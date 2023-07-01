Nic Fink on Moving to SMU: “I’m excited to try something new”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After his 2nd national title in as many days, Nic Fink announced that he would be following his wife Melanie Margalis, to Dallas and would be training with the SMU men’s team. “At this point, I’m excited to try something new” the breaststroke champion said of moving to a new training hub and state. The Georgia bulldog has been training in the state of Georgia since he started his undergrad at UGA in 2011.