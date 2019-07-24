17-Year-Old Burdisso Clocks 1:54.39 2 Fly To Lower Own Italian National Record

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The world was treated to a monumental swim tonight, as Hungary’s 19-year-old Kristof Milak soared to a new World Record in the men’s 200m fly while competing on night 4 of the 2019 FINA World Aquatic Championships. His time of 1:50.73 overtook the historic Michael Phelps record that’s been on the books since 2009, the 1:51.51 the American clocked in Rome.

Silver tonight went to Japan’s Daiya Seto, who logged 1:53.86, remarkably still a world-class time, Seto’s personal best, yet 3 seconds away from Milak. Next in line for bronze was Chad Le Clos of South Africa, who finished in 1:54.15 while dealing with a hernia injury.

Further down the line for 4th place was Federico Burdisso, the 17-year-old Italian National Record holder in this event who just hit a new lifetime best. of 1:54.39.

Entering these Championships, Burdisso’s record stood at the 1:54.64 produced at the Italian Nationals this past April, punching his ticket to Gwangju. Splitting 53.68/1:00.96, that swim for Budisso torched the 1:55.97 the teen clocked for bronze at last year’s European Championships.

Tonight, Burdisso split 53.23/1:01.16 to take tings out faster en route slicing .25 off his previous NR to hit his new record of 1:54.39 and fit right in with the elite athletes, most of whom have several years on the emerging athlete.

The young star is bound for Northwestern University stateside.