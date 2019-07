L’Italia Chiude Con Il Record In Staffetta: Tutte Le Emozioni Del Day4

2019 World Championships: Pancake Hot Take – Day 4 Finals Day 4 Finals, best day of racing yet! We saw a huge world record, a couple defending champs regain their titles, and a come from behind surprise at the end

Jeremy Desplanches Breaks Swiss Record, Qualifies First For 200 IM Final Jeremy Desplanches broke the Swiss Record in the men’s 200 IM for the seventh time, qualifying first for the final in a time of 1:56.73.

Sarah Sjostrom Needed Oxygen Mask After 200 Free Bronze, Is OK Now Sarah Sjostrom posted a photo on Instagram today showing medical staff attending to her after the 200 freestyle final. Sjostrom says she’s fine now.

Kristof Milak Slaughters Phelps’ 200 Fly World Record In 1:50.73 Kristof Milak broke Michael Phelps’ 10-year-old world record in the 200 butterfly by almost eight-tenths of a second in a time of 1:50.73.

2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap Get hype: Kristof Milak swims the 200 fly, Caeleb Dressel swims the 100 free after going a 47.32 in prelims, and Sun Yang races for his third gold medal.

Gary Hunt Hits Monster Final Dive To Erase 27-Point Lead, Win High Diving Gold Hunt, the 2015 World Champ, scored perfect 10s from five of seven judges on his final dive to move from third to first, erasing a 27-point lead.

Russians, Italians Lower National Records In Mixed Medley Relay Final Evgeny Rylov’s 51.97 lead-off propelled Russia to a new National Record in the mixed 400 medley relay. They placed fourth in 3:40.78.