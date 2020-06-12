See 2383 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our swimming family! Go here to see 2783 Swim Jobs.

FULL TIME HEAD SWIM COACH

This is a full time position in the Recreation Departments Aquatics Division and is under the direct supervision of the Aquatics Manager/Team CEO and in absence of the Aquatics Manager/Team CEO, the Recreation Director. The primary purpose of the Head Swim Coach is to provide outstanding service through warm interactions.

MARYMOUNT UNIVERSITY GRADUATE ASSISTANT – MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

To assist the head men’s and women’s swim coach in building and managing a dynamic team program where swimmers demonstrate exceptional skills while fully committed to the mission and goals of the university and adhering to all Atlantic East and NCAA rules and regulations.

WEB DESIGNER/PRODUCT DESIGNER NEEDED FOR THE REDESIGN SWIMOUTLET.COM

We are seeking a talented web designer/product designer to help us redesign the SwimOutlet.com website. SwimOutlet is the largest swim retailer in the US. This project should last 1.5 – 2 months

CATEGORY MANAGER, SWIMOUTLET.COM COMPETITIVE SWIM

The Category Manager, SwimOutlet.com Competitive Swim is responsible for the online merchandising strategy and driving sales growth by creating and optimizing a compelling assortment of products across all competitive swim categories.

TALLULAH FALLS SCHOOL SEEKS DIRECTOR OF AQUATICS

The Director of Aquatics coordinates all functions of the Tallulah Falls School natatorium, creates appropriate user programs, effectively consults, collaborates and communicates with TFS constituents, and ensures coordination of all aquatic usage.

A3 PERFORMANCE SEEKS AGENTS TO JOIN THE FASTEST GROWING SWIMWEAR BRAND IN AMERICA

A3 Performance is the fastest-growing brand of performance swimwear in America. As an Innovator and Leader in product development, A3 Performance is now taking an innovative approach to brand growth and distribution.

HEAD COACH/AQUATICS DIRECTOR

The Swim Coach will be the lead to bring out the team’s Vision and Mission. Responsibilities of the Head Coach include analyzing swim techniques and determining skill levels, developing various community programs, educating swimmers on various techniques and styles, developing training and competition schedules and communicating with the Board of Directors, swimmers and families.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

The Assistant Swimming Coach’s primary responsibility is the coaching and instruction of the sport of Swimming. Approximately 60% of the Assistant Coach’s responsibility is dedicated to the instruction of Swimming through in pool or dry land training and classroom training through use of video and other teaching techniques.

ASSISTANT DIVING COACH

The University of Mary is an NCAA Division II institution and participates in the very competitive Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC). Under direct supervision, this position is responsible for assisting the Head Women’s Swimming Coach in creating and maintaining a successful swimming/diving program for the institution.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT – SWIMMING

Midland University, a private, Christian, liberal arts university in Fremont, Nebraska (just outside of metro Omaha), is seeking a Swimming Graduate Assistant. This position will be offered within our graduate assistant structure, requiring admission to the University’s Master of Education, Master of Science Adult and Organizational Learning or Master of Business Administration programs.

HEAD COACH – VELOCITY AQUATICS (MN)

Velocity Aquatics (VCTY), a year-round competitive swim club in the western suburbs of Minneapolis-St. Paul, is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Head Coach. The Head Coach will be responsible for leading the overall coaching strategy and vision for the club, serve as the primary coach for the Senior (“Platinum”) swim group, and perform administrative duties related to team operations.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT – SWIMMING

RESPONSIBILITIES: Conducting practices, coaching at meets, and any other items designated by the head coach. Assist student-athletes with individual athlete development and pre-season and conditioning programs.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT – DIVING

RESPONSIBILITIES: Conducting practices, coaching at meets, and any other items designated by the head coach. Assist student-athletes with individual athlete development and pre-season and conditioning programs.

INDIANA UNIVERSITY VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Duties include coaching all disciplines (sprint, middle distance, distance). We will offer a comprehensive education for collegiate coaching. You will be exposed to every aspect of our program. There will also be an opportunity to work with our professional group

A3 PERFORMANCE SEEKS AGENTS TO JOIN THE FASTEST GROWING SWIMWEAR BRAND IN AMERICA

A3 Performance is the fastest-growing brand of performance swimwear in America. As an Innovator and Leader in product development, A3 Performance is now taking an innovative approach to brand growth and distribution.

ASSISTANT COACH, SWIMMING AND DIVING / AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Brandeis University seeks to hire an Assistant Coach, Swimming and Diving / Aquatics Director to assist the head coach in running a successful swimming and diving program which competes as an NCAA DIII program and as a member of the University Athletic Association (UAA).

