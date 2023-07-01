Mexico Tops Swimming Medal Table As CAC Games Conclude

2023 CENTRAL AMERICAN & CARIBBEAN (CAC) GAMES
- Complejo Deportivo de Ciudad Merliot – San Salvador, El Salvador
- Saturday, June 24 – Thursday, June 29 (pool swimming)
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (local time/US Central Time)
- Official Website
- Entry List
- SwimSwam Preview
- Recap #1/Recap #2/Recap #3
- Live Results
The 2023 Central American & Caribbean (CAC) Games wrapped up from El Salvador with the nation of Mexico once again topping the overall swimming medal table.
When all was said and done over the course of the six-day aquatic competition, Mexico came away with a remarkable 45 medals, including 17 gold, 17 silver and 11 bronze.
Colombia was next in line with 23 total medals including 6 gold while Venezuela rounded out the top 3 countries with 14 medals in all, including 4 gold.
The same three nations were at the top of the heap at the last edition of the CAC Games in 2o18, although Colombia fared better this time around. In 2018, Colombia reaped 16 pieces of hardware in all with 7 golds.
Meet Records Broken During 2023 CAC Games
- Men’s 50m free – Dylan Carter (TTO), 21.87
- Men’s 100m free – Dylan Carter (TTO), 48.49
- Men’s 50m breast – Miguel de Lara (MEX), 27.51; Mikel Schreuders (ARU) 27.51
- Men’s 100m breast – Miguel de Lara (MEX), 1:00.23
- Men’s 200m breast – Miguel de Lara (MEX), 2:10.85
- Men’s 200m IM – Erick Gordillo (CCS), 2:00,97
- Men’s 4x200m free relay – Mexico, 7:22.94
- Men’s 4x100m medley relay – Mexico, 3:39.54
- Women’s 200m IM – Kristen Romano (PUR), 2:13.74
- Women’s 400m IM – Kristen Romano (PUR), 4:45.47
- Women’s 4x100m free relay – Cuba, 3:45.18
- Women’s 4x200m free relay – Cuba, 8:10.47
- Women’s 4x100m medley relay – Mexico, 4:07.14
- Mixed 4x100m free relay – Mexico, 3:31.12
National Records Broken During 2023 CAC Games
- Mexico
- Men’s 50m back – Diego Camacho, 25.68
- Men’s 50m breast – Miguel de Lara, 27.51
- Men’s 4x100m medley relay – 3:39.54
- Women’s 200m free – Maria Mata, 1:59.98
- Women’s 200m fly – Maria Mata, 2:09.31
- Women’s 4x100m free relay – 3:45.45
- Women’s 4x100m medley relay – 4:07.14
- Mixed 4x100m free relay – 3:31.12
- Colombia
- Women’s 100m breast – Stefania Gomez, 1:08.97
- Women’s 4x100m medley relay – 4:11.84
- Aruba
- Men’s 200m back – Patrick Groters, 2:00.26
- Men’s 200m IM – Patrick Groters, 2:01.39
- Cuba
- Women’s 100m fly – Lorena Gonzalez – 1:02.10
- Women’s 4x100m free relay – 3:45.18
- Women’s 4x200m free relay – 8:10.17
- Honduras
- Men’s 50m free – Gabriel Martinez, 23.37
- Men’s 100m free – Gabriel Martinez, 51.40
- Men’s 200m free – Gabriel Martinez, 1:55.07
- Men’s 200m breast – Julio Horrego, 2:15.70
- Men’s 4x100m free relay – 3:28.71
- Men’s 4x200m free relay – 7:46.31
- Men’s 4x100m medley relay – 3:54.04
- Mixed 4x100m free relay – 3:39.95
- Puerto Rico
- Women’s 200m back – Kristen Romano, 2:12.56
- Women’s 400m IM – Kristen Romano, 4:45.47
- Trinidad & Tobago
- Men’s 800m free – Graham Chatoor, 8:24.27
- Men’s 4x100m free relay – 3:22.33
- Bahamas
- Men’s 50m back – Lamar Taylor, 25.08
- Bermuda
- Men’s 50m back – Jack Harvey, 26.57
- Men’s 200m back – Jack Harvey, 2:04.86
- Women’s 50m back – Emma Harvey, 28.75
- Women’s 50m fly – Emma Harvey, 27.11
- Women’s 100m fly – Emma Harvey, 1:00.65
- Mixed 4x100m free relay – 3:45.16
- Mixed 4x100m medley relay – 4:03.43