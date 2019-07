Gwangju Day6:Panziera-Di Liddo-Quadarella Protagoniste. Staffetta Primo Tempo

2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 6 Prelims Live Recap Day 6 prelims include the men’s 100 fly, women’s 200 back, men’s 50 free, women’s 50 fly, women’s 800 freestyle, and men’s 4 x 200 free relay.

2019 World Championships: Ireland’s 4×200 Free Relay Destroys National Record The Irish quartet slashed 16.54 seconds off the National Record in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay on Friday in Gwangju.

Relay Speculation: Who Stays, Who Goes In Men’s 4×200 Free? Townley Haas is expected to be among the swimmers added to the American relay in the final of the men’s 4×200 freestyle.

Yang Jaehoon Sets South Korean 50 Free Record On Home Soil Yang Jaehoon broke the South Korean National Record in the men’s 50 freestyle heats in a time of 22.26, placing 19th overall.

Caeleb Dressel Ottava Prestazione All Time 100Fa-Fuori Codia E Schooling Caeleb Dressel nelle batterie dei 100 metri farfalla nuota l’ottava prestazione all time. Esclusioni illustri Piero Codia e Joseph Schooling

Day 5 Relay Lineups: Seliskar, Apple on U.S. 4×200, Lewis, Chalmers off for AUS The 2018 US National Champion Andrew Seliskar will swim as part of the the American prelims 4×200 free relay on Friday morning.