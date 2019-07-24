Vladimir Morozov Fails to Advance to Semi-finals of 100 Freestyle in Gwangju

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
- Meet site
- FinaTV Live Stream
- Live results
Day 4 prelims heat sheets
Russia’s Vladimir Morozov, the fourth seed in the men’s 100-meter freestyle with 47.75, failed to advance out of heats on Wednesday morning in Gwangju. The 27-year-old sprinter clocked a 49.09 to finish 24th overall. Morozov was entered in just two individual events, the 100 free on Wednesday and the 50 free on Friday. He kicked off the 2019 World Championships a strong performance in the men’s 4×100 free relay, splitting 47.62 on the second leg to help Russia secure a silver medal. At the 2017 FINA World Championships, Morozov won a bronze medal with Russia’s 4×100m medley relay.
Morozov is best known for the 50 free but he is a European Champion and a World Champion in the 100 free, as well. Morozov has a total of 55 international medals, 34 of which are from his participation in relays. He holds Russian National Records in the LCM 50 free, men’s 4×100 medley relay and mixed 4×100 medley relay; and in the SCM 50 free, 100 free, 50 fly, 100 IM, men’s 4×50 free relay, men’s 4×100 men’s relay, men’s 4×50 medley relay, and mixed 4×50 free relay. His 100 IM record is also a World Record.
Caeleb Dressel, the number six seed, led the morning’s qualifiers into the semi-finals of the men’s 100 free with 47.32, taking .48 off his seed time of 47.90. 16th place went to Trinidad and Tobago’s Dylan Carter with 48.77.
