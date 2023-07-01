Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Chase Kalisz Reveals He Has Food Poisoning, Withdraws From Nationals

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

On Saturday morning, Chase Kalisz announced via Twitter that he had food poisoning and was going to be withdrawing from the rest of U.S. Nationals. He was already qualified for the 2023 U.S. World Championships team by virtue of finishing second in the 400 IM.

Kalisz was entered in the 200 IM as the third overall seed (1:56.21), and with top seed Shaine Casas off of his best times at Nationals, Kalisz was considered a favorite to place top two alongside Carson Foster.

With Kalisz out, there is a greater likelihood that some projected qualifiers on the men’s side will be left home. Currently, there are a total of 25 different projected qualifiers with three more events left. Only 26 men can be sent to Worlds, so if at least two new swimmers place top two Saturday night, swimmers on the projected qualifiers list won’t be named onto the Worlds team.

  • See a breakdown of the U.S. selection procedure here.

Right now, Michael Andrew is the lowest-priority swimmer, so he will be the first swimmer out if there end up being two additional projected qualifiers. However, if he qualifies for the 50 free (where he is the second overall seed) and the same situation arises, then Henry McFadden will be the first one out.

List Of  Swimmers By Priority Order (Low to High):

  1. Michael Andrew
  2. Henry McFadden
  3. Justin Ress
  4. Baylor Nelson
  5. Ryan Held

On Saturday night, the mens’ 800 free, 200 IM, and 50 free will be contested. With Bobby Finke, Charlie Clark, and David Johnston headlining the 800 free, new qualifiers are unlikely. However, the 200 IM and 50 free (especially the 50 free, where there isn’t a clear favorite) look more up in the air—and depending on the results of those events, things could get dicey.

