24.95
- Tommy Janton (ND) — 25.03
- Jack Aikins (SA) — 25.18
Justin Ress will look to defend his World title after qualifying for Worlds in the 50 back. Hunter Armstrong was only 0.06 seconds behind.