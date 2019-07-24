2019 World Championships Day 4: Brianna Throssell Bows Out of 200 Fly Semis

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea

Meet site

FinaTV Live Stream

Live results

After placing 11th in heats of the women’s 200 butterfly, Australia’s Brianna Throssell has declined her spot in the semi-finals. Throssell was seeded tenth with 2:07.39 and placed third in her heat with 2:09.91. That was good enough to make the semi-finals by .72.

Throssell was entered in three individual events in Gwangju: 50 fly, 100 fly, and 200 fly. She made the final of the 100 fly on Monday night, finishing fifth overall with a PB of 57.09. On Sunday she swam in both the heats (53.66) and the final (53.34) of the Australian women’s 4×100 free relay that won gold with a new Championship Record. Throssell may be called upon to swim butterfly in the final of the mixed medley relay on Wednesday, especially if Emma McKeon, who scratched out of the 200 free on Tuesday due to illness, is still unavailable.

All other qualifiers for semi-finals and finals will swim on Wednesday evening.

Day 4 prelims results

Day 4 finals heat sheets

The Day 4 evening session will begin at 8:00 P.M. Korean time on Wednesday, and will feature: