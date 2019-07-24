David Aubry Smashes French 800 Free Record By Over Four Seconds

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

After coming just seven one-hundredths off of it in the preliminaries, David Aubry smashed France’s National Record in the final of the men’s 800 free, registering a time of 7:42.08.

Aubry first broke the record back in April at the French Championships, downing a 9-year-old mark in 7:46.30, and then was the #2 qualifier out of the prelims here in Gwangju in 7:46.37.

In the final, Gregorio Paltrinieri pulled away from the pack at around the 300m mark, and Aubry was locked in a battle for the minor medals with Gabriele Detti, Jack McLoughlin and Henrik Christiansen.

Paltrinieri cruised to gold in a new European Record of 7:39.27, and Christiansen had a big back half to take second in a Norwegian Record of 7:41.28.

Aubry used a 26.53 final 50 to move by McLoughlin and pick up the bronze, taking out his National Record by over four seconds.

SPLIT COMPARISON

Compared to his swim from a few months ago, Aubry was quicker on all but three of the 50s in his swim tonight.

Aubry, 2019 French Champs Aubry, 2019 World Champs 27.45 26.65 56.64 (29.19) 55.70 (29.05) 1:26.03 (29.39) 1:24.75 (29.05) 1:55.26 (29.23) 1:53.64 (28.89) 2:25.02 (29.76) 2:22.83 (29.19) 2:54.62 (29.60) 2:52.00 (29.17) 3:24.35 (29.73) 3:21.35 (29.35) 3:54.02 (29.67) 3:50.76 (29.41) 4:23.51 (29.49) 4:20.28 (29.52) 4:52.87 (29.36) 4:49.57 (29.29) 5:22.42 (29.55) 5:19.11 (29.54) 5:51.85 (29.43) 5:48.59 (29.48) 6:21.44 (29.59) 6:17.97 (29.38) 6:50.64 (29.20) 6:46.95 (28.98) 7:19.07 (28.43) 7:15.55 (28.60) 7:46.30 (27.23) 7:42.08 (26.53)

Prior to breaking the record in April, the 22-year-old’s best time was 7:50.09. The previous French Record holder was Sebastien Rouault, who was 7:48.28 at the 2010 European Championships

This is his second international medal after winning bronze at Euros last summer in the Open Water Team Event.

In the all-time rankings, Aubry moves up from 25th to 11th-fastest in history. Both Paltrinieri and Christiansen improved on their historical rankings in the race as well.

ALL-TIME PERFORMERS, MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE