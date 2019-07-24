Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 4 heat sheets.

Tonight’s prelims session features one swim-off for a spot in the finals of the men’s 200 fly, as well as the preliminary rounds of the women’s 50 backstroke, men’s 100 freestyle, men’s 200 IM, women’s 200 butterfly, and the mixed 4 x 100 medley relay.

The swim-off for the finals in the men’s 200 fly features 2016 Rio Olympic bronze medalist Tamas Kenderesi and Bulgaria’s Antani Ivanov. The winner will get to race in the finals tonight.

The women’s 50 backstroke features two of three 100 backstroke medalists in Minna Atherton (silver) and Olivia Smoliga (bronze), as well as speedsters Etiene Medeiros of Brazil and Fu Yuanhui of China. Speaking of speed, Caeleb Dressel, Kyle Chalmers, Shinri Shioura, Marcelo Chierighini, and Vladislav Grinev all highlight what is sure to be a fantastic 100 freestyle.

Americans Chase Kalisz and Abrahm DeVine make their Gwangju debut in the prelims of the 200 IM. Kalisz is the defending World Champion, but Japan’s Daiya Seto has been on fire all year and ought to make the race interesting. Also watch out for Switzerland’s Jeremy Desplanches, who casually dropped a 1:57 at the Budapest stop of the FINA Champions Series in May.

2017 champion Mireia Belmonte of Spain will swim the 200 fly, though has had a rough meet so far, placing no better than 8th in any race. Hali Flickinger from the United States is a major contender for a spot on the podium, and might even be good enough to upset the Belmonte of 2016-2017.

The session will end with the prelims of the mixed 4 x 100 medley relay, where the United States are the defending champions and World Record holders.

Men’s 200 Butterfly – SWIM-OFF

  • World Record: Michael Phelps (United States), 2009, 1:51.51
  • World Junior Record: Kristof Milak (Hungary), 2017, 1:53.89
  • World Championships Record: Michael Phelps (United States), 2009, 1:51.51
  • 2017 Defending World Champion: Chad le Clos (South Africa), 1:53.33

Winner:

Women’s 50 Backstroke – PRELIMS

  • World Record: Liu Xiang (China), 2018, 26.98
  • World Junior Record: Minna Atherton (Australia), 2016, 27.49
  • World Championships Record: Zhao Jing (China), 27.06
  • 2017 Defending World Champion: Etiene Medeiros (Brazil), 27.14

 

Top 16 – SEMIFINALS QUALIFIERS

 

Men’s 100 Freestyle – PRELIMS

  • World Record: Cesar Cielo (Brazil), 2009, 46.91
  • World Junior Record: Kyle Chalmers (Australia), 2016, 47.58
  • World Championships Record: Cesar Cielo (Brazil), 2009, 46.91
  • 2017 Defending World Champion: Caeleb Dressel (United States), 47.17

 

Top 16 – SEMIFINALS QUALIFIERS

 

Men’s 200 IM – PRELIMS

  • World Record: Ryan Lochte (United States), 2011, 1:54.00
  • World Junior Record: Qin Haiyang (China), 2017, 1:57.06
  • World Championships Record: Ryan Lochte (United States), 2011, 1:54.00
  • 2017 Defending World Champion: Chase Kalisz (United States), 1:55.56

 

Top 16 – SEMIFINALS QUALIFIERS

 

Women’s 200 Butterfly – PRELIMS

  • World Record: Liu Zige (China), 2009, 2:01.81
  • World Junior Record: Suzuka Hasegawa (Japan), 2017, 2:06.29
  • World Championships Record: Jessica Schipper (Australia), 2:03.41
  • 2017 Defending World Champion: Mireia Belmonte (Spain), 2:05.26

 

Top 16 – SEMIFINALS QUALIFIERS

 

Mixed 4 x 100 Medley Relay – PRELIMS

  • World Record: United States (Grevers, King, Dressel, Manuel), 2017, 3:38.56
  • World Junior Record: Russia (Prikhodko, Chupkov, Pakhomov, Openysheva), 2015, 3:45.85
  • World Championships Record: United States (Grevers, King, Dressel, Manuel), 2017, 3:38.56
  • 2017 Defending World Champions: United States (Grevers, King, Dressel, Manuel), 2017, 3:38.56

 

Top 8 – FINALS QUALIFIERS

 

Pinodee

Welcome to the Duncan Scott Fan Club! The Sun doesn’t shine in this neck of the woods

41 minutes ago
Peaty the Potato

Is he doing both events today? They’re back to back.

40 minutes ago
200 SIDESTROKE B CUT

But he’s still a decent Guy.

40 minutes ago
Nswim

Do you allow hammers or should I leave mine with my mom?

36 minutes ago
Sun Yang’s Mom

Boom. Roasted.

32 minutes ago
A Failing Civilization

Directly from a comment on the NBC sports video about the Horton podium protest:

“Tribalist biased commentator says good vs evil LOL what happened to guilty until proven? Already treating an Asian is a cheat based on an accusation. Why are Anglo-Saxons such insecure fragile losers? Definitely a civilization in a decline”

People are saying WWIII might start between Iran and the US, but based on the hundreds of similar comments on the protest videos, don’t sleep on China starting WWIII over a missed handshake.

31 minutes ago
200 SIDESTROKE B CUT

Can’t wait for another Rowdy-free session.

40 minutes ago
Nswim

What surprise is In store tonight?!

40 minutes ago
MIKE IN DALLAS

He finally hits someone – Ooops!

