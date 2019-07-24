Caeleb Dressel Scares American Record with 47.3 in 100 Free Prelims

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Though he wasn’t able to match his 2017 100 free speed on the 400 free relay on night one of the meet, the USA’s Caeleb Dressel looks like his freestyle is in top form. In prelims of the 100 free, Dressel shot off to the early lead, turning in 22.68 with Brazil’s Marcelo Chierighini (47.95) just hundredth behind. He outsplit Chierighini by over half a second on the closing length to top the heats in 47.32. Though Dressel extended his lead on the back half, he appeared to have shut it down towards the end of the race.

That time is the fastest he’s been since the 2017 World Championships, where Dressel first broke the American Record in the event, lowering it multiple times to a 47.17. His prelims time was also 3 tenths better than his 47.63 leadoff split on the 400 free relay here, which at the time stood as the 9th fastest American performance in history (now 10th). Dressel now owns the top 4 American times in history and 5 of the all-time American top 10 performances.

ALL-TIME TOP 10 AMERICAN PERFORMANCES – MEN’S 100 FREE

Cesar Cielo’s World Record in this event has stood for 10 years now, but it’s on notice in the semis and finals at this meet. The fastest textile time in history remains a 47.04 done by Australia’s Cameron McEvoy in 2016. However, McEvoy hasn’t come close to the mark since and isn’t swimming the race individually here. Instead, Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers is the top Australian competing in Gwangju. He qualified 10th for the semis in 48.66. Just last month, Chalmers became the 10th fastest man in history in this race with a lifetime best 47.35.

ALL-TIME TOP 10 PERFORMERS – MEN’S 100 FREE

1 Cesar Cielo 46.91 2 Alain Bernard 46.94 3 Cameron McEvoy 47.04 4 Eamon Sullivan 47.05 5 James Magnussen 47.10 6 Fred Bousqet 47.15 7 Caeleb Dressel 47.17 8 Brent Hayden 47.27 9 David Walters 47.33 10 Kyle Chalmers 47.35

The race is still on to see who will be the first man to break 47 in a textile suit.