HEAD SWIM COACH

Tri West Swim Club is seeking qualified applicants for Head Coach. We are a recently formed club. We operate out of Tri-West High School, located in Lizton, IN. Our mission is to be an inclusive swim program that promotes youth the opportunity to enhance their physical, mental and social development in and outside the pool in a fun, structured and supportive environment.

HEAD SENIOR COACH

Razorback Aquatic Club AquaHawgs has been a USA Swimming Silver Medal Club located in Northwest Arkansas. The AquaHawgs are consistently one of the top teams in the state. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the University of Arkansas, Tyson Foods, Walmart, and JB Hunt as well as one of the fastest growing populations in the United States.

MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING HEAD COACH

The Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving head coach is responsible for for leading a successful Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving program at Manchester University.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The Assistant Swim Coach is responsible for providing assistance to the Head Coach as assigned. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: identifying and recruiting qualified candidates to the United States Military Academy and the Army West Point Swim & Dive program.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH-WAVES OF WILMINGTON

WOW is located in coastal Wilmington, North Carolina, a city ranked one of the best places in America to live. Located on the North Carolina coast, this mid sized city affords a unique lifestyle with terrific year round weather, tremendous outdoor activities, a diverse population, a growing tech scene, and arts, culture and a plethora of amazing restaurants.

HEAD SWIM COACH – FULL TIME

Manages the implementation, development and delivery of the Competitive Swim program. Recruits, trains and supports assigned staff and volunteers. Additional responsibilities include hiring and training of staff; curriculum development; budget control; and adhering to all regulatory and Association standards.

SENIOR SWIM COACH

Coach developmental and competitive/elite swim teams. Assist with the development and implementation of d competitive swim programs. Help to coordinate and implement the day-to-day operations of the co-curricular aquatics program. Consult as needed with the development of Preschool to Grade 12 aquatics curriculum. Assist and maintain records for age groups and ensure proper pool maintenance.

HEAD COACH – DSRT – DESERT AQUATICS

Our team is a year round competitive swim team seeking a high quality professional head coach and technique instructor for all ages and abilities. We suddenly lost our head coach and are in search of someone to lead our club. We are Desert Aquatics (DSRT) a group of dedicated swimmers, coaches and parents in the high desert swimming at Silverado HS in Victorville. I realize that many of you aren’t anywhere close to Victorville but please put the word out.

REMOTE GROWTH SPECIALIST – WORK FROM HOME, ON YOUR TIME

Captyn is looking for a remote Growth Specialist who generates leads and meets sales goals. This includes sales presentations and product demonstrations with potential clients all from the comfort of your home.

ETOBICOKE SWIM CLUB HEAD COACH

The Etobicoke Swim Club (ESWIM) invites applications for the permanent, full-time position of Head Coach beginning in August 2020. ESWIM has established the premier development program for Age Group swimmers in Canada, as evidenced by our multiple Provincial and National championship titles over many years. We are looking for a candidate who can uphold this tradition of excellence and achievement, one whose experience can augment our collective athletes’ potential for success.

HIGH SCHOOL HEAD COACH, CORVUSS AMERICAN ACADEMY, MUMBAI INDIA

The Corvuss American Academy International Head Coach, Swim position is a key leadership role for an individual who understands the inner workings of an international boarding school. The successful candidate will embrace the philosophy that Academics and Athletics are of equal importance and that the quality of education provided to students must not be secondary. Academics are a requirement and Athletics are a privilege!

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH-BELLINGHAM BAY SWIM TEAM

Located on Bellingham Bay with Mount Baker as its backdrop, Bellingham (population 90,000) is the last major city before the Washington coastline meets the Canadian border. It’s 85 miles north of Seattle and 50 miles south of Vancouver, B.C.

SWIM COACH-TACTICAL ATHLETE COACH

T3i Coaches are assigned to support Air Force (AF) Special Warfare (SW) training and development at Lackland AFB, San Antonio, TX. SW operators are the only AF airmen specifically trained and equipped to primarily operate as surface combatants, where they conduct: Special Operations, Personnel Recovery, Joint Fires Integration, Tactical Airlift Operations, and Special Weather Operations.

LIFEGUARDS AND AQUATICS DIRECTOR FOR SUMMER CAMP IN UPSTATE NEW YORK

Long Lake Camp for the Arts and Long Lake Camp Adventures are looking to hire multiple Lifeguards and an Aquatics Director/Waterfront Head for this summer. The dates for the positions are June 21 to August 31 2020. Our camp is located in the heart of the Adirondack Park. We own a private lake side estate on the shores of Long Lake.

HEAD SWIM COACH, BLOOMINGTON NORMAL SWIM CLUB

Bloomington Normal Swim Club (BNSC) is a year-round competitive swim team offering high-quality professional coaching and technique instruction for all ages and abilities. The goal of our team is to provide every member an opportunity to improve swimming skills and achieve success at his or her level of ability, from novice to international competitor.

HEAD COACH OF THE CLUB TEAM & HIGH SCHOOL, POOL MANGER

Martin County Swimming (MART) is searching for a full-time, reliable and trustworthy Head Swim Coach, this is a full-time position and could include Pool Manager for the Martin County School District and the Head Coach of the Martin County High School Swim Team.

SWIM INSTRUCTORS AND LIFEGUARDS NEEDED AT LAKE OF THE WOODS AND GREENWOODS CAMPS, MICHIGAN

Lake of the Woods and Greenwoods Camps in Decatur, Michigan, is a premier, private residential camp that serves 1,200 kids ages 7-15 years old. Each summer we hire 260 seasonal staff members to help run our 50+ activities on offer. Our Swim Coaches and Lifeguards instruct lessons to campers from beginner level to those with more advanced skills.

DIVING COACH

Liberty University, a Division I Swimming & Diving member of the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) and the ASUN Conference, is seeking a Diving Coach. This is a full-time, 12-month position, to begin July 1.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Skylemar, located in southern Maine, offers top-notch instruction and enjoyment in aquatics and land sports for 200 boys, ages 7-17. Most importantly, Skylemar has a warm, value-oriented culture, which is welcoming to all. Kindness, respect and understanding matters most, and we strive to make a positive difference in the world, one boy at a time.

PART TIME ASSISTANT WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

Dixie State University, will be a Division I member of the NCAA and member of the Western Athletic Conference as of July 2020, and has an immediate part-time opening for Women’s Assistant Swim Coach.

HEAD SWIM COACH

Milford Area Swim Team (MAST) is searching for a reliable and trustworthy head swim coach to join our team in this full-time, salaried position. The Swim Coach will be the lead to bring out the team’s Vision and Mission. Responsibilities of the Head Coach include analyzing swim techniques and determining skill levels, developing individualized swim programs, educating swimmers on various techniques and styles, developing training and competition schedules and communicating with the Board of Directors, swimmers and families.

FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY SEEKS VOLUNTEER SWIMMING ASSISTANT COACH

Florida State is taking applications for Volunteer Assistant coach to assist with our men’s and women’s swimming teams. The position reports directly to the Head Swimming & Diving Coach and is an opportunity to learn all aspects of coaching and administering a Division 1 Swimming and Diving program while working under Atlantic Coast Conference and Division 1 NCAA rules and regulations.

FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY SEEKS GRADUATE ASSISTANT – ATHLETICS

Florida State University, a Division I member of the NCAA and a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference, is accepting applications for the position of Graduate Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach.

HEAD COACH – ANNAPOLIS SWIM CLUB

Annapolis Swim Club (ASC) is a Board of Directors governed, year round swim club based in Annapolis MD. Annapolis Swim Club has 170+ swimmers divided into 10 practice groups across 2 pools operated by Anne Arundel County Recreation and Parks. ASC is a USA Swimming Club Level 3 Recognition organization with Safe Sport recognition. ASC is looking for a coach with a willingness to help swimmer be the best they can be in and out of the pool while fostering a love for the sport of swimming.

PART TIME SEASONAL SWIM COACH

Assist with writing and implementing practices from beginners to advanced club swimmers

Assist with running home meets and coaching at away meets

Willingness to run daily practice and supervise junior coaches

Good parent communication skills – written and verbal

Supervise Junior Team

Teach swim lessons

SWIMMING/HOUSING GRADUATE ASSISTANT

This part time position will assist the Head Swimming Coach and Housing Department with day to day operations working 27.5 hours a week. Position located on the Emmetsburg Campus. Applicant must be expected to enroll in a Master’s Degree Program at their own expense.

HEAD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S WATER POLO COACH

Is responsible for the overall management of the College’s men’s and women’s water polo programs including coaching, recruitment and retention of student-athletes, scheduling and budget management, equipment ordering, viable fundraising, public relations and other duties as assigned.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT – EASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY

The Department of Athletics at Eastern Illinois University (NCAA Division 1) is now accepting applications for the Graduate Assistant Swimming Coach position beginning this upcoming 2020-2021 school year.

AQUATICS COORDINATOR

The City of Berkeley is excited to share the recruitment for Aquatics Coordinator. This classification is responsible for the coordination and management of City Aquatics facilities and programs. We are seeking applications from highly skilled individuals with recreation program planning and coordination experience with an emphasis on aquatics facility management.

WABASH COLLEGE DIVING COACH

Wabash College invites applications for the position of Diving Coach. Reporting to the head swimming and diving coach, the diving coach coordinates the diving program for a competitive NCAA Division III program that practices and competes in one of the finest swimming and diving facilities in the country. The position is a part-time stipend position and not eligible for benefits.

