Arianna Castiglioni Eguaglia Record Della Carraro Nello Swim Off-Risultati Day2

2019 FINA World Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap Great Britain’s Adam Peaty made history last night as the first man to ever break 57 in the 100 breast semis. Tonight, he may lower his World Record further.

Clyde Lewis Clocks 1:44.90 Best Time To Enter All-Time Performers List At #10 Clyde Lewis, one of SwimSwam’s quiet contenders, just broke through with the 2nd fastest Aussie 200m freestyle time ever – 1:44.90 – to claim the top seed.

Carraro Breaks Italian Record in 100 Breast; Castiglione Matches Her Both Italian entries in the women’s 100 breaststroke advanced to the final, and both will finish the day with a share of the National Record.

Katinka Hosszu Becomes 1st Woman to Win 4 Straight World Titles in One Event Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu topped the 200 IM and became the first woman to win four consecutive world titles in one event.

FINA Sends ‘Warning Letter’ to Mack Horton Over Podium Protest The FINA Executive convened Monday and sent a letter to Mack Horton and Swimming Australia regarding his podium protest of Sun Yang.

Dressel Puts Up #2 Swim Of All-Time To Win Men’s 50 Fly In 22.35 Caeleb Dressel produced the second-fastest swim in history in the final of the men’s 50 fly, winning gold in a time of 22.35.

MacNeil Shocks Sjostrom, Becomes #2 Performer Of All-Time In 100 Fly Canadian Maggie MacNeil shocked Sarah Sjostrom to win gold in the women’s 100 fly, becoming the #2 performer of all-time in 55.83.