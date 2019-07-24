Haughey Lowers 200 Free Hong Kong Record To 1:54.98

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
- Meet site
- Competition Schedule
- FinaTV Live Stream
- Entry Lists
- Results
The women’s 200m freestyle final tonight in Gwangju, Korea saw Italian Federica Pellegrini claim her 8th consecutive podium appearance in the event. She hit he wall in a time of 1:54.22, with Australia’s 400m free gold medalist here, Ariarne Titmus taking silver. Bronze went to Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom who touched in 1:54.78.
As for 4th place, Hong Kong standout Siobhan Haughey raced her fastest time ever, producing a mark of 1:54.98 to fall just .2 shy of the podium. The University of Michigan grad’s previous personal best heading into this race rested at the 1:55.58 clocked in the semi-finals of this event. As such, Haughey just became the first woman ever from hong Kong to hit a sub-1:55 200m free time.
Below are split comparisons between last night’s semi swim and her new lifetime best from tonight, showing how the 21-year-old took it out much quicker on the front end:
SEMI – 27.35, 29.66, 29.37, 29.20 = 1:55.58
FINAL – 26.82, 29.46, 29.28, 29.42 = 1:54.98
Haughey will race the women’s 100m free yet at this meet.
Congratulations, Siobhan! Proud of you(from Hong Kong)!