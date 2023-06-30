WATCH: Thomas Heilman Adds to Worlds Schedule With 100 Butterfly

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 Finals Heat Sheets

Although there were no American or US Open records tonight, it was still a fun night in Indianapolis, even after the 30 minute delay. Watch all of the highlights below.

WOMEN’S 400 IM — FINALS

Top 8:

Katie Grimes (SAND) — 4:33.80 Alex Walsh (NAC) — 4:35.46 Leah Hayes (TIDE) — 4:38.45 Lilla Bognar (TG) — 4:40.97 Justina Kozan (TROJ) — 4:40.99 Kayla Han (RMDA) — 4:43.26 Lucy Bell (ALTO) — 4:44.73 Zoe Dixon (FLOR) — 4:44.86

Katie Grimes led from the start and was able to fend off a late charge from Alex Walsh. Grimes earned her spot in the pool for Worlds after already qualifying for the Open Water team.

MEN’S 400 IM — FINALS

Top 8:

Carson Foster led from the start and now adds the 400 IM to his schedule for Worlds. Chase Kalisz had a big breaststroke leg helping propel him to a Worlds bid as he was able to hold off Bobby Finke who charged on the freestyle leg.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY — FINALS

Top 8:

American Record holder in the event Torri Huske added to her Worlds lineup after already qualifying for the 4×100 free relay on night 1. Huske won the 100 fly ahead of Gretchen Walsh who led at the 50 mark.

MEN’S 100 FLY — FINALS

Top 8:

After finishing second in the 50 fly last night, Dare Rose is headed to Japan. Finishing behind Rose was Thomas Heilman who broke his own national age group record that he had set in prelims.

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST — FINALS

Top 8:

Lilly King charged to the finish pulling ahead of the rest of the field. Not far behind was Lydia Jacoby.

MEN’S 50 BREAST — FINALS

Top 8:

Nic Fink and Michael Andrew claimed the top 2 spots as they were the only swimmers under the 27 second mark.

WOMEN’S 50 BACK — FINALS

Top 8:

Katharine Berkoff was only 0.01 seconds off of her American Record. Regan Smith finished only 0.01 seconds behind Berkoff.

MEN’S 50 BACK — FINALS

Top 8:

Justin Ress will look to defend his World title after qualifying for Worlds in the 50 back. Hunter Armstrong was only 0.06 seconds behind.