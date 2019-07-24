With One Year To Go, Tokyo 2020 Medal Designs Revealed

While the best aquatic athletes in the world are battling it out in Gwangju, Korea at the World Championships, the fact that the next edition of the Summer Olympic Games is just one year away is becoming all too real. In fact, Japanese swimmers who earn gold in Gwangju earn an automatic bid in the individual event for next year’s Olympics.

Also with just one year to go, organizers have released the official medal designs for gold, silver, and bronze. Reflecting the concept that in order to achieve glory, athletes have to strive for victory on a daily basis, the medals resemble rough stones that have been polished and now shine. ‘Light’ and ‘brilliance’ were the inspiration for the graphics and features.

Per the description by organizers, ‘the medals collect and reflect myriad patterns of light, symbolising the energy of the athletes and those who support them; their design is intended to symbolise diversity and represent a world where people who compete in sports and work hard are honoured. The brilliance of the medals’ reflections signifies the warm glow of friendship depicted by people all over the world holding hands.’

Once again getting the Japanese public involved, Tokyo 2020 organizers held a contest for professional designers and students, with each submitting a proposed design. 400 entries were submitted in all. Junichi Kawanishi, the Director of Japan Sign Design Association, saw his design selected

You can read more about the composition of the medals, as well as their cases, here.

As revealed in our latest Beyond the Lane Lines,Tokyo 2020 organizers’ target was to recycle discarded smartphones and other small consumer electronics into the medals awarded at next summer’s Olympic and Paralympic Games. It was announced that they have collected enough material to recycle in order to create the first sustainable Olympic and Paralympic medals ever.

All 5,000 medals awarded next summer will have been created from recycled medals as a result of a community effort. ‘From the sports side, a number of athletes from Japan and overseas called for action and donated their own used devices.