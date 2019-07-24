2019 FINA World Championships: Day 4 Finals Preview

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Continuing on for the World Championships will be 5 medal events and 4 semifinals during the fourth evening session in Gwangju.

Day 4 Finals Events:

Men’s 800 Free- Final

Women’s 200 Free- Final

Men’s 100 Free- Semifinals

Women’s 50 Back- Semifinals

Men’s 200 Fly- Final

Men’s 50 Breast- Final

Women’s 200 Fly- Semifinals

Men’s 200 IM- Semifinals

Mixed 4×100 Medley Relay- Final

It will be another night of re-writing the history books, with many top veterans aiming for elite feats. However, as the first 3 days have played out, it could be history for the newcomers toppling the big names and creating new names for themselves. Among the veterans chasing world title streaks are British breaststroke star Adam Peaty and Italian freestyler Federica Pellegrini.

The Sun Yang storyline also continues as the multi-time Olympic champ and world record-holder will be aiming for his 3rd gold medal of the meet in the 1500 free final. After podium mishaps with Mack Horton and Duncan Scott, Sun has received a FINA warning alongside Scott and Horton. With the Chinese racing Italian duo Detti and Paltrinieri as well as Aussie Jack McLoughlin and Frenchman David Aubry, one can hope the next medal ceremony (assuming Sun medals) will run smoothly.

Day 4 Finals Top Storylines to Follow: