Hunter Armstrong: “I wanted to make sure my best performance would be at worlds”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After missing world champs qualification in both the 100 free and 50 back, Hunter Armstrong secured his ticket to Fukuoka on Friday with a win in the 100 backstroke.

Armstrong revealed that he and his coach Matt Bowe had decided prior to the meet that his focus would be peaking at world championships, therefore not fully tapering for the trials in Indianapolis this week. Although it made for a mentally challenging week, Armstrong was able to make the team and move forward toward Japan.