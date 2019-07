Kristof Milak Cancella Phelps Record Del Mondo 200FA-Burdisso Record Italiano

2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap Get hype: Kristof Milak swims the 200 fly, Caeleb Dressel swims the 100 free after going a 47.32 in prelims, and Sun Yang races for his third gold medal.

17-Year-Old Burdisso Clocks 1:54.39 2 Fly To Lower Own Italian National Record 17-year-old Federico Burdisso hit a new lifetime best and new Italian National Record in the men’s 200m fly en route to 4th place.