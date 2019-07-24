Paltrinieri Breaks European Record, Moves To #6 All-Time In 800 Free

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri put together a dominating performance in the final of the men’s 800 freestyle on day four at the 2019 World Championships, winning the gold medal in a time of 7:39.27.

The times gives Paltrinieri a new European Record, lowering his countryman Gabriele Detti‘s 7:40.77 from the 2017 Worlds, and also moves him past Detti into #6 all-time in the event.

Previously, the 24-year-old went a best of 7:40.81 at the 2015 World Championships. This is his first World title in the event after winning silver in Kazan and bronze in Budapest.

SPLIT COMPARISON

The difference between the two swims came on the back 400, as Paltrinieri kept all but one of those 50s sub-29 while Detti’s 2017 swim only did so on three out of eight.

Detti, 2017 Worlds Paltrinieri, 2019 Worlds 26.59 26.69 55.29 (28.70) 55.62 (28.93) 1:24.17 (28.88) 1:24.44 (28.82) 1:53.17 (29.00) 1:53.36 (28.92) 2:22.38 (29.21) 2:22.13 (28.77) 2:51.75 (29.37) 2:51.24 (29.11) 3:20.99 (29.24) 3:20.11 (28.87) 3:50.38 (29.39) 3:48.92 (28.81) 4:19.63 (29.25) 4:17.70 (28.78) 4:48.74 (29.11) 4:46.42 (28.72) 5:17.85 (29.11) 5:15.02 (28.60) 5:47.01 (29.16) 5:43.69 (28.67) 6:15.93 (28.92) 6:12.45 (28.76) 6:44.97 (29.04) 6:41.37 (28.92) 7:13.30 (28.33) 7:10.74 (29.37) 7:40.77 (27.47) 7:39.27 (28.53)

Norwegian Henrik Christiansen also joined the all-time top-10 with his National Record time of 7:41.28 to sit eighth.

ALL-TIME PERFORMERS, MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE

Zhang Lin (CHN), 7:32.12 – 2009 Oussama Mellouli (TUN), 7:35.27 – 209 Sun Yang (CHN), 7:38.57 – 2011 Grant Hackett (AUS), 7:38.65 – 2005 Ian Thorpe (AUS), 7:39.16 – 2001 Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA), 7:39.27 – 2019 Gabriele Detti (ITA), 7:40.77 – 2017 Henrik Christiansen (NOR), 7:41.28 – 2019 Wojciech Wojdak (POL), 7:41.73 – 2017 Ryan Cochrane (CAN), 7:41.86 – 2011

Frenchman David Aubry picked up bronze behind Paltrinieri and Christinanen, setting a new National Record of his own by over four seconds in 7:42.08. Detti, who led the race early, ended up fifth in 7:43.89.