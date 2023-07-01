Kate Douglass Becomes Third Fastest American Ever in 200 IM With 2:08.29

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 5 Prelims Heat Sheet

Kate Douglass swam a personal best Saturday morning in Indianapolis in the women’s 200 IM as she swam a 2:08.29. That time makes her the third fastest American ever.

All-Time Top American Women’s 200 IM

Ariana Kukors 2:06.15, 2009 Alex Walsh 2:07.13, 2022 Kate Douglass 2:08.29, 2023 Kathleen Baker 2:08.32, 2018 Regan Smith 2:08.48, 2023

Split Comparison:

Indy Olympics Fly 27.15 27.43 Back 33.09 33.93 Breast 37.24 36.87 Free 30.81 30.81 2:08.29 2:09.04

The biggest difference today for Douglass was her front half. She had a huge improvement on her backstroke split as it was faster by 0.84 seconds.

Douglass broke the American Record in the SCY 200 IM this past spring at NCAAs. She swam a 1:48.37, breaking the 1:50 (and 1:49) barrier.

Notably, Douglass’ old best time won her a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Douglass will be the top seed heading into tonight’s final as she swam the fastest time in prelims by almost three seconds. She will be next to Virginia training partner Alex Walsh who finished just ahead of Douglass back in 2020 as Walsh won silver.