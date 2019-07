2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap The session includes a 200 fly swim-off, the prelims of the women’s 50 back, men’s 100 free, men’s 200 IM, women’s 200 fly, and the mixed 400 medley relay.

Duncan Scott, Chad Le Clos Both Absent From Heat 12 Of Men’s 100 Free Chad Le Clos didn’t show for his preliminary heat of the men’s 100 freestyle, opting to focus on the final of the men’s 200 fly.

Minna Atherton Stumbles; Mie Nielsen No-shows in 50 Back Prelims 100 backstroke silver medalist Minna Atherton of Australia failed to make the semi-finals of the 50m backstroke on Wednesday morning in Gwangju.

UPDATE: Katie Ledecky Still Resting, Has Not Yet Gotten Back Into the Water “Katie woke up this morning not feeling any better,” said a USA Swimming spokesperson this morning in Gwangju about world record-holder Katie Ledecky.