Trinidad & Tobago’s Dylan Carter Rips 21.87 Personal Best 50 Free (Video)

2023 CENTRAL AMERICAN & CARIBBEAN (CAC) GAMES

While competing on the final night of action at the 2023 Central American & Caribbean (CAC) Games, 27-year-old Dylan Carter put up the fastest 50m freestyle time of his career.

The Trinidad & Tobago Olympian scorched the field in a winning effort of 21.87, a new CAC Games Record.

After claiming the 3rd seed in a morning outing of 22.69, Carter entered an entirely new gear to crush the previous meet mark of 22.18 Suriname’s Renzo Tjon-a-Joe logged in 2018.

Aruba’s Mikel Schrueders got to the wall behind Carter in 22.43 while Bahamian Lamar Taylor also landed on the podium in 22.51 for bronze.

Carter’s previous personal best entering this meet stood at the 21.91 the former USC Trojan logged in a swim-off for a semi-finals reserve spot at the 2022 World Championships.

Carter has been knocking on the door of another sub-22 second swim all season, owning a 2023-best of 22.15 from the Canet stop of the Mare Nostrum Tour.

Dylan Carter‘s 2023 50m Freestyle Performances

  1. 21.87 CAC Games, June 2023
  2. 22.15 Mare Nostrum Canet, May 2023
  3. 22.20 Pro Swim Series Fort Lauderdale, March 2023
  4. 22.23 AP Race International, May 2023
  5. 22.27 Mare Nostrum Barcelona, May 2023

Carter remains Trinidad & Tobago’s second-fastest man in history, with retired Olympian George Bovell still owning the national record with the 21.20 he produced at the supersuited 2009 World Championships.

With his 21.87 PB, Carter now checks in as the 14th swiftest performer in the world this season.

0
