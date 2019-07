Pellegrini Nei 200-Detti E Greg 800Sl-Tutti Gli Italiani Superano Le Batterie

3-Time World Champion Katie Ledecky, Citing Illness, Scratches 1500 in Gwangju Three-time world champion Katie Ledecky will not get the opportunity to defend her 1500 title in Gwangju, as she’s pulled out of the race with illness.

2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap Adam Peaty returns for the 50 breaststroke; Ledecky and Titmus face off in the 200 free; Sun Yang and Mack Horton race the 800; Milak swims the 200 fly.

Katie Ledecky Rinuncia Ai 1500 Metri Stile Libero Per Motivi Di Salute Katie Ledecky non ci sarà ai blocchi di partenza della finale dei 1500 metri stile libero femminili per problemi di salute

Major Scratches Lead to Slowest Women’s 200 FR Semis Qualifying Time Since 2007 For further context, the 1:59.18 it took to make the top 16 today is actually slower than it took to make the top 16 in prelims of US Nationals last Summer.