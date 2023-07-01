Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kate Douglass Becomes Third Fastest American Ever in 200 IM With 2:08.29

Comments: 5

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 5 Prelims Heat Sheet

Kate Douglass swam a personal best Saturday morning in Indianapolis in the women’s 200 IM as she swam a 2:08.29. That time makes her the third fastest American ever.

All-Time Top American Women’s 200 IM

  1. Ariana Kukors 2:06.15, 2009
  2. Alex Walsh 2:07.13, 2022
  3. Kate Douglass 2:08.29, 2023
  4. Kathleen Baker 2:08.32, 2018
  5. Regan Smith 2:08.48, 2023

Split Comparison:

Indy Olympics
Fly 27.15 27.43
Back 33.09 33.93
Breast 37.24 36.87
Free 30.81 30.81
2:08.29 2:09.04

The biggest difference today for Douglass was her front half. She had a huge improvement on her backstroke split as it was faster by 0.84 seconds.

Douglass broke the American Record in the SCY 200 IM this past spring at NCAAs. She swam a 1:48.37, breaking the 1:50 (and 1:49) barrier.

Notably, Douglass’ old best time won her a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Douglass will be the top seed heading into tonight’s final as she swam the fastest time in prelims by almost three seconds. She will be next to Virginia training partner Alex Walsh who finished just ahead of Douglass back in 2020 as Walsh won silver.

5
5 Comments
David
29 minutes ago

Won’t break 2:06 and won’t beat Macintosh who will break the world record went way to fast in prelims

VA Steve
38 minutes ago

Kate saving her best 2IM for the Summer. Watch out.

Lisa
Reply to  VA Steve
4 minutes ago

Can’t wait and this events and 400 free could be a three way battle at worlds

CavaDore
42 minutes ago

I’m predicting 2:06 high tonight. I think she can drop another half second in each of the breast and free splits and maybe half a second across the total fly/back portion.

Lisa
Reply to  CavaDore
5 minutes ago

Yeah I think it’s gonna be Douglass and Walsh because Huske probably won’t swim at worlds this month because it conflict with the 100 fly.

