Carraro Breaks Italian Record in 100 Breast; Castiglione Matches Her

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Italy’s momentum from 2018 is carrying over nicely to 2019, and on Monday evening in Gwangju, the country’s swimmers broke their 3rd National Record in 2 days in the women’s 100 breaststroke. That puts them on pace to surpass the 10 they broke at last summer’s European Championships (including 2 in mixed medley relays).

The latest effort comes in the women’s 100 breaststroke semi-final from Martina Carraro, who swam to a 4th-place qualification for finals in 1:06.39. That broke her own National Record of 1:06.41 that was broken at the 2016 Italian Championships/Olympic Trials.

Carraro largely missed-out on the Italian explosion in 2018: at the European Championships, she finished just 7th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.59 – her fastest time since 2016. She wasn’t even the top Italian – her younger countrymate Arianna Casstiglioni took bronze and nearly got the Italian Record in 1:06.54.

Castiglioni, meanwhile, had to take on a swim-off with Fanny Lecluyse to even qualify for the final, and she took advantage with a new personal best and matching Carraro’s semi-finals record of 1:06.39.

Comparative Splits:

1st 50 2nd 50 Total Time Martina Carraro 2019 Worlds 31.76 34.63 1:06.39 Martina Carraro 2016 Nationals 31.28 35.13 1:06.41 Arianna Castiglioni 2019 Worlds 31.55 34.84 1:06.39

While the time wasn’t vastly different from her 2016 record, the pacing of the 26-year Carraro old has evolved significantly in that half-a-second of speed has moved from the front-half to the back-half of her race. The difference? An added strength routine. At the 2018 Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, Carraro said that she was taking on a new strength training routine for this season, and early returns show that it’s paying off in a big way for her. So far in 2019, she’s now swum 7 times faster than her 2018 best in this event.

Castiglione’s pacing, meanwhile, did a similar, if more modest shift to back-half speed: at the European Championships, she split 31.34/35.20.