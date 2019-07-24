Haughey Lowers 200 Free Hong Kong Record To 1:54.98

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The women’s 200m freestyle final tonight in Gwangju, Korea saw Italian Federica Pellegrini claim her 8th consecutive podium appearance in the event. She hit he wall in a time of 1:54.22, with Australia’s 400m free gold medalist here, Ariarne Titmus taking silver. Bronze went to Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom who touched in 1:54.78.

As for 4th place, Hong Kong standout Siobhan Haughey raced her fastest time ever, producing a mark of 1:54.98 to fall just .2 shy of the podium. The University of Michigan grad’s previous personal best heading into this race rested at the 1:55.58 clocked in the semi-finals of this event. As such, Haughey just became the first woman ever from hong Kong to hit a sub-1:55 200m free time.

Below are split comparisons between last night’s semi swim and her new lifetime best from tonight, showing how the 21-year-old took it out much quicker on the front end:

SEMI – 27.35, 29.66, 29.37, 29.20 = 1:55.58

FINAL – 26.82, 29.46, 29.28, 29.42 = 1:54.98

Haughey will race the women’s 100m free yet at this meet.