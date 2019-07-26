2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 6 Prelims Live Recap

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

A mostly sprint-focused session, the prelims of day 6 of the 2019 FINA World Championships include prelims of the men’s 100 fly, men’s 50 free, women’s 50 fly, the women’s 200 backstroke, and the women’s 800 free. The session will end with the prelims of the men’s 4 x 200 freestyle relay where Olympic qualification is on the line.

After firing off a 46.96 to win the 100 freestyle and bring the American Record sub-47, Caeleb Dressel is going to be exciting to watch in the men’s 100 fly. Hungary’s Kristof Milak could also be in for something big in the 100 fly after demolishing Michael Phelps‘ World Record in the 200 fly earlier in the competition.

The women’s 200 backstroke will feature American teenage phenom Regan Smith, Pan Pac champion Kathleen Baker, Canada’s Taylor Ruck, and Australia’s Kaylee McKeown, who Smith has swapped the World Junior Record with on multiple occasions.

Dressel will be back in action later in the session for the men’s 50 free, where he will contend with heavyweights such as Ben Proud from Great Britain, American teammate Michael Andrew, Brazil’s Bruno Fratus, and Russian Vladimir Morozov.

Sarah Sjostrom returns to defend her 2015 and 2017 titles in the women’s 50 fly. Kelsi Dahlia, Farida Osman, Ranomi Kromowidjojo, Louise Hansson, and surprise 100 fly victor Maggie MacNeil join Sjostrom in the race.

Katie Ledecky is set to return for the prelims of the women’s 800 freestyle. After posting a 1:54.61 as the second leg of the American 4 x 200 free relay that won silver last night, Ledecky seems to be at least mostly recovered. Ledecky will get a lot of pressure from teammate Leah Smith, 200 fly champion Boglarka Kapas, 1500 freestyle champion Simona Quadarella, and 400 freestyle champion Ariarne Titmus.

The United States and Great Britain convene for a rematch in the men’s 4 x 200 freestyle relay. The British men won this event at both the 2015 and 2017 World Championships. While the U.S. has been dominant during the Olympics, they have faltered at other times.

Men’s 100 Butterfly – PRELIMS

Kristof Milak, Chad le Clos, Joseph Schooling, and Marius Kusch headlined heat 7 of morning prelims. Kusch turned first in 23.96, Milak 2nd in 24.00. Milak made up the ground over the second 50 to touch first in 51.42, albeit ending on a long finish. Le Clos ended up 2nd in 51.58, and Kusch 3rd in 52.05.

2016 Olympic champion Joseph Schooling finished 8th in heat 7 with a 52.95, tying for 24th overall, to miss out on the semifinals.

Heat 8 was won by Australian Matthew Temple in 51.89, just edging Jack Conger who finished in 51.96, a tenth in front of 2017 co-bronze medalist James Guy of Great Britain who finished 3rd in 52.06.

The 9th and final heat featured Caeleb Dressel, and like usual, Dressel explosive off the blocks and fast through the first 50 meters, turning in 23.44, just .04 over World Record Pace. Dressel pulled further away from the field on the second 50, splitting 26.84 for an overall time of 50.28, the 2nd-fastest prelims performance of all time.

Women’s 200 Backstroke – PRELIMS

World Record: Missy Franklin (United States), 2012, 2:04.06

World Junior Record: Regan Smith (United States), 2018, 2:06.43

World Championships Record: Missy Franklin (United States), 2012, 2:04.06

2017 Defending World Champion: Emily Seebohm (Australia), 2:05.68

Regan Smith started well in lane 5 of heat 3, taking the race out fast, .03 under World Record pace at 50 meters. At the 100-meter turn Smith flipped in 1:00.44, now above World Record pace. Down the third 50 she distanced herself from the field and flipped at 1:32.16, a little over a second over World Record pace. Smith was two body lengths in front of Baker by the finish, touching the wall in 2:06.01, a new World Junior Record by .42.

Men’s 50 Freestyle – PRELIMS

World Record: Cesar Cielo (Brazil), 2009, 20.91

World Junior Record: Michael Andrew (United States), 2017, 21.75

World Championships Record: Cesar Cielo (Brazil), 2009, 20.91

2017 Defending World Champion: Caeleb Dressel (United States), 21.15

Women’s 50 Butterfly – PRELIMS

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 2014, 24.43

World Junior Record: Rikako Ikee (Japan), 2017, 25.33

World Championships Record: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 2014, 24.43

2017 Defending World Champion: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 24.60

Men’s 4 x 200 Freestyle Relay – PRELIMS

World Record: United States (Phelps, Berens, Walters, Lochte), 2009, 6:58.55

World Junior Record: Hungary (Marton, Milak, Hollo, Nemeth), 2017, 7:10.95

World Championships Record: United States (Phelps, Berens, Walters, Lochte), 2009, 6:58.55

2017 Defending World Champions: Great Britain (Milne, Grainger, Scott, Guy), 7:01.70

Women’s 800 Freestyle – PRELIMS

