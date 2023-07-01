Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Nic Fink on Moving to SMU: “I’m excited to try something new”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After his 2nd national title in as many days, Nic Fink announced that he would be following his wife Melanie Margalis, to Dallas and would be training with the SMU men’s team. “At this point, I’m excited to try something new” the breaststroke champion said of moving to a new training hub and state. The Georgia bulldog has been training in the state of Georgia since he started his undergrad at UGA in 2011.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!