HEAD SENIOR COACH

Aquatic Team of Mecklenburg (ATOM) is a growing Silver Medal Club located in Charlotte, NC with athletes ranging from National qualifiers, Sectional and State Champions to developmental swimmers. ATOM has a rich history of producing athletes who have competed on the collegiate, national and international level.

HEAD COACH SYLVANIA TSUNAMI SWIM CLUB

Full Time Head Coach Position in Sylvania, Ohio for a USA swim club. Sylvania Tsunami has on average about 100 swimmers ranging from ages 4-18 years old and practices are held at Sylvania Northview High School. We are a USA Swimming Certified swim club and are a Non-Profit ran club with a parent board of directors.

HEAD SENIOR COACH

Razorback Aquatic Club AquaHawgs has been a USA Swimming Silver Medal Club located in Northwest Arkansas. The AquaHawgs are consistently one of the top teams in the state. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the University of Arkansas, Tyson Foods, Walmart, and JB Hunt as well as one of the fastest growing populations in the United States.

HEAD SWIM COACH

This is a full-time position with a comprehensive benefits package. Successful applicants will have at least 5 years of coaching experience that demonstrates successful program development and management, character-driven leadership, excellent communication skills, and a personal commitment to the YMCA core values of caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility.

CALVERT AQUATICS CLUB MULTIPLE POSITIONS (FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH & PART TIME ASSISTANT COACH)

This position is expected to start April 13th, or until we can find the right candidate.

Chosen candidate(s) will initially coach two groups: 11-12, and a development group with ages from 7 to 11 years of age. Working hours on pool deck will be Monday thru Friday, from 4:15 to 8:00pm, and Saturday from 8 to 11am, plus weekends with swim meets (usually once per month).

GRAD ASSISTANT- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY

The Department of Athletics at Saint Louis University (NCAA Division 1) is now accepting applications for the Graduate Assistant Swimming Coach position beginning the 2020-2021 school year. The Graduate Assistant will assist in all aspects of the program, from coaching student-athletes, season planning, team travel, recruiting, and other duties as assigned, all the while functioning in compliance with NCAA, Atlantic 10, and Saint Louis University rules and policies.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT – ALFRED UNIVERSITY SWIMMING AND DIVING

Alfred University seeks applicants for a graduate assistant for Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving. The Graduate Assistant will assist the head coach while working towards a master’s degree. Candidates must be accepted into a graduate program at Alfred University (https://www.alfred.edu/admissions/graduate/index.cfm). This position covers the length of their graduate school commitment. The University provides free tuition and a stipend.

PERFORMANCE COACH – DRYLAND SPECIALIST

RITTER Sports Performance helps swimmers go faster and coaches get better, worldwide. Through our SURGE Strength dryland programs along with coaching educational resources in The Hive, RITTER is ready to help swimmers and coaches go to the next level. Are you ready to join the RITTER Team?

HEAD COACH BELLINGHAM BAY SWIM TEAM

The Bellingham Bay Swim Team is a year-round, non-profit club comprised of approximately 100 swimmers of all ages, abilities and commitment levels. We have been fostering the growth of our athletes, helping them achieve their goals both in and out of the water and encouraging them to be civic minded, for 25 years.

CALVERT AQUATICS CLUB ASSISTANT COACHES (FULL TIME & PART TIME)

The mission of the Calvert Aquatics Club (CAC) is to provide a safe environment and quality instruction for our swimmers and produce outstanding young men and women. Our program encourages the development of character, self-discipline, responsibility, and accountability to others. These qualities, combined with hard work, focus our athletes on the pursuit of excellence in all aspects of their lives.

SENIOR ELITE ASSISTANT AND AGE GROUP COACH

Work alongside the Senior Elite/Head Coach with the Senior Elite training group. Roughly 17 hours/week plus one meet per month. Also acts as the primary Coach for the Intermediate 1 Group (11-13 years old). Roughly 7 hours/week plus one meet per month.

ASSISTANT MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

Niagara University invites applications for a full time Assistant Men & Women’s Swimming and Diving Coach. The Assistant Swimming & Diving Coach assists the head coach in developing student athletes academically and athletically for the Swimming program.

If you have a Swim Job to present to the community, please submit here and SwimSwam will post to the Swim Jobs channel.

The fee to submit a Swimming Job is very low, only $75, and SwimSwam leverages the Swim Job to social media, @SwimSwamNEWS (with 105,000+ followers) and SwimSwam Facebook (with 691,000+ fans). I also leverage Swim Jobs on @GoldMedalMel (with 32,000+ followers) and GoldMedalMel Facebook (with 327,000+ fans). We’ve learned Swim Jobs are important to our audience. They like knowing what jobs are available in our big swimming family.

***Disclaimer: Because we have included the Swim Jobs above, it does not mean they are all available. Many swim jobs are filled very quickly. If you want to be a part of the swimming community, you have to act fast. Good luck with your Swim Job search.