Siobhan Haughey Takes Down Own Hong Kong Record in 200 Free

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Siobhan Haughey took down her own Hong Kong National Record in the women’s 200 free in tonight’s semifinal. Haughey roared to a win in the first of two semifinals tonight, clocking a 1:55.58. Her previous record stood at 1;55.96, which Haughey swam at 2017 Worlds Champs in Budapest. Haughey took the 3rd seed for tomorrow’s final.

Here is a split comparison between Haughey’s old record and her swim from today:

2019 World Champs Semifinals 2017 World Champs 50 27.35 27.18 100 29.66 29.30 150 29.37 29.88 200 29.20 29.60 Final Time 1:55.58 1:55.96

Haughey controlled her race much better this time around. In Budapest, she was out much quicker, 56.48 on the first 100 compared to 57.01 tonight. Haughey was able to hold on much better tonight, posting a 58.57 coming home, rather than the 59.48 she clocked coming home in 2017. Her time now makes her tied for the 23rd fastest performer all-time. She’s tied with Michelle Coleman.