Mexico Tops Swimming Medal Table As CAC Games Conclude

2023 CENTRAL AMERICAN & CARIBBEAN (CAC) GAMES

The 2023 Central American & Caribbean (CAC) Games wrapped up from El Salvador with the nation of Mexico once again topping the overall swimming medal table.

When all was said and done over the course of the six-day aquatic competition, Mexico came away with a remarkable 45 medals, including 17 gold, 17 silver and 11 bronze.

Colombia was next in line with 23 total medals including 6 gold while Venezuela rounded out the top 3 countries with 14 medals in all, including 4 gold.

The same three nations were at the top of the heap at the last edition of the CAC Games in 2o18, although Colombia fared better this time around. In 2018, Colombia reaped 16 pieces of hardware in all with 7 golds.

