Duncan Scott, Chad Le Clos Both Absent From Heat 12 Of Men’s 100 Free

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Both Duncan Scott and Chad Le Clos were missing from heat 12 of the men’s 100 freestyle on Wednesday morning in Gwangju.

Scott, who tied for bronze in the 200 freestyle and then was in the middle of a confrontation with Sun Yang on the medal podium after refusing to shake hands (both received a warning from FINA), came into the event seeded fifth in a time of 47.87.

It appears he has opted to put his energy into the 200 IM, which is scheduled directly after the 100 free for the session. He is seeded slightly higher (fourth) in that event.

Le Clos, who came in seeded 11th in 48.15, looks to be shifting his focus to the final of the 200 fly, which will go during the evening session on day four. He advanced fifth out of the semis in a time of 1:55.88.

The top qualifier into the semi-finals was American Caeleb Dressel, who looked very strong in posting a time of 47.32. That is quicker than he led off the U.S. 400 free relay on night one by over three-tenths (47.63).