Christiansen Roars To 800 Free Silver In Norwegian, Nordic Record

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The men’s 800m free final tonight in Gwangju saw Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri run away with the win, as the 24-year-old 1500m free Olympic Champion busted out a new European Record of 7:39.27.

Finishing 2 seconds behind however was Norwegian Olympian Henrik Christiansen, who put up the swim of his life for a new National Record of 7:41.28.

Entering these Championships, Christiansen’s personal best and Norwegian standard rested at the 7:44.21 he produced at the 2017 World Championships, a time that rendered him 4th. The man upgraded that result tremendously to knock off almost 3 solid seconds to hit the wall behind Paltrinier and ahead of tonight’s bronze medalist David Aubry of France (7:41.28).

Christiansen owns the Norwegian Records across the 400m, 800m and 1500m free LCM events, with tonight’s effort also checking in as the Nordic Record.

He already competed in the 400m free event here in Gwangju, settling for a 10th place finish out of the heats in a time of 3:46.99, just off his NR of 3:46.37 from 2016. Christiansen will compete in the 1500m free event to wrap up his Gwangju campaign.